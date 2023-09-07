Friday night marks the 111th time the Chi-Hi and Menomonie football teams will meet on the gridiron as the Mustangs travel to meet the Cardinals at Dorais Field.

According to WisSports.net, the rivalry ranks as one of the longest in state history with the Chi-Hi/Menomonie series sitting tied for ninth with Algoma/Sturgeon Bay for the most played series in Wisconsin high school history. In celebration of the reigniting of the rivalry, it's time to take an in-depth look at the most played series for each of Chippewa County's eight teams based on Chippewa Herald records.

Chi-Hi vs. Menomonie

Games played: 110 (three unreported games)

All-time series record: Menomonie leads 58-47-2

First matchup: Menomonie 6, Chi-Hi 4 (Nov. 16, 1895)

2023 matchup: Friday

Highest scoring matchup: Chi-Hi 85, Menomonie 0 (Oct. 8, 1910)

Lowest scoring matchup: Chi-Hi 6, Menomonie 0 (Nov. 10, 1900)

What To Know: This series dates back to the first season of Chippewa Falls football and the third-ever game played by the Cardinals. The programs have played against each other in each decade since the 1890s and have played each year since 1951. Menomonie has won 14 of the last 15 games overall against Chi-Hi to help take the all-time lead. The one Cardinal win in that span was a 17-6 triumph in the third round of the Division 2 playoffs on Nov. 6, 2015 at Dorais Field. You may have noticed the all-time series record only adds up to 107. That's because three games early in the Herald archives (two in 1898 and one in 1932) did not have a final score reported. The two programs have shared a conference since both joined the Big Rivers in 1963.

The two teams have met twice in the playoffs. Menomonie won the first with a 31-19 win on Nov. 4, 2005 in the third round of the Division 2 playoffs before the Cards returned the favor nearly 10 years later to the day in 2015.

For clarification, this does not combine Eau Claire and Eau Claire Memorial together as a foe for Chi-Hi. Eau Claire Memorial opened in 1957 with Eau Claire North following in 1962. Prior to that Chi-Hi went 16-38-5 against Eau Claire from 1895 through 1958 based on Herald records.

Other lengthy series: Rice Lake (76 games), Eau Claire Memorial (64 games), La Crosse Logan (63 games)

Bloomer vs. Spooner and Barron

Games played: Both 95

All-time series record: Bloomer leads Spooner 66-24-5, Barron 77-17-1

First matchup: Spooner 19, Bloomer 3 (Oct. 6, 1923), Bloomer 57, Barron 6 (Nov. 11, 1925)

2023 matchup: Barron (Sept. 29), Spooner (Oct. 6)

Highest scoring matchup: Bloomer 52, Spooner 22 (Oct. 22, 2010), Bloomer 59, Barron 20 (Sept. 18, 1998)

Lowest scoring matchup: Bloomer 0, Spooner 0 (Two occasions), Bloomer 0, Barron 0 (Oct. 4, 1940)

What To Know: Bloomer is even with a pair of fellow long-time Heart O'North stalwarts with this year marking the 96th all-time meeting against both the Rails and Golden Bears.

The Blackhawks and Rails are two of the longer-tenured members of the Heart O'North Conference and have played in each season since 1937. According to the WisSports.net statewide list, it would place this rivalry in a tie with Beaver Dam/Waupun for 22nd for the most played game in state history. Bloomer has dominated the series, winning 13 in a row from 2008-19. Spooner's longest win streak is four in a row from 1970-1973. The teams continued the series as a nonconference matchup when Bloomer left the Heart O'North from 1989-1995. This year's Week 8 matchup will come 100 years to the day of the first-ever meeting.

The Blackhawks and Golden Bears first met in 1925 and have played at least one game every season since 1930. Like with the Rails, Barron played Bloomer as a nonconference game in the seven-year stretch Bloomer was away from the Heart O'North. Bloomer has currently won 17 of its last 18 matchups against the Golden Bears and won the first 29 meetings overall. Barron won three in a row against Bloomer on two occasions.

Other lengthy series: Ladysmith (89 games), Cumberland (86 games), Rice Lake (63 games)

Cadott vs. Stanley-Boyd

Games played: 65

All-time series record: Stanley-Boyd leads 52-13

First matchup: Stanley-Boyd 25, Cadott 6 (Sept. 12, 1958)

2023 matchup: Stanley-Boyd 44, Cadott 28 (Aug. 18)

Highest scoring matchup: Stanley-Boyd 40, Cadott 34 (Oct. 27, 2001)

Lowest scoring matchup: Cadott 3, Stanley-Boyd 0 (OT) (Oct. 4, 1985)

What To Know: The most played series for both the Hornets and Orioles, this one already has a 2023 score as Stanley-Boyd earned a 44-28 win to start the season. The Orioles own a lofty advantage in the head-to-head series and have won 16 of the past 17 meetings with Cadott. The highest scoring game of the series was also the only playoff meeting between the two teams with the Orioles earning a win in the second round of the 2001 Division 4 playoffs. If matchups between Cadott and only Stanley are added, the Orioles host a 58-17 all-time advantage with 11 games.

Cadott is also Stanley-Boyd's longest running series, but that gets more complicated if we're counting how we classify the opponents. Neillsville can be seen on the schedule 81 times throughout Oriole history but that includes nine matchups with Neillsville and Granton in their current co-op and 23 matchups of simply Stanley vs Neillsville from 1930-58 before Stanley-Boyd football was established in 1959.

Other lengthy series: Cadott: Cornell (64 games), Neillsville (62 games), Fall Creek (50 games); Stanley-Boyd: Colby (52 games), Neillsville (49 games), Altoona (49 games)

Cornell vs. Cadott

Games played: 64

All-time series record: Cornell leads 35-29

First matchup: Cornell 53, Cadott 6 (Oct. 11, 1939)

2023 matchup: N/A

Highest scoring matchup: Cornell 65, Cadott 6 (Oct. 17, 1940)

Lowest scoring matchup: Cadott 7, Cornell 6 (Sept. 4, 1987) and Cadott 13, Cornell 0 (two times)

What to Know: Another matchup without a game recently, the Chiefs and Hornets were longtime nonconference foes after sharing the then Western Cloverbelt Conference until 1977. From there the teams played early in the season until the mid 1990s before picking up the series again for four games from 2004-07. The Hornets won 13 of the last 14 games in the series to close the gap in the all-time record. With Cornell playing 8-man football and Cadott in 11-man, Cadott's 49-16 win on Aug. 30, 2007 is likely the last game in this series.

In a unique turn of events, the last time these teams shared the field was as teammates when Cornell and Cadott formed a co-op to play a varsity level schedule during the 2012 season after both teams had to cancel varsity seasons due to low number of varsity-level players. After the season Cornell and Lake Holcombe formed a co-op from 2013 through 2020 before both teams went to 8-man individually.

Other lengthy series: Thorp (58 games), Gilman (47 games), Owen-Withee (32 games)

New Auburn vs. Clayton

Games played: 62

All-time series record: Tied 30-30-1 (one unreported score)

First matchup: New Auburn 18, Clayton 12 (Oct. 3, 1944)

2023 matchup: N/A

Highest scoring matchup: New Auburn 61, Clayton 13 (Oct. 8, 1958)

Lowest scoring matchup: Clayton 2, New Auburn 0 (Sept. 19, 1986)

What To Know: The all-time series dates back to New Auburn's first year of football when the Trojans prevailed in their fourth game in program history. This series has endured through 11- and 8-man as both programs played 8-man earlier on before moving to 11 before ultimately returning to 8-man. Clayton has won 10 of the last 11 games to even up the series after New Auburn dominated earlier on. The series was put on hold when New Auburn moved out of the Lakeland and into the Central Wisconsin West Conference but is scheduled to return beginning next year with New Auburn joins Clayton and other in the new North Central West Conference as a part of the latest round of the WIAA's statewide realignment plan.

Other lengthy series: Prairie Farm (54 games), Lake Holcombe (46 games), Bruce (46 games)

McDonell vs. La Crosse Aquinas

Games played: 58

All-time series record: Aquinas leads 44-11-2 (one unreported game)

First matchup: McDonell 7, Aquinas 7 (Oct. 18, 1930)

2023 matchup: N/A

Highest scoring matchup: Aquinas 60, McDonell 32 (Sept. 18, 1993)

Lowest scoring matchup: Aquinas 6, McDonell 0 (Oct. 13, 1973)

What To Know: Not all of these series' will be active and in the case of the Macks and Blugolds, not even active in this century. McDonell and Aquinas last squared off on the gridiron on Sept. 21, 1996, a 6-4 McDonell victory. Following the year Aquinas moved out of the Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference and into the Mississippi Valley Conference. The two teams have not met on the gridiron since then. The Blugolds dominated the all-time series, winning eight in a row at two different points.

