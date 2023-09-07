Standings
|Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire North
|1-0
|2-1
|Hudson
|1-0
|2-1
|Menomonie
|1-0
|3-0
|New Richmond
|1-0
|3-0
|Chippewa Falls
|0-1
|1-2
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0-1
|1-2
|River Falls
|0-1
|2-1
|Superior
|0-1
|0-3
Friday's Games
Menomonie at Chippewa Falls
Hudson at River Falls
New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial
Eau Claire North at Superior
|Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
|W-L
|W-L
|McDonell
|0-0
|2-0
|Bruce
|0-0
|1-1
|New Auburn
|0-0
|1-1
|Cornell
|0-0
|0-2
|Lake Holcombe
|0-0
|0-2
|Prairie Farm
|0-0
|0-2
Friday's Games
McDonell at Owen-Withee
Gilman at Cornell
New Auburn at Thorp
Alma Center Lincoln at Lake Holcombe
Bruce at Athens
Prairie Farm at Greenwood
|Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire Regis
|1-0
|2-1
|Mondovi
|1-0
|3-0
|Neillsville/Granton
|1-0
|2-1
|Stanley-Boyd
|1-0
|3-0
|Durand-Arkansaw
|0-1
|0-3
|Elk Mound
|0-1
|1-2
|Fall Creek
|0-1
|2-1
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-1
|0-3
Friday's Games
Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd
Osseo-Fairchild at Elk Mound
Fall Creek at Neillsville/Granton
Saturday's Game
Durand-Arkansaw at Eau Claire Regis
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W-L
|W-L
|Boyceville
|1-0
|3-0
|Clear Lake
|1-0
|2-1
|Spring Valley
|1-0
|3-0
|Turtle Lake
|1-0
|2-1
|Cadott
|0-1
|0-3
|Colfax
|0-1
|1-2
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0-1
|1-2
|Glenwood City
|0-1
2-1
Friday's Games
Cadott at Elmwood/Plum City
Spring Valley at Colfax
Boyceville at Turtle Lake
Clear Lake at Glenwood City
|Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Bloomer
|1-0
|1-2
|Cameron
|1-0
|2-1
|Cumberland
|1-0
|1-2
|Northwestern
|1-0
|3-0
|Barron
|0-1
|0-3
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-1
|0-3
|Saint Croix Falls
|0-1
|0-3
|Spooner
|0-1
|0-3
Friday's Games
Bloomer at Cameron
Cumberland at Spooner
Barron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Northwestern at Saint Croix Falls
|Central Wisconsin East (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Athens
|0-0
|2-0
|Gilman
|0-0
|2-0
|Owen-Withee
|0-0
|2-0
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-0
|1-1
|Thorp
|0-0
|1-1
|Greenwood
|0-0
|0-2
Friday's Games
McDonell at Owen-Withee
Gilman at Cornell
New Auburn at Thorp
Alma Center Lincoln at Lake Holcombe
Bruce at Athens
Prairie Farm at Greenwood
Individual Stats
|Passing
|Comp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
|Collin Crane, Bloomer
|32-54-411-3-1
|Carter Isenberger, Stanley-Boyd
|24-47-403-4-1
|Grant Smiskey, McDonell
|18-25-330-1-0
|Mason Von Haden, Chippewa Falls
|39-70-315-3-2
|Jordan Peters, Cadott
|16-34-249-3-5
|Rushing
|Att-Yards-TD
|Easton Goodman, Cadott
|66-504-5
|Landon Karlen, Stanley-Boyd
|35-260-4
|Dawson Moulton, McDonell
|33-206-3
|Rudy Kletsch, Stanley-Boyd
|23-194-4
|Gabe Prince, Bloomer
|43-187-3
|Jackson LeMay, Chippewa Falls
|32-154-1
|Jake LaGrander, Stanley-Boyd
|28-134-1
|Warren Bowe, Cadott
