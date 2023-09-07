The Chippewa Falls High School football team is once again honoring the nation's veterans with the program's annual Veterans Appreciation Night and warm clothing drive during Friday's game against Menomonie at Dorais Field.
All veterans are invited to attend the game at no cost and are invited to take part in a special pregame ceremony on the field. In addition, the program is partnering with the Hands Foundation to collect new or gently used clothing and items to help homeless veterans in the area.
New or gently used items such as winter boots, large warm coats, sweatshirts and hoodies, cotton or wool socks, large long johns, undergarments, hats and gloves and personal hygiene items can be dropped off an hour before all varsity, junior varsity and C-team games at Dorais Field in September and October or throughout the month of January at both Jacobson's Hardware locations in Chippewa Falls.
“It gets bigger and bigger each year, and I’m glad because the coaching staff and the kids feel great gratitude to those veterans," Chippewa Falls football coach Chuck Raykovich said of the event. "So we’re happy to do that.”
More information on the Hands Foundation can be found online at
www.handsfoundation.com/projects/homeless-veterans-project. For more information on the event, contact Kristin Fitzsimmons at 815-954-1428 or at kristin2034@gmail.com.
Chi-Hi's Mason Monarski (44) and Wesley Tanzer (5) make a tackle on Hudson's Ross Yaeger last Friday at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
The Chi-Hi football team runs out onto the field before a game against Hudson on Sept. 2 at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Several members of the Chi-Hi football team help hold a large American flag during the national anthem before last year's Veterans Appreciation Night event against Hudson on Sept. 2 at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, River Valley Media Group archives
Wesley Tanzer (5) and Chi-Hi assistant coach Chad Burger celebrate after a Hudson turnover.
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Mason Howard makes a move on a Hudson defender on Friday evening at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