Other lengthy series: Eau Claire Regis (55 games), Wausau Newman (55 games), Wis. Rapids Assumption (47 games)

Lake Holcombe vs. New Auburn

Games played: 45

All-time series record: Lake Holcombe leads 30-15

First matchup: New Auburn 51, Lake Holcombe 6 (Sept. 7, 1956)

2023 matchup: Sept. 15

Highest scoring matchup: Lake Holcombe 41, New Auburn 35 (Oct. 10, 1997)

Lowest scoring matchup: Lake Holcombe 6, New Auburn 0 (Sept. 14, 1990)

What To Know: The battle for the Birch Tree Axe stands as the longest series for the Chieftains with this year marking the 46th contest. The game returned a season ago with Lake Holcombe scoring the win in the first meeting between the teams since 2011 when the Chieftains scored a 30-23 victory in New Auburn's final season of 11-man football. The all-time series dates back to the mid-1950s when the two teams played for the first time before playing more consistently beginning in the late 1960s. The Chieftains and Trojans will meet next week but future of this series is in doubt with New Auburn scheduled to move to a new conference this year. Lake Holcombe will be a part of the North Central East Conference and will play crossover games against West schools such as New Auburn, but it remains to be seen how often that will occur.

Other lengthy series: Clayton (43 games), Prairie Farm (43 games), Flambeau (31 games)