|24-123-0
|Gabe Quinn, New Auburn
|13-117-3
|Ryley Craker, Lake Holombe
|29-102-0
|Receiving
|Catch-Yards-TD
|Zeke Strand, Bloomer
|16-289-2
|Madden Mahr, Stanley-Boyd
|11-257-4
|David Andersen, McDonell
|10-190-1
|Ryan Smiskey, McDonell
|6-117-0
|Easton Goodman, Cadott
|8-97-0
|Sam Hebert, Chippewa Falls
|7-91-1
|Jaylyn Smith, Chippewa Falls
|9-72-0
|Jake LaGrander, Stanley-Boyd
|6-70-0
|Cole Brenner, Stanley-Boyd
|5-60-1
|Jackson LeMay, Chippewa Falls
|8-57-1
|Scoring
|Points
|Easton Goodman, Cadott
|34
|Landon Karlen, Stanley-Boyd
|28
|Grant Smiskey, McDonell
|26
|Rudy Kletsch, Stanley-Boyd
|24
|Gabe Prince, Bloomer
|24
|Dawson Moulton, McDonell
|18
|Gabe Quinn, New Auburn
|18
|Conner Roth, Cadott
|14
|Chester Lange, Cadott
|12
Jackson LeMay, Chippewa Falls
Eli Stepp, McDonell
Zeke Strand, Bloomer
12
12
12
Team Stats
|Offense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|Stanley-Boyd
|3-226.3-145.3-371.6
|McDonell
|2-174.5-165-339.5
|Cadott
|3-253.3-83-336.3
|New Auburn
|2-229.5-23.5-253
|Bloomer
|3-111.7-137-248.7
|Chippewa Falls
|3-103-103.3-206.3
|Lake Holcombe
|2-46-13.5-59.5
|Cornell
|2-13-11.5-24.5
|Defense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|New Auburn
|2-160.5-21.5-182
|McDonell
|2-139.5-67-206.5
|Chippewa Falls
|3-168.3-52.3-220.6
|Cadott
|3-141-110.3-251.3
|Stanley-Boyd
|3-93.3-177-270.3
|Lake Holcombe
|2-245.5-64-309.5
|Bloomer
|3-241.3-131.3-372.7
|Cornell
|2-214-198-412
State Football Rankings
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
|Large Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Kimberly
|(8)
|3-0
|97
|1
|2. Middleton
|(1)
|3-0
|81
|2
|3. Mukwonago
|-
|3-0
|73
|3
|4. Kettle Moraine
|(1)
|3-0
|71
|T4
|5. Waunakee
|-
|3-0
|52
|6
|6. Muskego
|-
|3-0
|46
|T7
|7. Franklin
|-
|3-0
|42
|T7
|8. Sussex Hamilton
|-
|3-0
|17
|T9
|9. Brookfield Central
|-
|3-0
|16
|T9
|10. Kaukauna
|-
|3-0
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Neenah 11. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 8. Appleton North 8. Hartland Arrowhead 6. Verona 4. La Crosse Central 3.
|Medium Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Port Washington
|(4)
|3-0
|89
|T1
|2. Columbus
|(5)
|3-0
|86
|4
|3. Lodi
|(1)
|3-0
|79
|T1
|4. Ellsworth
|-
|3-0
|59
|3
|5. Plymouth
|-
|3-0
|51
|T5
|6. Baldwin-Woodville
|-
|3-0
|37
|T5
|7. Brodhead/Juda
|-
|3-0
|32
|T8
|8. Little Chute
|-
|3-0
|29
|10
|9. Pewaukee
|-
|3-0
|27
|7
|10. Two Rivers
|-
|3-0
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Catholic Memorial 10. Notre Dame 10. Berlin 7. Prescott 5. Northwestern 3. New Berlin West 3. Rhinelander 2. Westby 1. Grafton 1. Lake Mills 1.
|Small Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
|(5)
|3-0
|93
|1
|2. St. Mary's Springs
|(4)
|3-0
|88
|2
|3. Cashton
|-
|3-0
|66
|4
|4. Bangor
|-
|3-0
|55
|5
|5. Marshall
|-
|3-0
|44
|7
|6. Colby
|-
|3-0
|43
|T10
|7. Mondovi
|-
|3-0
|35
|T10
|8. Aquinas
|(1)
|2-1
|31
|8
|9. Edgar
|-
|2-1
|21
|NR
|10. Auburndale
|-
|3-0
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Pepin/Alma 15. Cedar Grove-Belgium 13. Regis 12. Coleman 5. Lancaster 4. Black Hawk/Warren IL 3. Spring Valley 2. Weyauwega-Fremont 1.