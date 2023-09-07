Friday night marks the 111th time the Chi-Hi and Menomonie football teams will meet on the gridiron as the Mustangs travel to meet the Cardinals at Dorais Field.
According to WisSports.net, the rivalry ranks as one of the longest in state history with the Chi-Hi/Menomonie series sitting tied for ninth with Algoma/Sturgeon Bay for the most played series in Wisconsin high school history. In celebration of the reigniting of the rivalry, it's time to take an in-depth look at the most played series for each of Chippewa County's eight teams based on Chippewa Herald records.
Chi-Hi vs. Menomonie
Games played: 110 (three unreported games)
All-time series record: Menomonie leads 58-47-2
First matchup: Menomonie 6, Chi-Hi 4 (Nov. 16, 1895)
People are also reading…
2023 matchup: Friday
Highest scoring matchup: Chi-Hi 85, Menomonie 0 (Oct. 8, 1910)
Lowest scoring matchup: Chi-Hi 6, Menomonie 0 (Nov. 10, 1900)
What To Know: This series dates back to the first season of Chippewa Falls football and the third-ever game played by the Cardinals. The programs have played against each other in each decade since the 1890s and have played each year since 1951. Menomonie has won 14 of the last 15 games overall against Chi-Hi to help take the all-time lead. The one Cardinal win in that span was a 17-6 triumph in the third round of the Division 2 playoffs on Nov. 6, 2015 at Dorais Field. You may have noticed the all-time series record only adds up to 107. That's because three games early in the Herald archives (two in 1898 and one in 1932) did not have a final score reported. The two programs have shared a conference since both joined the Big Rivers in 1963.
The two teams have met twice in the playoffs. Menomonie won the first with a 31-19 win on Nov. 4, 2005 in the third round of the Division 2 playoffs before the Cards returned the favor nearly 10 years later to the day in 2015.
For clarification, this does not combine Eau Claire and Eau Claire Memorial together as a foe for Chi-Hi. Eau Claire Memorial opened in 1957 with Eau Claire North following in 1962. Prior to that Chi-Hi went 16-38-5 against Eau Claire from 1895 through 1958 based on Herald records.
Other lengthy series: Rice Lake (76 games), Eau Claire Memorial (64 games), La Crosse Logan (63 games)
Bloomer vs. Spooner and Barron
Games played: Both 95
All-time series record: Bloomer leads Spooner 66-24-5, Barron 77-17-1
First matchup: Spooner 19, Bloomer 3 (Oct. 6, 1923), Bloomer 57, Barron 6 (Nov. 11, 1925)
2023 matchup: Barron (Sept. 29), Spooner (Oct. 6)
Highest scoring matchup: Bloomer 52, Spooner 22 (Oct. 22, 2010), Bloomer 59, Barron 20 (Sept. 18, 1998)
Lowest scoring matchup: Bloomer 0, Spooner 0 (Two occasions), Bloomer 0, Barron 0 (Oct. 4, 1940)
What To Know: Bloomer is even with a pair of fellow long-time Heart O'North stalwarts with this year marking the 96th all-time meeting against both the Rails and Golden Bears.
The Blackhawks and Rails are two of the longer-tenured members of the Heart O'North Conference and have played in each season since 1937. According to the WisSports.net statewide list, it would place this rivalry in a tie with Beaver Dam/Waupun for 22nd for the most played game in state history. Bloomer has dominated the series, winning 13 in a row from 2008-19. Spooner's longest win streak is four in a row from 1970-1973. The teams continued the series as a nonconference matchup when Bloomer left the Heart O'North from 1989-1995. This year's Week 8 matchup will come 100 years to the day of the first-ever meeting.
The Blackhawks and Golden Bears first met in 1925 and have played at least one game every season since 1930. Like with the Rails, Barron played Bloomer as a nonconference game in the seven-year stretch Bloomer was away from the Heart O'North. Bloomer has currently won 17 of its last 18 matchups against the Golden Bears and won the first 29 meetings overall. Barron won three in a row against Bloomer on two occasions.
Other lengthy series: Ladysmith (89 games), Cumberland (86 games), Rice Lake (63 games)
Cadott vs. Stanley-Boyd
Games played: 65
All-time series record: Stanley-Boyd leads 52-13
First matchup: Stanley-Boyd 25, Cadott 6 (Sept. 12, 1958)
2023 matchup: Stanley-Boyd 44, Cadott 28 (Aug. 18)
Highest scoring matchup: Stanley-Boyd 40, Cadott 34 (Oct. 27, 2001)
Lowest scoring matchup: Cadott 3, Stanley-Boyd 0 (OT) (Oct. 4, 1985)
What To Know: The most played series for both the Hornets and Orioles, this one already has a 2023 score as Stanley-Boyd earned a 44-28 win to start the season. The Orioles own a lofty advantage in the head-to-head series and have won 16 of the past 17 meetings with Cadott. The highest scoring game of the series was also the only playoff meeting between the two teams with the Orioles earning a win in the second round of the 2001 Division 4 playoffs. If matchups between Cadott and only Stanley are added, the Orioles host a 58-17 all-time advantage with 11 games.