Every All-Chippewa County Football Team in History Dawson Goodman 2022 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Grant Smiskey McDonell RB: Dylan Bowe Cornell RB: Mason Howard Chi-Hi RB: Gabe Prince Bloomer WR: Landon Karlen Stanley-Boyd WR: Dale Tetrault McDonell All-Purpose: Tegan Ritter Cadott OL: Brodee Burish Cadott OL: Grant Hatfield Stanley-Boyd OL: Tony Pikulski Chi-Hi OL: Malaki Suckerman McDonell OL: Jace Zwiefelhofer Chi-Hi Defense DL: Nathan Drivas Chi-Hi DL: Samy Espinal Bloomer DL: Carter Harycki Cornell DL: Reid Post Chi-Hi LB: Thomas Clary Chi-Hi LB: Nick Fasbender Cadott LB: Mason Monarski Chi-Hi LB: Brady Rubenzer McDonell DB: Tristan Drier Cadott DB: Dawson Goodman (POY) Chi-Hi DB: Jackson Gugel Chi-Hi Specialist: Peter Weir Cadott Special Mentions QB: Logan Burzynski, Stanley-Boyd RB: Easton Goodman, Cadott and Dawson Moulton, McDonell WR: David Andersen, McDonell OL: Griffen Sokup, McDonell and Grayden Thatcher, Chi-Hi DL: Caleb Leet, McDonell LB: Karim Bah, Bloomer DB: Jace North, New Auburn Specialist: Esubalew Mason, Chi-Hi and Simon Polman, Stanley-Boyd Honorable Mention QB: Daniel Person, Cornell and Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi RB: Mayson Tester, Chi-Hi TE: Kolbe Solberg, Chi-Hi OL: Levi Lindsay, Cadott and Kai Harder, New Auburn DL: Axel Tegels, Cadott and Storm Tiry, Stanley-Boyd LB: Andrew Person, Cornell; Jordan Peters, Cadott; Chase Sturm, Stanley-Boyd Austin Woolever, New Auburn DB: Ezra Lindstrom, Chi-Hi and Brayden Lotts, New Auburn Specialist: Davis Bromeisl, Chi-Hi and Aly Ferguson, McDonell 2021: Stanley-Boyd's Brady Potaczek 2021 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Carsen Hause Stanley-Boyd QB: Jack Strand Bloomer RB: Karson Bowe Chi-Hi RB: Marcus Harelstad Bloomer WR: Connor Crane Bloomer WR: Dale Tetrault McDonell All-Purpose: Cooper Nichols Stanley-Boyd OL: Brodee Burish Cadott OL: Wyatt Gotham New Auburn OL: Mason Goettl Chi-Hi OL: Grant Hatfield Stanley-Boyd OL: Bryant Petska Chi-Hi Defense DL: Owen Krista Chi-Hi DL: Jacob Nesterick Stanley-Boyd DL: Matt Elmhorst New Auburn LB: Elijah Hable Chi-Hi LB: Brady Potaczek (POY) Stanley-Boyd LB: Bowen Rothbauer Bloomer LB: Gavin Tegels Cadott DB: Ben Biskupski McDonell DB: Dawson Goodman Chi-Hi DB: Gavin Goodman Chi-Hi DB: Lucas Smith Stanley-Boyd Specialist: Michael Karlen Stanley-Boyd Special Mention QB: Ethan Lotts, New Auburn DL: Evan Eckes, McDonell; Sam Ewer, Lake Holcombe and Beau Snyder, Chi-Hi LB: Xayvion Matthews, McDonell; Tegan Ritter, Cadott; Ethan Rubenzer, Bloomer DB: Logan Burzynski, Stanley-Boyd; Braden Johnson, New Auburn; Ryan Sonnentag, Cadott Specialist: Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi; Peter Weir, Cadott Honorable Mention Blake Irwin, Kaleb Sonnentag, Nick Fasbender Cadott Sam Anderl, Judah Dunham, Landon Thies, Drake Bowe Chi-Hi Brodee Braaten, Avery Turany Cornell Grant Smiskey, Clemett Matthews, Landon Moulton McDonell Mikey Lauterbach, Caleb Gotham, Triton Robey New Auburn Jared Fitzl, Landon Karlen, Chase Sturm Stanley-Boyd 2020: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Tate Sauerwein 2020 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Tanner Opsal McDonell RB: Tate Sauerwein (POY) Lake Holcombe/Cornell RB: Ben Steinmetz Chi-Hi RB: Nick Walker New Auburn WR: Cooper Nichols Stanley-Boyd All-Purpose: Michael Karlen Stanley-Boyd TE: Charlie Herrick Bloomer OL: Mike Kane Lake Holcombe/Cornell OL: Tyler Krizan Stanley-Boyd OL: Bryant Petska Chi-Hi OL: Jake Schneider Stanley-Boyd OL: Zach Steinmetz Bloomer Defense DL: Brad Irwin Cadott DL: Owen Krista Chi-Hi DL: Jacob Nesterick Stanley-Boyd DL: Bo Chwala Stanley-Boyd LB: Elijah Hable Chi-Hi LB: Brock Haseltine Bloomer LB: Xayvion Matthews McDonell LB: Gavin Tegels Cadott DB: Gavin Goodman Chi-Hi DB: Lucas Smith Stanley-Boyd DB: Dale Tetrault McDonell Special Mention QB: Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd; Jack Strand, Bloomer All-Purpose: Nelson Wahl, Cadott WR: Isaac Frenette, Chi-Hi OL: Noah Christopherson, McDonell; Wyatt Gotham, New Auburn; Seth Wildenberg, McDonell LB: Sam Ewer, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Nick Fasbender, Cadott DB: Jake Spaeth, Chi-Hi Honorable Mention QB: Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi RB: Zachary Fedie, New Auburn; Ethan Rubenzer, Bloomer WR: Nolan Blum, Cadott; Noah Hanson, McDonell OL: Will Kliegle, Lake Holcombe/Cornell DL: Clemett Matthews, McDonell; Tegan Ritter, Cadott; Rongxian Yang, McDonell LB: Brady Bischel, New Auburn DB: Ben Biskupski, McDonell; Colton Minnick, Cornell/Lake Holcombe; Kaleb Sonnentag, Cadott; Quentin Twyman, Chi-Hi 2019: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Tate Sauerwein 2019 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Isaiah LaGesse Bloomer RB: Leif Iverson Bloomer RB: Brady Spaeth Cadott RB: Ben Steinmetz Chi-Hi WR: Kendren Gullo McDonell All-Purpose: Tyler Bohland Chi-Hi TE: Ben Carani Chi-Hi OL: Marcus Campbell Stanley-Boyd OL: Mitch Drilling Cadott OL: Tyler Harycki Lake Holcombe/Cornell OL: Jake Thompson Chi-Hi OL: Aaron Wurzer Bloomer DL: Zane Baier Bloomer DL: Josh Briggs Cadott DL: Jordan Spegal Lake Holcombe/Cornell DL: Aden Story Lake Holcombe/Cornell LB: Bo Chwala Stanley-Boyd LB: Zachary Fedie New Auburn LB: Tate Sauerwein (POY) Lake Holcombe/Cornell LB: Ethan Tegels Cadott DB: Josh Jones Lake Holcombe/Cornell DB: Carter Rubenzer Bloomer DB: Nelson Wahl Cadott Specialist: Cooper Nichols Stanley-Boyd Special Mention QB: Tanner Opsal, McDonell RB: Nick Walker, New Auburn WR: Noah Hanson, McDonell OL: Winston Conrad, Bloomer; Brad Irwin, Cadott DL: Owen Krista, Chi-Hi; Clemett Matthews, McDonell DB: Caleb Edinger, New Auburn; Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn Specialist: Mason Poehls, Cadott Honorable Mention Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Caleb Balow McDonell: Noah Christopherson, Adam Thalacker New Auburn: Wyatt Gotham, Aaron Hinton Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen, Jacob Nesterick, Brady Potaczek 2018: Chi-Hi's Rico DeLeon 2018 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: LJ Schmelzer Stanley-Boyd RB: Tyler Bohland Chi-Hi RB: Matt Pomietlo Chi-Hi RB: Brady Spaeth Cadott WR: Noah Gillingham Stanley-Boyd WR/TE: Bradley Sarauer Bloomer All-Purpose: JD Czech Chi-Hi OL: Orion Caneff Chi-Hi OL: Nate Hayes Chi-Hi OL: Justin Smasal Stanley-Boyd OL: Jayzson Thompson Bloomer OL: Carter Welch Bloomer DL: Jesse Buchli Bloomer DL: Rico DeLeon (POY) Chi-Hi DL: Tristin Jones Lake Holcombe/Cornell DL: CJ Spath Cadott LB: Coy Bowe Cadott LB: Willy Burich-Reynolds Stanley-Boyd LB: Wyatt Viegut Lake Holcombe/Cornell LB: Dane Weiland Chi-Hi DB: Luke Franz Chi-Hi DB: Josh Jones Lake Holcombe/Cornell DB: Ben Milas Stanley-Boyd Specialist: Nelson Wahl Cadott Special Mention QB: Luke Geist, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Nolan Hutzler, Chi-Hi WR/TE: Joe Reuter, Chi-Hi DL: Grant Crank, Chi-Hi; Mitch Drilling, Cadott LB: Logan Erickson, Chi-Hi; Robert Fasbender, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Kaden