EAU CLAIRE — A fast start gave way to a frantic finish as the Chi-Hi football team outlasted Eau Claire North on Friday evening for a 36-23 victory at Carson Park.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 17-0 lead after the first quarter but twice responded to Huskies touchdowns in the fourth quarter to close the deficit to one score with a score of their own to snap a three-game losing streak.

Chi-Hi entered Friday's game with losses to D.C. Everest, Hudson and Menomonie — three times that started the night with a combined 11-1 record — and lost those games by a combined 23 points. Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said some teams might've given up after those tough consecutive defeats, but was pleased his team didn't.

“We’ve had three weeks of – I’ll be honest with you – pulling this thing together," Raykovich said. "All the credit goes to the kids because they could’ve gave up. They could’ve gave up after D.C. Everest, they could’ve gave up after Hudson, they could’ve gave up after Menomonie but they didn’t give up one day (or) one practice.”

The answer both times in the final quarter came immediately on kickoff returns for touchdowns by Carter Bowe. The senior's first of 96 yards pushed Chi-Hi ahead 30-16 with seven minutes and 39 seconds to go, right after the Huskies closed to 24-16 on a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Zach Shipman. Eau Claire North (3-2, 2-1) pulled within seven again with 1:25 remaining on a 1-yard score by Shipman and again Bowe came up big on special teams, fielding an onside kick attempt and racing 45 yards up the sideline for the game-sealing score.

“In all three (conference) games he’s had big plays," Raykovich said of Bowe. "He’s been really close on a lot of them and I’m just glad for him he finally got one across the white line tonight. Actually two of them.”

Carson Park was packed with fans on Friday as the Huskies hot start and the buzz of a nearby rivalry led to overflow parking at game time.

Jack Zwiefelhofer staked the Cardinals (2-3, 1-2) to a nearly immediate lead, stepping in front of a Peyton McCracken pass intended for Carter Burns on the third play of the game and returning it 28 yards for a score to put Chi-Hi out front 57 seconds into Friday's contest. Ethan Faschingbauer capped Chi-Hi's first offensive drive of the game with a 35-yard field goal to push the lead to 10-0 and the second drive needed only two plays to hit the end zone when Jackson Bohland took a screen pass from Mason Von Haden 62 yards to push the lead to 17-0 with eight seconds left in the first.

Eau Claire North closed the gap to 17-7 entering halftime after McCracken connected with Aaron Solberg for a 17-yard score just past the midway point of the second. The Chi-Hi defense forced a fumble on a sack to set the offense up at its own 37 to lead to points late in the third when Xander Neal took a handoff six yards to the end zone to help send the Cardinals into the fourth with a 24-7 lead.

The Huskies battled back after the Cardinals forged a goal line stand, stuffing Shipman on a fourth and goal at the one with 9:36 to go. Two plays into Chi-Hi's next possession, the Huskies stuffed Jackson LeMay for a safety to cut the gap to 24-9. Travian Johnson returned the ensuing kick to the Chi-Hi seven and three plays later Shipman barreled in for the first of his two touchdowns in the fourth. The first closed the gap to 24-16 with 7:54 left. The sophomore quarterback was stepping in for McCracken, who left the game due to injury, and both times his scoring plunges were immediately answered by Bowe kick returns.

Jackson LeMay ran for 34 yards on 14 carries as the Cardinals ran for 130 yards as a team. Von Haden completed 10 of 16 passes for 132 yards and the score to Bohland while Jaylyn Smith added 34 yards on three catches.

Cam Olson ran for 71 yards on 21 carries and Shipman had 64 yards on the ground as the Huskies outgained the Cardinals in total offense by a tight 263-262 margin.

The loss snaps Eau Claire North's three-game win streak. It's already the most wins in a season for the Huskies since 2009 as third-year coach Matt McGinnis, a former Chi-Hi assistant, has found success at North.

“We’ve come a long way but there’s only so long you can hang your hat on that," McGinnis said. "You’ve got to come out and execute to win games. That’s great we’ve done that stuff but that doesn’t change the fact we just didn’t play really well and Chippewa did.”

The Cardinals return to Dorais Field next Friday for homecoming and face a tough challenge against unbeaten New Richmond. The Tigers routed Superior 48-8 on Friday and are tied with Hudson atop the Big Rivers standings with three wins apiece after the Raiders routed Menomonie 46-22.

“We still have a lot of work to do. We’re still young," Raykovich said. "We had two sophomores and three juniors on the offensive line tonight. We’re a young team, we’re going to get better and we’re going to have to because New Richmond is a very good football team.”