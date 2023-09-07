The Chippewa Falls High School football team is once again honoring the nation's veterans with the program's annual Veterans Appreciation Night and warm clothing drive during Friday's game against Menomonie at Dorais Field.

All veterans are invited to attend the game at no cost and are invited to take part in a special pregame ceremony on the field. In addition, the program is partnering with the Hands Foundation to collect new or gently used clothing and items to help homeless veterans in the area.

New or gently used items such as winter boots, large warm coats, sweatshirts and hoodies, cotton or wool socks, large long johns, undergarments, hats and gloves and personal hygiene items can be dropped off an hour before all varsity, junior varsity and C-team games at Dorais Field in September and October or throughout the month of January at both Jacobson's Hardware locations in Chippewa Falls.

“It gets bigger and bigger each year, and I’m glad because the coaching staff and the kids feel great gratitude to those veterans," Chippewa Falls football coach Chuck Raykovich said of the event. "So we’re happy to do that.”

More information on the Hands Foundation can be found online at www.handsfoundation.com/projects/homeless-veterans-project. For more information on the event, contact Kristin Fitzsimmons at 815-954-1428 or at kristin2034@gmail.com.

Photos: Chi-Hi football, Hudson clash at Dorais Field 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22 Hudson at Chi-Hi football 9-2-22