Kinney, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Elijah Prill, Bloomer DB: Zach Ruf, Bloomer Honorable Mention Bloomer: Jace McMullin, Caleb Ruf, Aaron Wurzer, Josh Zettlemeier Cadott: Ethan Tegels Chi-Hi: Kyler Holmlund, Saywer Lubs Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Aden Story McDonell: Kendren Gullo, Mike Scheidler, Eli Swoboda, Adam Waldusky, Noah Weimert New Auburn: Caleb Edinger, Elijah Edinger, Zachary Fedie, Nick Walker Stanley-Boyd: Clayton Carlson, Bo Chwala, Michael Karlen, Tristan Harris 2017: Stanley-Boyd's Ben Turner 2017 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: LJ Schmelzer Stanley-Boyd RB: Codie Meinen Chi-Hi RB: Caleb Ruf Bloomer RB: Wyatt Viegut Lake Holcombe/Cornell WR: Brandon Herrick Stanley-Boyd WR: Aaron Price Bloomer UTIL: Dylan North New Auburn OL: Andrew Brosted Lake Holcombe/Cornell OL: Theo Chwala Stanley-Boyd OL: Hunter Hall Bloomer OL: Nate Hayes Chi-Hi OL: Benji Gindt Cadott DL: Payton Dachel Bloomer DL: Rico DeLeon Chi-Hi DL: Matt Nesterick Stanley-Boyd DL: Bradley Sarauer Bloomer LB: Ben Turner (POY) Stanley-Boyd LB: Jared Woodhull Chi-Hi LB: Brandon Wright Stanley-Boyd DB: Dakota Curry New Auburn DB: Caleb Lau Chi-Hi DB: Ben Milas Stanley-Boyd DB: Zach Ruf Bloomer Specialist: Noah Gillingham Stanley-Boyd Special Mentions QB: Michael Emery, Cadott RB: Philip Jorstad, Bloomer; Matt Pomietlo, Chi-Hi OL: Ben Boie, Stanley-Boyd; Jayzson Thompson, Bloomer TE: JD Czech, Chi-Hi DL: Nick Walker, New Auburn LB: Bennett Bowe, Cadott; Adam Malinowski, Bloomer Honorable Mentions Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Luke Geist New Auburn: Travis Buss Stanley-Boyd: Collin Meyer 2016: Stanley-Boyd's Seth Hause 2016 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Seth Hause (POY) Stanley-Boyd RB: Collin Bungartz Bloomer RB: Codie Meinen Chi-Hi RB: Ryan Sorensen McDonell WR: Hayden Baughman McDonell WR: Grayson Knowlton McDonell UTIL: Brandon Herrick Stanley-Boyd OL: Isaac Benner Chi-Hi OL: Eric Bromeisl McDonell OL: Vinnie Lien Chi-Hi OL: Nathan Scheidler Stanley-Boyd OL: Jack Schumacher Chi-Hi DL: Andrew Brosted Lake Holcombe/Cornell DL: Payton Dachel Bloomer DL: Eric Hoffstatter Stanley-Boyd DL: Simon Martineau Chi-Hi LB: Cale Hannusch Chi-Hi LB: Matthew Kostka Lake Holcombe/Cornell LB: Ben Turner Stanley-Boyd DB: Max Gibson Chi-Hi DB: Zak Ingersoll Stanley-Boyd DB: Brandon Milas Stanley-Boyd DB: Evan Spaeth Chi-Hi Specialist: Jordan Steinmetz Chi-Hi Special Mentions QB: Michael Emery, Cadott; Alex Ohde, McDonell RB: Matthew Bruder, Chi-Hi; Matt Pomietlo, Chi-Hi; Ryan Ponick, Stanley-Boyd WR: Sam Burzynski, Stanley-Boyd; Dominick Grimm, Cadott TE: JD Czech, Chi-Hi UTIL: Colton Hetke, Cornell/Lake Holcombe; Nathan Hoglund, McDonell OL: Bronson Roshell, Chi-Hi DL: Eric Bentler, Stanley-Boyd LB: Bryce Harder, Chi-Hi; Jordan Moulton, McDonell; Aaron Schneider, Stanley-Boyd; Jared Woodhull, Chi-Hi DB: Collin Meyer, Stanley-Boyd Honorable Mentions Cadott: Bennett Bowe, Matthew Drilling Chi-Hi: Joe Blum, Nolan Hutzler, Mitch Shervey McDonell: Austin Amelse, Cory Hoglund Stanley-Boyd: Theo Chwala, Brandon Wright 2015: Stanley-Boyd's Zach Turner 2015 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Alex Ohde McDonell RB: Kyle Bowe Chi-Hi RB: Aaron Knez Chi-Hi RB: Kole Mewhorter Chi-Hi WR: Hayden Baughman McDonell WR: Grayson Knowlton McDonell UTIL: Austin North New Auburn OL: Isaac Benner Chi-Hi OL: Mason Bichanich Stanley-Boyd OL: Alex Fabian Chi-Hi OL: Caleb Parkhurst McDonell OL: John Salm Bloomer DL: Jake Johnson Chi-Hi DL: Ryan Ratcliff Bloomer DL: Simon Martineau Chi-Hi DL: Steven Spaeth Stanley-Boyd LB: Bryce Harder Chi-Hi LB: Zach Turner (POY) Stanley-Boyd LB: Thomas Williams Chi-Hi DB: Zak Ingersoll Stanley-Boyd DB: Jacob Kostner Bloomer DB: Andrew Lahr Chi-Hi DB: Sam Mayberry Chi-Hi Specialist: Justin Czech Chi-Hi Second Team QB: Seth Hause Stanley-Boyd RB: Benjamin Goettl Stanley-Boyd RB: Nicholas Seng Lake Holcombe/Cornell RB: Cortland Spletter Lake Holcombe/Cornell WR: Evan Spaeth Chi-Hi WR: Preston Vahlenkamp Bloomer UTIL: Shawn Sedlacek Cadott OL: Brady Cronk Chi-Hi OL: Trevor Jolicouer Chi-Hi OL: Troy Kramschuster Bloomer OL: Aaron Prill Bloomer OL: Mitch Shervey Chi-Hi DL: Mack Baughman McDonell DL: Garrett Haller New Auburn DL: Nick Rooney McDonell DL: Isaac Solberg Chi-Hi LB: Austin Goettl Cadott LB: Cale Hannusch Chi-Hi LB: Matthew Kostka Lake Holcombe/Cornell LB: Ryan Sorensen McDonell DB: Clayton Biddle Chi-Hi DB: Kaleb Butterfield New Auburn DB: Zach Gilles McDonell Specialist: Brandon Herrick Stanley-Boyd Honorable Mentions Cadott: Payton Freagon, Jake Holum Chi-Hi: Max Gibson, Bronson Roshell, Tyler Zwiefelhofer Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Andrew Brosted, Bryce Plummer, Cole Stephens New Auburn: Simon Boehm, Zach Boehm Stanley-Boyd: Sam Burzynski, Nick Ciszak, Sean Hassemer, Eric Hoffstatter, Tim Krueger, Brandon Milas 2014: Stanley-Boyd's Ronny Ponick, Zach Turner and Clint Warminski 2014 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Evan Zwiefelhofer Bloomer RB: Lance Schoch McDonell RB: Cortland Spletter Lake Holcombe/Cornell WR: Stephen Ortmann McDonell WR: Jacob Kostner Bloomer All-Purpose: Kyle Webb Chi-Hi OL: Alex Morning Bloomer OL: Austin Burzynski Stanley-Boyd OL: Josh Metzenbauer Stanley-Boyd OL: Caleb Parkhurst McDonell OL: Nick Ciszak Stanley-Boyd Specialist: Kole Mewhorter Chi-Hi DL: Brady Chance Bloomer DL: John Salm Bloomer DL: Tyler Baker New Auburn DL: Jake Halterman Stanley-Boyd LB: Zach Turner (Co-POY) Stanley-Boyd LB: Ronny Ponick (Co-POY) Stanley-Boyd LB: Dylon Strassburger Bloomer LB: Chris Holloway Bloomer LB: Preston Vahlenkamp Bloomer DB: Clint Warminski (Co-POY) Stanley-Boyd DB: Teagan Olson Bloomer Second Team QB: Seth Hause Stanley-Boyd RB: Caine Hart Bloomer RB: Austin North New Auburn WR: Brett McChesney Cadott AP: Ezra Michael Cadott AP: Ben Turner Stanley-Boyd OL: Devon Meinen Chi-Hi OL: Isaac Benner Chi-HI OL: Andrew Martineau Chi-Hi OL: Austin Fisk Lake Holcombe/Cornell OL: Cole Hanson Cadott Specialist: Kaeden Thom Cadott DL: Nick Rooney McDonell DL: Brady Seidlitz Chi-Hi DL: Garrett Janicki Cadott LB: Matthew Kostka Lake Holcombe/Cornell LB: Ryan Sorensen McDonell LB: Steve Spaeth Stanley-Boyd LB: Thomas Williams Chi-Hi LB: Richard Winchel Lake Holcombe/Cornell DB: Zach Gilles McDonell DB: John Strand Bloomer DB: Zak Ingersoll Stanley-Boyd 2013: Bloomer's Colten Seibel 2013 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Tyler Sorensen Stanley-Boyd RB: Colten Seibel (POY) Bloomer RB: Ronny Ponick Stanley-Boyd WR: Drew Steinmetz Chi-Hi WR: Dusty Spaeth Stanley-Boyd All-Purpose: Matt Salm Bloomer OL: Erik Sylte Chi-Hi OL: Austin Burzynski Stanley-Boyd OL: Alex Morning Bloomer OL: Brady Mahal Stanley-Boyd OL: Dalton Ducommun Lake Holcombe/Cornell DL: Jamie Hoffstatter Stanley-Boyd DL: Seth Weiland Chi-Hi DL: Brady Chance Bloomer DL: Owen Zwiefelhofer Bloomer LB: Zach Turner Stanley-Boyd LB: Dylon Strassburger Bloomer LB: Craig Mason Stanley-Boyd LB: Amos Mayberry Chi-Hi DB: Clint Warminski Stanley-Boyd DB: Ryan Buske Bloomer DB: Cory Zwiefelhofer