The Menomonie football team ran out the final six-plus minutes of clock to close out a 28-20 victory over Chi-Hi on Friday evening at Dorais Field.

The Mustangs (4-0, 2-0) took over at their own 3-yard line with less than seven minutes to go after the Cardinals (1-3, 0-2) closed the gap to one score on a Jackson LeMay touchdown run. But Menomonie leaned on its own ground game with 10 straight runs covering 74 yards before the Mustangs were able to kneel out the final few downs to clinch the victory.

Menomonie scored on each of its three possessions in the first half to take a 20-7 lead into the locker room.

“First off it was a great high school football game and it was a tale I think of two halves," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. "I think we were a little bit shell shocked in the first half and second half we came out and I thought the boys played very well and went toe-to-toe with one of the better teams that you’re going to see in the state.”

The Cardinals kept the Mustangs out of the end zone in the third quarter and closed the gap to one score at 20-13 with 27 seconds left in the frame on Mason Von Haden's 1-yard touchdown run. Chi-Hi had Menomonie facing a third and eight on the second play of the fourth quarter but quarterback Brady Johnson found Steele Schaefer for an 11-yard screen pass and a new set of downs. Johnson had success throwing off play action in Friday's win and on the next play faked the run before going over the top of the Chi-Hi defense to Brady Goodman for a 39-yard gain. Two plays later Schaefer blasted his way into the end zone and Charlie Behrend added the 2-point conversion run to put Menomonie up 28-13 with 9:07 remaining.

Offensively the Cardinals have moved to a shotgun spread style this season but on Friday leaned on an old favorite for a few scores. Twice the Cardinals came out in the double wing formation and ran a criss cross counter play for a score. The first was a 19-yard touchdown run by Xander Neal to get the Cards on the board with 4:31 left in the half and cut the deficit to 14-7. The second was from LeMay on fourth and two near midfield as the junior made a defender miss in the open field and raced his way for a 41-yard score to get back to within a score at 28-20 with 6:54 to go.

“We’ve worked on it all year. It’s not like we just put it in yesterday," Raykovich said of the old favorite play. "We were keeping it for the right time and the right game and tonight was the right time and the right game and it worked. We’ll keep it sprinkling it in now and then.”

A key special teams tackle from Brett Krista and a holding call on the Mustangs pushed Menomonie back to its own three but the Mustangs grinding out the final time to stay unbeaten.

“I thought we finally found ourselves," Raykovich said of his team's second half. "I thought offensively we did what we wanted. Defense was just out on the field too long. Menomonie’s got big, strong offensive linemen and good running backs and they just burn time off the clock and we couldn’t get our defense off the field.”

The 111th all-time meeting between Chi-Hi and Menomonie looked like so many of their matchups over the years since the teams first starting playing in 1895.

LeMay ran for 87 yards on 10 carries and added five catches for 63 yards. Von Haden completed 10 of 12 passes for 81 yards and added the touchdown run and 20 rushing yards.

The Mustangs ran for 199 yards, averaging a workmanlike 4.2 yards per carry on 47 attempts. Schaefer led the way with 114 yards on 21 totes while Johnson was efficient through the air, completing 11 of 14 passes for 201 yards. His favorite target on the night was Goodman with four catches for 91 yards.

“I think tonight we proved we can throw the ball if need be," Menomonie coach Mike Sinz said.

Friday was Chi-Hi's Veterans Appreciation Night and the team wore special camouflage jerseys with several activities to honor veterans.

Menomonie hosts Hudson next Friday in a battle of Big Rivers unbeatens while the Cardinals head to Carson Park to meet a resurgent Eau Claire North team off to a 3-1 start after winning 20-0 in Superior on Friday. Chi-Hi has played four close games this season with a group that started the year with 20 of 22 new starters on offense and defense. The last three games have been decided by a combined 23 points against three foes currently with a combined 11-1 record.

“This is the epitome of the old coach talk about if you give us all you got and you don’t win, it doesn’t matter and that’s what’s happening," Raykovich said. "Our kids are giving it everything they’ve got and we’ve come up short the last two weeks by a touchdown and against D.C. Everest by 10 points. But I’m proud of them. They’re doing everything we’ve asked them to do. They don’t quit, they don’t give up, they give everything they’ve got and if you say that as a coach you better believe it when it happens and it’s happening right now.”

The Mustangs can empathize with the position Chi-Hi is in. One year ago Sinz's squad played many underclassmen but were competitive in a 3-7 campaign before taking a big step forward so far this season.

“Coach Rayko and I talked on the phone and it’s kind of a mirror image of us last year with those guys this year," Sinz said of Chi-Hi. "They’re not a 1-3 team."