Bloomer Second Team QB: Tony Blair Chi-Hi RB: Kyle Webb Chi-Hi RB: Preston Strzok Lake Holcombe/Cornell RB: Dalton West Chi-Hi WR: Dalton Lewallen Stanley-Boyd All-Purpose: Travis Anderson Lake Holcombe/Cornell OL: Matt Rider McDonell OL: Caleb Parkhurst McDonell OL: Ty Sikora Lake Holcombe/Cornell Specialist: Nick Amelse McDonell Specialist: Lassi Karppi Bloomer DL: Mack Baughman McDonell DL: Parker Levine Chi-Hi DL: Jake Halterman Stanley-Boyd DL: Steven Spaeth Stanley-Boyd DL: Tyler Baker New Auburn LB: Hunter Klapperich Stanley-Boyd LB: Alex Olson New Auburn LB: Lance Schoch McDonell DB: Zach Gilles McDonell DB: Sam Sorensen McDonell DB: Blake Miller New Auburn 2012: New Auburn's Brett Baker 2012 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Tyler Sorensen Stanley-Boyd RB: Colten Seibel Bloomer RB: Lance Schoch McDonell WR: Josh Watton McDonell WR: Dusty Spaeth Stanley-Boyd All-Purpose: Brett Baker (POY) New Auburn OL: Logan Nordstrom McDonell OL: Don Loew McDonell OL: Cody Bailey New Auburn OL: Chase Jones Lake Holcombe OL: Erik Sylte Chi-Hi Defense DL: David Kmieciak Stanley-Boyd DL: Brandt Bruxvoort Bloomer DL: Parker Levine Chi-Hi DL: Adriac Bethel Stanley-Boyd LB: Mason Richlen McDonell LB: Lucas Hilger Bloomer LB: Craig Mason Stanley-Boyd LB: Amos Mayberry Chi-Hi DB: Coby Zwiefelhofer Bloomer DB: Dalton Lewallen Stanley-Boyd DB: Cory Zwiefelhofer Bloomer Second Team QB: Travis Mullen Bloomer RB: Preston Strzok Lake Holcombe RB: Blake Miller New Auburn RB: Dustin Clark Bloomer WR: Matt Salm Bloomer WR: James Elwood New Auburn All-Purpose: Zach Turner Stanley-Boyd OL: Jordan Spindler Cadott OL: Kegyn Steinmetz New Auburn OL: Nathan Popp Lake Holcombe OL: Alex Olson New Auburn DL: Danny Halterman Stanley-Boyd DL: Josh Nichols Stanley-Boyd DL: Mike Brandstatter New Auburn DL: Owen Zwiefelhofer Bloomer LB: Riley Westaby Stanley-Boyd LB: Ronny Ponick Stanley-Boyd LB: Joe Koteras New Auburn LB: Jacob Rubenzer Chi-Hi DB: Jake Roth Cadott/Cornell DB: Tanner Gulich Lake Holcombe DB: Alex Ignarski Chi-Hi 2011: Bloomer's Levi Nayes 2011 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Kyle Cody McDonell RB: Levi Nayes (POY) Bloomer RB: Zandy Stowell Chi-Hi WR: Ryan Baier McDonell WR: Tyler Erickson McDonell All-Purpose: Brett Baker New Auburn OL: Dominick Goyette Chi-Hi OL: Gunner Grigar Lake Holcombe OL: Braeden Jensen Chi-Hi OL: Jack McLoone Stanley-Boyd OL: Sam Naumann Bloomer DL: Ben Canfield Bloomer DL: Brandon Hanley Chi-Hi DL: David Kmieciak Stanley-Boyd DL: Charlie Yohnk Bloomer LB: Alex Glomski Cadott LB: Grant Schindler Chi-Hi LB: Jeremy Seibel Bloomer LB: Jacob Zwiefelhofer Bloomer DB: Tony Blair Chi-Hi DB: Tanner Gulich Lake Holcombe DB: Garrett Sarauer Bloomer Second Team QB: Tyson Kalien Chi-Hi RB: Keith Smasal Stanley-Boyd RB: Tevin Heavelin Cornell WR: Dalton Lewallen Stanley-Boyd WR: Dakota Nichols Stanley-Boyd All-Purpose: Jacob Gjelhaug Lake Holcombe OL: Keith Ciolkosz Cadott OL: Tanner Prill Bloomer OL: Brett Bowe Cadott OL: Travis Wellner Stanley-Boyd OL: Cody Bailey New Auburn DL: Chase Jones Lake Holcombe DL: Joe Koteras New Auburn DL: Robert Semanko Cadott DL: Brandt Bruxvoort Bloomer LB: Jyle Jones Lake Holcombe LB: Justin Young Bloomer LB: Mason Richlen McDonell LB: Nate Jackson New Auburn LB: Caston Arnold Cornell DB: Jamison Young Bloomer DB: Michael Derks Stanley-Boyd Honorable Mentions Chi-Hi: Bernie Brooks, Luke Erickson, Austin Taylor McDonell: Austin Hiess, Dennis Sloan Bloomer: Mitch Boettcher, Sam Elling, Jacob Prill, Brett Stuckert Cadott: Mitchel Williams, Nate Spindler Stanley-Boyd: Dan Halterman, Josh Brunner, Tyler Sorensen Cornell: Kenny Thompson, Corey Buresh Lake Holcombe: Hunter Allard 2010: Chi-Hi's Brad Huempfner 2010 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Neil Hebert Stanley-Boyd RB: Brad Huempfner (POY) Chi-Hi RB: Luke Ryba McDonell RB: Alex Glomski Cadott End: Rick Peggar Stanley-Boyd End: Clint Abramczak McDonell OL: Bryce Siverling Bloomer OL: Zack Ross Chi-Hi OL: Braeden Jensen Chi-Hi OL: Tyler Mahal Stanley-Boyd OL: Ben Canfield Bloomer DL: Dominik Goyette Chi-Hi DL: Kashin Carpenter Stanley-Boyd DL: Dennis Sloan McDonell DL: Gunnar Grigar Lake Holcombe LB: Matt Schley Bloomer LB: Lucas Roth McDonell LB: Grant Schindler Chi-Hi LB: Jacob Zwiefelhofer Bloomer DB: Tyler Kinderman Chi-Hi DB: Matt Steinmetz Stanley-Boyd DB: Jared Munch Lake Holcombe Second Team QB: Kyle Cody McDonell RB: Mitch Boettcher Bloomer RB: Zandy Stowell Chi-Hi End: Micah Ruf Bloomer End: Andrew Lepak Stanley-Boyd End: Chasten Rogge Bloomer OL: Zach Bowe Chi-Hi OL: Evan Swanson Lake Holcombe OL: Beau Mondeau McDonell OL: Sam Naumann Bloomer OL: Cody GIndt Cadott DL: Pat Arriola McDonell DL: Austin Hiess McDonell DL: Tyler Hutchinson Chi-Hi DL: Brandon Hanley Chi-Hi LB: Roy Munroe Cadott LB: Caston Arnold Cornell LB: Keith Smasal Stanley-Boyd LB: Jeremy Seibel Bloomer DB: Caden Cook Chi-Hi DB: Andrew Rydlund McDonell DB: Brett Baker New Auburn Honorable Mention Chi-Hi: Wes Adams, Ryan Hillman, Macade Ploederer, Tyson Kalien, Austin Taylor, Luke Erickson, Mario Stephens Cornell: Ethan Hrdlicka Bloomer: Eric Zwiefelhofer, Daniel Rimmereid New Auburn: Matt Maidment Stanley-Boyd: Jack McLoone, Dakota Nichols, Austin Milas 2009: Cornell's Cody Olson 2009 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Andy Davis McDonell RB: Cody Olson (POY) Cornell RB: Brad Huempfner Chi-Hi RB: Alex Hiess McDonell End: Derek Watton McDonell TE: Matt Leis Chi-Hi OL: Ben Rubenzer McDonell OL: Brian Krause Chi-Hi OL: Craig Kiesow Bloomer OL: Bryce Siverling Bloomer OL: Mario Stephens Chi-Hi DL: Luke Bowe Chi-Hi DL: Jake McIlquham McDonell DL: Tony LaMartina McDonell DL: Kory Randall Bloomer LB: Jacob Sullivan McDonell LB: Landon Bresina McDonell LB: Justin Sarauer Bloomer LB: Adam Ferris Cornell DB: Alex Ruf Chi-Hi DB: Matthew Steinmetz Stanley-Boyd DB: Andrew Rydlund McDonell Second Team QB: Alex Koehler Bloomer RB: Matt Dachel Bloomer RB: Jared Jaquish Bloomer RB: Max Goettl Stanley-Boyd End: Malcolm Wankel Bloomer End: Chasten Rogge Bloomer OL: Aleric Huis Stanley-Boyd OL: Tim McConville Cadott OL: Jordan Hetke Cornell OL: Gabe Sima Cornell OL: Dillon Hysell Chi-Hi DL: Steve Chojnacki Stanley-Boyd DL: Austin Witt Stanley-Boyd DL: Jordan Poehls Cadott DL: Zach Borofka Bloomer LB: Garrett Thon Cornell LB: Gage Burish Cadott LB: Karl Wall Bloomer LB: Garrett Nevin Chi-Hi DB: Rick Peggar Stanley-Boyd DB: Clint Abramczak McDonell DB: Vincent Vahlenkamp Bloomer Honorable Mentions Bloomer: Blaine Seibel, Taylor Zeman Cadott: Michael McConville, Stephen Kelly, Chris McConville, Roy Munroe, Cody Gindt Chi-Hi: Brett Vavra, Eric Fabian, Aaron Bready Cornell: Karsten Sinn, Steven Kvapil McDonell: Luke Ryba, Zach Feldhake New Auburn: Kaleb Schulner Stanley-Boyd: Greg Ponick, Tyler Steinmetz 2008: Chi-Hi's Mitch Olson 2008 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Jon Barlow Bloomer RB: Alex Hiess McDonell RB: Jordan Koehler Bloomer RB: Mike Adams Chi-Hi End: Cole Zwiefelhofer Chi-Hi End: Jarrod Martell McDonell OL: Chris Schriver Bloomer OL: Nate Dahl McDonell OL: Dustin Wozniak Stanley-Boyd OL: Scott Burzynski Stanley-Boyd OL: Erik Reischel Bloomer DL: James Rowley Chi-Hi DL: Adam Street Chi-Hi DL: Ben Rubenzer McDonell DL: Ryan Ericksen Stanley-Boyd LB: Jake Sullivan Chi-Hi LB: Kyle Michels Chi-Hi LB: Landon Bresina McDonell LB: Nathan Samplawski Stanley-Boyd DB: Mitch Olson (POY) Chi-Hi DB: Wes Stuckert Bloomer DB: Paul Reit Stanley-Boyd Second Team QB: Andy Davis McDonell RB: Max Goettl Stanley-Boyd RB: Caleb Trowbridge New Auburn End: Collin Schindler Chi-Hi End: Grady Loew Bloomer TE: Matt Leis Chi-Hi OL: Bronson Hrdlicka Bloomer OL: Alex Roppe Lake Holcombe OL: Luke Bowe Chi-Hi OL: Austin King McDonell OL: Brent Foiles Cadott DL: Zach Feldhake McDonell DL: Henry Schlinke Chi-Hi DL: Ryan North New Auburn DL: Aaron Bready Chi-Hi LB: Matt Bohl Bloomer LB: Josh Schemenauer Bloomer LB: Mike Ferrell New Auburn LB: Lee Kostick Lake Holcombe DB: Derek Prill Bloomer DB: Dusin Kalien Chi-Hi DB: Kyle Nelson McDonell 2007: Chi-Hi's T.Joe Loiselle 2007 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Kyle Thorpe Stanley-Boyd RB: T. Joe Loiselle (POY) Chi-Hi RB: Jordan Koehler Bloomer RB: Cody Schneider Lake Holcombe WR: Nick Summerfield Stanley-Boyd WR: Jarrod Martell McDonell OL: Nick Bohl Chi-Hi OL: Josh Walter Chi-Hi OL: Nate Dahl McDonell OL: Alex Roppe Lake Holcombe OL: Mike Farrell New Auburn DL: James Rowley Chi-Hi DL: Kyle Dunlap Chi-Hi DL: Brad Thomas New Auburn DL: Jed Meinen McDonell LB: Andy Marquardt Bloomer LB: Alec Schindler Chi-Hi LB: Nate Samplawski Stanley-Boyd LB: Matt Nelson Stanley-Boyd DB: Mitch Olson Chi-Hi DB: Alex Rothbauer Cadott DB: Kyle Thorpe Stanley-Boyd Second Team QB: Jon Schoch McDonell RB: Landon Bresina McDonell RB: Cody Wagner Cadott RB: Nick Brandt Chi-Hi WR: Joe Licht Stanley-Boyd TE: Alex Rothbauer Cadott OL: Ryan Sykora Chi-Hi OL: Mike Johnson Lake Holcombe OL: Eric Story Bloomer OL: Jared Johnson Stanley-Boyd OL: Shawn Phillippi Stanley-Boyd DL: Mike Paulson Bloomer DL: Nate Dahl McDonell DL: Josh Hanzlik McDonell DL: Ryan Erickson Stanley-Boyd LB: Dusty Burish Cadott LB: Nate Schneider McDonell LB: Travis Marshall Lake Holcombe LB: Gage Burish Cadott DB: Jon Krejci McDonell DB: Kent Velie Lake Holcombe DB: Trent Arendt Bloomer 2006: Stanley-Boyd's Kyle Thorpe 2006 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Kyle Thorpe (POY) Stanley-Boyd RB: David Callaghan Chi-Hi RB: Kyle Rothbauer Cadott RB: Justin McKinney Chi-Hi WR: Nick Summerfield Stanley-Boyd WR: Matt Mitchell Chi-Hi OL: Matt Nesvacil Chi-Hi OL: Collin Brown Cornell OL: Kyle Krueger Stanley-Boyd OL: Dan Yakesh Bloomer OL: Randall Tanner Bloomer DL: Josh Shadick Bloomer DL: Jon Anderson Stanley-Boyd DL: Travis Jones Chi-Hi DL: James Rowley Chi-Hi LB: Marcus Schoch McDonell LB: Ryan Lancour Chi-Hi LB: Ross Mueller Chi-Hi LB: Andy Marquardt Bloomer DB: Jon Krejchi McDonell DB: Brian Klitzke Chi-Hi DB: Mitch Olson Chi-Hi Second Team RB: Shaun Webb Bloomer RB: Cody Schneider Lake Holcombe RB: Cody Wagner Cadott RB: Zach Steen Bloomer WR: Joe Lamoureau Lake Holcombe WR: Joe Licht Stanley-Boyd OL: Mike Farrell New Auburn OL: Mitch Jacobsen McDonell OL: Brandon Sloan McDonell OL: MIke Seeley Cadott OL: Jared Johnson Stanley-Boyd DL: MIke Johnson Lake Holcombe DL: Matt Kvapil Cornell DL: Josh Hanzlik McDonell DL: Mike Koepl Stanley-Boyd LB: Josh Steinmetz Chi-Hi LB: Dusty Burish Cadott LB: Robert Allen Stanley-Boyd LB: Lee Kostick Lake Holcombe DB: David Guns Cadott DB: Erik Abrahamson Bloomer DB: Chris Dirkes Stanley-Boyd Erickson is Herald's All-County Player of the Year 2005 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Jon Erickson (POY) Chi-Hi QB: Forest Clements Bloomer RB: Kirk Bowe Lake Holcombe RB: Chris Lang Bloomer RB: Isaac Ryba McDonell RB: Ben Solin Chi-Hi End: Matt Mitchell Chi-Hi OL: Nick Brousseau Chi-Hi OL: Jake Hurt Chi-Hi OL: Cody Weltzin Cadott OL: Conrad Willi Bloomer DL: Joe Berg McDonell DL: Chris Putney Bloomer DL: Craig Warminski Stanley-Boyd DL: Austin Zwiefelhofer Bloomer LB: Justin Endru Stanley-Boyd LB: Stefan Geissler Cadott LB: Dennis Jonjak Chi-Hi LB: Justin Marion Cadott DB: Sha Colbenson Lake Holcombe DB: Ben Leatherberry Chi-Hi DB: Shane North New Auburn Second Team QB: A.J. Sommers Lake Holcombe RB: Ryan Geissler Chi-Hi RB: Dan Seidlitz Cornell End: Jon Knapp Chi-Hi End: Cody Schneider Lake Holcombe End: Arron Solie Stanley-Boyd OL: Dan Carlson Chi-Hi OL: Seth Gale McDonell OL: Matt Gindt Stanley-Boyd OL: Chris Hart McDonell OL: Frank Lompa Lake Holcombe DL: Jon Anderson Stanley-Boyd DL: Nick Jenneman Chi-Hi DL: Brandon North New Auburn DL: Nick Paff Cadott DL: Adam Schwartz Bloomer LB: Kent Dorney Lake Holcombe LB: Zane Miller Bloomer LB: Ross Mueller Chi-Hi DB: Pete Goettl Cadott DB: Dusty Hunt McDonell DB: Kyle Thorpe Stanley-Boyd DB: Garrett Wankel Bloomer Honorable Mentions Bloomer: Jason Vahlenkamp, Jeff Schindler, Caleb Willi Cadott: Kyle Rothbauer, Colter Sikora, Eric LaRose Chi-Hi: Travis Jones, Bryan Klitzke, Tyler McVinnie Cornell: Collin Brown, Isaac Nohr Lake Holcombe: Travis Cynor, Waylon Munch, Brandon Crank McDonell: Joe Baker, Joe Brick, Walker Lee Brown Stanley-Boyd: Eric Kmieciak, Robert Allen, Kent Smasal, Robert Peggar 2004 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Justin Marion Cadott RB: Isaac Ryba (Co-POY) McDonell RB: Marty Greye (Co-POY) Chi-Hi RB: Stefan Geissler Cadott WR: Darren Mackie Cadott WR: Ben Solin Chi-Hi OL: Kellen O'Connell McDonell OL: Nick Brousseau Chi-Hi OL: Seth Gale McDonell OL: Chad Burish Cadott OL: Jace Bresina Chi-Hi DL: Steve Nemitz Chi-Hi DL: Joe Schaefer Chi-Hi DL: Jarrod Faber Cadott DL: Chris Putney Bloomer LB: Eric Gass New Auburn LB: Jason Isaacson Cadott LB: Craig Hodowanic Cornell LB: Justin Hink Lake Holcombe DB: Tony Freagon McDonell DB: Travis Lau Chi-Hi DB: Dave Beighley Cornell Second Team QB: Jon Erickson Chi-Hi RB: Craig Warminski Stanley-Boyd RB: Dan Seidltz Cornell RB: Eric Tealey Bloomer RB: Kirk Bowe Lake Holcombe WR: Travis Cynor Lake Holcombe OL: Justin Matott Cadott OL: Eric Christianson Cornell OL: Chad Christie Cadott OL: Kyle Lauer Stanley-Boyd OL: Nathan Sime Lake Holcombe DL: Austin Zwiefelhofer Bloomer DL: Brandon Wolfe Cornell DL: Nick Paff Cadott DL: Abe Kaczabowski Stanley-Boyd LB: Caleb Willi Bloomer LB: Nathan Schultz Lake Holcombe LB: Marcus Schoch McDonell DB: Forrest Clements Bloomer DB: Ben Leatherberry Chi-Hi DB: Mitchell See McDonell DB: Kyle Thorpe Stanley-Boyd 2003 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Johnathan Schultz (POY) Lake Holcombe QB: Will Petska Cornell RB: Michael Sedlacek Chi-Hi RB: Isaac Ryba McDonell RB: Jeremy Loew Bloomer WR: Brandon Scheidler McDonell WR: Brent Werlein Cornell OL: Ben Steinmetz Chi-Hi OL: Joshua Nurlburt Lake Holcombe OL: Nate Baier Bloomer OL: Mike Seidling Bloomer OL: Patrick Sperl Stanley-Boyd DL: Adam Zehm McDonell DL: Joe Schaeffer Chi-Hi DL: Scott Kane Stanley-Boyd DL: Roger Jenneman Cornell LB: Matt Severson Chi-Hi LB: Bill Ponick Stanley-Boyd LB: Justin Marion Cadott LB: Tyler Seibel Bloomer DB: Lee Balsiger McDonell DB: Tyler Krucas Cadott DB: Kurt Harris Cornell Second Team QB: Jon Erickson Chi-Hi RB: Jeremy Fox Chi-Hi RB: Jason Isaacson Cadott RB: Craig Warminski Stanley-Boyd WR: Nathan Kosher Cornell TE: Nate Taylor Chi-Hi OL: Josh Erickson Bloomer OL: Devon LeMay Cornell OL: Brandon Felce Cadott OL: Tucker Hetchler Lake Holcombe OL: Billy Zakrzewski Cornell DL: Brandon Schmude Stanley-Boyd DL: Charlie Anderson Lake Holcombe DL: Adam Kvapil Cornell DL: Adam Schwabenbauer Chi-Hi DL: Eric Gass New Auburn LB: Travis Lau Chi-Hi LB: Stefan Geissler Cadott LB: Brad Bowe McDonell LB: Craig Hodowanic Cornell DB: A.J. Sommer Lake Holcombe DB: Jon Erickson Cornell 2002 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Johnathan Schultz Lake Holcombe RB: Jon Rufledt (POY) Bloomer RB: Aaron Kunstmann New Auburn RB: Ryan Darley Chi-Hi RB: Chris Scheidler McDonell WR: Kyle Schuebel Stanley-Boyd OL: Ryan Thompson Bloomer OL: Nathan Baier Bloomer OL: Jake Hetchler Lake Holcombe OL: Darryl Custer Chi-Hi OL: Joshua Hurlburt Lake Holcombe OL: Lee Muska Cadott DL: Mike Nelson Chi-Hi DL: Justin Grensing Chi-Hi DL: Chris Bergerson Chi-Hi DL: Kevin Michaelis Bloomer DL: Wayne Gavitt Cornell DL: Paul Kluck Stanley-Boyd DL: Dustin Tervelt Stanley-Boyd LB: Tyler Seibel Bloomer LB: Bill Ponick Stanley-Boyd DB: Matt Cigan Lake Holcombe DB: Matt Riley Cadott Second Team QB: Tom Smith Stanley-Boyd RB: Dan Prince Bloomer RB: Brent Henry Chi-Hi RB: James Guthman Lake Holombe WR: Nathan Kosher Cornell OL: Ben Steinmetz Chi-Hi OL: Mike Bee Bloomer OL: Josh Erickson Bloomer OL: Keith Spaeth Stanley-Boyd OL: Steve Wolfe McDonell OL: Brad Bowe McDonell DL: Mark Buchner Bloomer DL: Dennis Nevinski Lake Holcombe DL: Adam Zehm McDonell DL: Austin LaGesse Bloomer LB: Matt Daniels McDonell LB: John Girling Chi-Hi LB: Matt Severson Chi-Hi LB: Craig Hodowanic Cornell LB: Devon Lamay Corenll DB: Brandon Boiteau Bloomer DB: David Beighley Cornell 2001 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Kevin Krenz (QB) Bloomer RB: Chris Butterfield New Auburn RB: Adam Taylor Chi-Hi RB: Curt Bergsholm Cadott WR: Kyle Schuebel Stanley-Boyd WR: Tim Swenson New Auburn WR: Justyn Karlen Lake Holcombe OL: Jim Bestul Chi-Hi OL: Tom Paff Cadott OL: Luke Lorentz New Auburn OL: Sean Leiding McDonell DL: Scott Baalrud Chi-Hi DL: Justin Guthman Lake Holcombe DL: Nathan Geist Stanley-Boyd DL: Jarod Leslie Cadott LB: Jon Rufledt Bloomer LB: Jesse Patten Cornell LB: Chad Burger Chi-Hi LB: Bronson Stelzer Cadott DB: Joe Henning Chi-Hi DB: Lucas Zillmer Bloomer DB: Ryan McQuillan Stanley-Boyd Specialist: Jeremy Witt Lake Holcombe Second Team QB: Tom Smith Stanley-Boyd QB: Matt Riley Cadott QB: Justin Cup New Auburn QB: Johnathan Schultz Lake Holcombe RB: Chris Scheidler McDonell RB: Mike Janda Cornell WR: Nate Tonnacour Cornell WR: Lee Jankee Cadott WR: Derek Thompson Bloomer WR: Chad Ryba Stanley-Boyd OL: Zach Hayes Chi-Hi OL: Ryan Thompson Bloomer OL: Josh Erickson Bloomer OL: Dan Mahr Stanley-Boyd DL: Warren Gavitt Cornell DL: Kevin Michaelis Bloomer DL: Josh Bourget Cadott DL: Eric Braden Lake Holcombe DL: Paul Kluck Stanley-Boyd LB: Brian Wirth Stanley-Boyd DB: Ryan Darley Chi-Hi DB: Kirby Colbenson Lake Holcombe DB: Darek Holbus Cadott 2000 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Brandon Cooley Chi-Hi RB: Jon Rufledt Bloomer RB: Seth Short Chi-Hi WR: Kurt Stange Chi-Hi WR: Tim Swenson New Auburn OL: Jeremy Blum Chi-Hi OL: Clint Buchner Lake Holcombe OL: Austin Howard Lake Holcombe OL: Kyle Noonan Stanley-Boyd OL: Tom Paff Cadott OL: Eric Schemenauer Chi-Hi OL: T.J. Yakesh Bloomer DL: Nate Bergevin McDonell DL: Kraig Dorney Lake Holcombe DL: Austin Flater Lake Holcombe DL: Eric Krista Chi-Hi LB: Adam Blanchette Cadott LB: Jason Darley Chi-Hi LB: Jesse Patten Cornell DB: Ben Jones Bloomer DB: Kevin Krenz Bloomer DB: Jake Steivang Stanley-Boyd DB: Matt Waldusky Cadott Second Team RB: Joey LaGrander Stanley-Boyd RB: Chris Butterfield New Auburn RB: Curt Bergsholm Cadott WR: Chris Scheidler McDonell OL: Mike Stoffel Bloomer OL: Justin Guthman Lake Holcombe OL: Nathan Much Cadott OL: Sean Lieding McDonell K: Andy Lindahl Bloomer DL: Derek Thompson Bloomer DL: Ed Wynimko Bloomer DL: Jon Jenneman Cornell DL: Scott Baalrud Chi-Hi LB: Chad Burger Chi-Hi LB: Duane Johnson Lake Holcombe LB: Luke Lorentz New Auburn LB: Kevin Briggs Cornell LB: Jeremy Witt Lake Holcombe LB: Craig Ebert Stanley-Boyd DB: Ryan Darley Chi-Hi DB: David Sandel Lake Holcombe DB: Aaron Hutchinson Chi-Hi DB: Matt Boos Chi-Hi 1999 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Luke Rykal Cadott QB: Chad Dachel Chi-Hi RB: John Peterlik (Co-POY) Cadott RB: Justin Boiteau Chi-Hi RB: Tom Jonjak Chi-Hi WR: Nathan Rykal Cadott All-Purpose: Harley Oemig Cornell K: Gio Knox Chi-Hi OL: Lyle Jankee Cadott OL: Josh Barnier Chi-Hi OL: Ken Gerrits Stanley-Boyd OL: Eric Schemenauer Chi-Hi OL: Aaron Bowe Chi-Hi DL: Chris King (Co-POY) Chi-Hi DL: Dusty NItek Lake Holcombe DL: Jamey Wiltrout Chi-Hi DL: Travis Hendrickson Stanley-Boyd DL: Curt Bergsholm Cadott LB: Brent Crank Cadott LB: Ryan Jensen Chi-Hi LB: Mitch Repka Lake Holcombe LB: Luke Jacobsen McDonell LB: Cory Devlin Bloomer DB: Brandon Cooley Chi-Hi DB: Russel Rabe Lake Holcombe DB: Tyler Berg Chi-Hi Second Team RB: David Rufledt Bloomer RB: Birky Bilderback Lake Holcombe RB: Dennis LaMarche Stanley-Boyd RB: Craig Taylor Chi-Hi WR: Eric Sonnentag McDonell All-Purpose: Bobby Swoboda McDonell K: Andy Lindahl Bloomer OL: Mike Gulich Lake Holcombe OL: Nick Crawford Chi-Hi OL: David Cunningham Bloomer OL: Tom Paff Cadott OL: Cory Nelson Bloomer DL: Jamey Bowe Chi-Hi DL: Joe DeVoir McDonell DL: Clint Buchner Lake Holcombe DL: Jeremy Blum Chi-Hi DL: Wesley Prince Bloomer LB: Steve Adams Chi-Hi LB: Bronson Stelzer Cadott LB: Jesse Patten Cornell DB: Mike Summerfield Bloomer DB: Lawrence Eslinger Stanley-Boyd DB: Brent Braden Lake Holcombe DB: John Liljedahl Chi-Hi 1998 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School RB: Luke McDonell (Co-POY) Chi-Hi RB: David Rufledt Bloomer RB: Birky Bilderback Lake Holcombe OL: Shane Mathison Stanley-Boyd OL: Tom Seaholm (Co-POY) Chi-Hi OL: Ed Hattamer Lake Holcombe OL: Doug Custer Chi-Hi OL: Bryan Kellen Bloomer OL: Jon Reit Chi-Hi TE: Matt Adams McDonell TE: Dusty Nitek Lake Holcombe All-Purpose: Bryan Dahl McDonell K: Brian Blaskowski Chi-Hi DL: Mike Geist Stanley-Boyd DL: Eric Siverling Lake Holcombe DL: Matt Pope McDonell DL: Lyle Jankee Cadott LB: Mike Bestul (Co-POY) Chi-Hi LB: Mitch Repka Lake Holcombe LB: Brigham Leslie Cadott LB: Jesse Krizan Stanley-Boyd LB: Jason Bohl Bloomer DB: Greg Goodman Stanley-Boyd DB: Jordan Hedrington Chi-Hi DB: Nate Goltz Lake Holcombe P: Chris Walters Cornell Second Team QB: Bobby Swoboda McDonell RB: Kelly Foster Chi-Hi RB: John Peterlik Cadott RB: Mike Schuebel Stanley-Boyd OL: Jim Weaver Chi-Hi OL: Jacob Seiheimer New Auburn OL: Rich Kane Lake Holcombe OL: Aaron Oberweis New Auburn TE: Chris King Chi-Hi TE: Jeff Schmidt Bloomer WR: Ben Moga McDonell DL: Pete Johnson Chi-Hi DL: Luke Dernovsek Lake Holcombe DL: T.J. Yakesh Bloomer DL: Jason Bowe McDonell LB: Eric Hatfield Stanley-Boyd LB: Zach Meinen McDonell LB: Brent Crank Cadott LB: Matt Denison Cornell DB: Joe Rubenzer Bloomer DB: Derek Mueller Chi-Hi DB: Shawn Maidment New Auburn 1997 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: J.W. Dachel Bloomer RB: Craig Haas (Co-POY) Stanley-Boyd RB: Stuart Westlund Lake Holcombe RB: Darrick Prill Chi-Hi RB: Arnie Swoboda McDonell WR: Kris Lundeen Bloomer WR: Shawn Maidment New Auburn All-Purpose: Brian Tonnacour Cornell K: Drew Caswell Stanley-Boyd OL: Jeff Koepel Stanley-Boyd OL: Tom Seaholm Chi-Hi OL: D.J. Clark McDonell OL: Caleb Meier Bloomer OL: Doug Custer Chi-Hi DL: Brody Mahr Stanley-Boyd DL: Nick Pope McDonell DL: Chet Goebel Stanley-Boyd LB: Mike Bestul (Co-POY) Chi-Hi LB: Derek Schad Stanley-Boyd LB: Ryan LaGrander Stanley-Boyd LB: Matt Rubenzer Bloomer LB: Ben Folczyk Stanley-Boyd DB: Brigham Leslie Cadott DB: Derek Keyeski Chi-Hi DB: Marty Maidment New Auburn DB: Steve Anderson Stanley-Boyd K: Brian King Chi-Hi KR: Luke McDonell Chi-Hi Second Team QB: Ty Tollefson Cornell RB: Ben Manny Chi-Hi RB: Tony Oberweis New Auburn RB: Brent Stelzer Cadott WR: Nate Rivers Cornell WR: Brock Cooley Chi-Hi WR: Rees Anderson McDonell OL: Wyatt France Stanley-Boyd OL: Ed Hattamer Lake Holcombe OL: Zach Meinen McDonell OL: Aaron Oberweis New Auburn OL: Ben Olson Bloomer DL: Trent Gengler Chi-Hi DL: Mike Geist Stanley-Boyd DL: Tom Culver Bloomer DL: Matt Pope McDonell LB: Ryan Shaurette Chi-Hi LB: Mike Denison Cornell LB: Dave Goodman Cadott DB: Greg Wagner Stanley-Boyd DB: Luke Short Chi-Hi DB: Marc Lenfant Bloomer DB: Nate Goltz Lake Holcombe 1996 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: J.W. Dachel (Co-POY) Bloomer RB: Brad Sarauer Chi-Hi RB: Brian Bee Bloomer RB: Craig Haas Stanley-Boyd WR: Bryan Dachel (Co-POY) Bloomer WR: Jared Beal New Auburn WR: Luke Jankee Cadott All-Purpose: Ben Woodford Chi-Hi All-Purpose: Jeremy Bergeron McDonell OL: Brent Thornton Stanley-Boyd OL: Nick Hunt McDonell OL: Erik Brodt Chi-Hi OL: Aaron Cunningham McDonell K: Drew Caswell Stanley-Boyd DL: Brody Mahr Stanley-Boyd DL: Nick Pope (Co-POY) McDonell DL: Jerrid Horstman Chi-Hi DL: Ed Rothbauer McDonell LB: Clint Geissler Bloomer LB: Zech Gotham New Auburn LB: Ryan LaGrander Stanley-Boyd LB: Matt McDonell McDonell LB: Matt Downey Chi-Hi LB: Brent Stelter Cadott LB: Justin Nelson Bloomer DB: Mike Thompson Chi-Hi DB: Marty Maidment New Auburn P: Arnie Swoboda McDonell Second Team QB: Brandon Mittermeyer Cornell RB: Zach Berg McDonell RB: Darrick Prill Chi-Hi RB: Eric North New Auburn WR: Kris Lundeen Bloomer WR: Eric Mathison Stanley-Boyd K: Jake North New Auburn OL: Tyler Hanson Chi-Hi OL: Jason Schnoor Bloomer OL: Jamie Ferron Lake Holcombe OL: Chad Schuebel Stanley-Boyd OL: Mark McGregor Cadott OL: Joe Wundrow Stanley-Boyd DL: Cory Martens Chi-Hi DL: Pat Stertz Bloomer DL: Jerry Nitz Stanley-Boyd DL: Jason Smipson Lake Holcombe DL: Scott Duranceau Bloomer LB: Andy Eggen Chi-Hi LB: Mike Denison Cornell LB: Tony Roscoe Cadott LB: Andy Helgerson Cornell LB: Stuart Westlund Lake Holcombe DB: Tim Rose Chi-Hi DB: James Weingarten Lake Holcombe P: Scott Kesling Cadott 1995 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: J.R. Dachel Bloomer QB: Ryan Stelter McDonell RB: Todd Goodman (POY) Stanley-Boyd RB: Chris Bjorkstrand New Auburn WR: Kris Rubenzer McDonell WR: Luke Jankee Cadott TE: Jim Zwiefelhofer Bloomer K: Scott Schmelzle Chi-Hi OL: Dennis Bowe Bloomer OL: Eric Ertz McDonell OL: Jeremy Harelstad New Auburn OL: Charlie McCrackin Stanley-Boyd DL: Matt Petska Chi-Hi DL: Tim Haas Stanley-Boyd DL: Tim Jackson Cadott LB: Adam Kramschuster Bloomer LB: Joe Repka Lake Holcombe LB: Aaron Cunningham McDonell LB: Matt Seichter Stanley-Boyd DB: Scott Linskey Lake Holcombe DB: Eric Acker Stanley-Boyd DB: Mike Thompson Chi-Hi DB: Tony Szak McDonell All-Purpose: Don Ouimet Cornell Second Team QB: Darin Bielecki Stanley-Boyd RB: Brad Sarauer Chi-Hi RB: Tony Spaeth Stanley-Boyd WR: Ken Skar New Auburn WR: Kevin Gingras Cornell TE: Ian Steivang Stanley-Boyd P: Dennis Falkenberg Cadott OL: Ky Anderson McDonell OL: J.R. Stai Chi-Hi OL: Nick Pope McDonell OL: Jesse Marion Stanley-Boyd OL: Tanner Lang Bloomer DL: Mike Lechleitner Stanley-Boyd DL: Cory Crist Chi-Hi DL: Eric Goebel Stanley-Boyd LB: Matt Rubenzer Bloomer LB: Zech Gotham New Auburn LB: Brent Stelzer Cadott LB: Wally Seichter Stanley-Boyd DB: Eric North New Auburn DB: Ryan Davis Chi-Hi DB: Todd Rykal Cadott DB: Matt Gruba Stanley-Boyd All-Purpose: Kyle Johnson Lake Holcombe 1994 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School RB: J.R. Dachel Bloomer RB: Ryan Pagenkopf Chi-Hi RB: Chris Bjorkstrand New Auburn WR: Josh Buchholtz Bloomer WR: Troy Strand Cadott WR: Kris Rubenzer McDonell K: Marty Kroeplin Stanley-Boyd OL: Jason Hinke Chi-Hi OL: Nate Lorentz New Auburn OL: Dennis Bowe Bloomer OL: Matt Hazuga Stanley-Boyd OL: Bob Marek Chi-Hi DL: Jarrod Mromeisl Chi-Hi DL: Jason Harycki Stanley-Boyd LB: Zach Bohl Bloomer LB: Bob Rubenzer Bloomer LB: Joe Repka Lake Holcombe LB: Matt Seidlitz Chi-Hi LB: Travis Cherrier McDonell LB: Jason Kaveney Chi-Hi DB: Dave Dixon Lake Holcombe DB: Corey O'Connell (POY) Chi-Hi DB: Sam Nelson New Auburn Returner: Jamey Hutchinson Chi-Hi Second Team RB: Tim Forster Stanley-Boyd RB: Jeremy Nitek Lake Holcombe RB: Don Ouimet Cornell RB: Jon Sonnentag Chi-Hi WR: Jeremiah Bowe McDonell WR: Lew Manglos Chi-Hi K: Scot Schmelzle Chi-Hi OL: Jeremy Harelstad New Auburn OL: Clint Hetchler Lake Holcombe OL: Chad Bowe McDonell OL: Brian Knapp Chi-Hi OL: Josh Goss McDonell DL: Greg Simon Stanley-Boyd DL: Greg Olmstead Lake Holcombe DL: Winslow Wise Chi-Hi DL: Dave Mans McDonell DL: Mike Verdegan Cadott LB: Zech Gotham New Auburn LB: Larry Turner New Auburn LB: Eric Lechleitner Stanley-Boyd DB: Jim Zwiefelhofer Bloomer DB: Eric Prince McDonell DB: Corey Kowalczyk Stanley-Boyd KR: Mike Grill Bloomer 1993 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School No Team Selected 1992 All-Chippewa County Football Team First Team School QB: Jake Goettl McDonell RB: Randy Stearns (POY) Bloomer RB: Dave Cooper Chi-Hi RB: Jason Krista Chi-Hi WR: Sean Tillotson McDonell WR: Terry Anders Cornell OL: Brian Sommerfeld Chi-Hi OL: Chad Harycki Stanley-Boyd OL: Jason Zwiefelhofer Bloomer OL: Jeff Goettl Cadott OL: Brad Knapp Chi-Hi PK: Brett Steger Chi-Hi KR: Bruno Rahn Chi-Hi DL: Eric Sharp Chi-Hi DL: John Hoel Stanley-Boyd DL: Dustin Kainz Lake Holcombe DL: Josh Gotham New Auburn LB: Kevin Swoboda McDonell LB: Kyle Bauman Chi-Hi LB: Shawn Swanepoel Lake Holcombe DB: Jarod Dachel McDonell DB: Nick Brenner Stanley-Boyd DB: Jeff Sanford Cadott DB: Aaron Kent New Auburn P: Franke Simpson Lake Holcombe Honorable Mentions Chi-Hi: Dave Olson, Bruce Olson, Troy Gaier, Steve Brovold, Rod Tegels, Chad Coulson McDonell: Mike Nehring, Russ Ruf Stanley-Boyd: Ryan Lewallen, Louis Raffetto Cadott: Jody Gindt Cornell: Mark Pomeroy, Kevin Duncan, Jeremy Hartzell Bloomer: Jeremy Pank, John Schmidt New Auburn: Chad McFarlane, Todd Harelstad, Ray Kolliwtz, Bartosz Michalski Lake Holcombe: Dustin Kron, Gabe Knowlton, Jamie Cynor, Scott Jones, Chad McEathron, Dan Dixon