Cadott is also Stanley-Boyd's longest running series, but that gets more complicated if we're counting how we classify the opponents. Neillsville can be seen on the schedule 81 times throughout Oriole history but that includes nine matchups with Neillsville and Granton in their current co-op and 23 matchups of simply Stanley vs Neillsville from 1930-58 before Stanley-Boyd football was established in 1959.
Other lengthy series: Cadott: Cornell (64 games), Neillsville (62 games), Fall Creek (50 games); Stanley-Boyd: Colby (52 games), Neillsville (49 games), Altoona (49 games)
Cornell vs. Cadott
Games played: 64
All-time series record: Cornell leads 35-29
First matchup: Cornell 53, Cadott 6 (Oct. 11, 1939)
2023 matchup: N/A
Highest scoring matchup: Cornell 65, Cadott 6 (Oct. 17, 1940)
Lowest scoring matchup: Cadott 7, Cornell 6 (Sept. 4, 1987) and Cadott 13, Cornell 0 (two times)
What to Know: Another matchup without a game recently, the Chiefs and Hornets were longtime nonconference foes after sharing the then Western Cloverbelt Conference until 1977. From there the teams played early in the season until the mid 1990s before picking up the series again for four games from 2004-07. The Hornets won 13 of the last 14 games in the series to close the gap in the all-time record. With Cornell playing 8-man football and Cadott in 11-man, Cadott's 49-16 win on Aug. 30, 2007 is likely the last game in this series.
In a unique turn of events, the last time these teams shared the field was as teammates when Cornell and Cadott formed a co-op to play a varsity level schedule during the 2012 season after both teams had to cancel varsity seasons due to low number of varsity-level players. After the season Cornell and Lake Holcombe formed a co-op from 2013 through 2020 before both teams went to 8-man individually.
Other lengthy series: Thorp (58 games), Gilman (47 games), Owen-Withee (32 games)
New Auburn vs. Clayton
Games played: 62
All-time series record: Tied 30-30-1 (one unreported score)
First matchup: New Auburn 18, Clayton 12 (Oct. 3, 1944)
2023 matchup: N/A
Highest scoring matchup: New Auburn 61, Clayton 13 (Oct. 8, 1958)
Lowest scoring matchup: Clayton 2, New Auburn 0 (Sept. 19, 1986)
What To Know: The all-time series dates back to New Auburn's first year of football when the Trojans prevailed in their fourth game in program history. This series has endured through 11- and 8-man as both programs played 8-man earlier on before moving to 11 before ultimately returning to 8-man. Clayton has won 10 of the last 11 games to even up the series after New Auburn dominated earlier on. The series was put on hold when New Auburn moved out of the Lakeland and into the Central Wisconsin West Conference but is scheduled to return beginning next year with New Auburn joins Clayton and other in the new North Central West Conference as a part of the latest round of the WIAA's statewide realignment plan.
Other lengthy series: Prairie Farm (54 games), Lake Holcombe (46 games), Bruce (46 games)
McDonell vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Games played: 58
All-time series record: Aquinas leads 44-11-2 (one unreported game)
First matchup: McDonell 7, Aquinas 7 (Oct. 18, 1930)
2023 matchup: N/A
Highest scoring matchup: Aquinas 60, McDonell 32 (Sept. 18, 1993)
Lowest scoring matchup: Aquinas 6, McDonell 0 (Oct. 13, 1973)
What To Know: Not all of these series' will be active and in the case of the Macks and Blugolds, not even active in this century. McDonell and Aquinas last squared off on the gridiron on Sept. 21, 1996, a 6-4 McDonell victory. Following the year Aquinas moved out of the Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference and into the Mississippi Valley Conference. The two teams have not met on the gridiron since then. The Blugolds dominated the all-time series, winning eight in a row at two different points.
Other lengthy series: Eau Claire Regis (55 games), Wausau Newman (55 games), Wis. Rapids Assumption (47 games)
Lake Holcombe vs. New Auburn
Games played: 45
All-time series record: Lake Holcombe leads 30-15
First matchup: New Auburn 51, Lake Holcombe 6 (Sept. 7, 1956)
2023 matchup: Sept. 15
Highest scoring matchup: Lake Holcombe 41, New Auburn 35 (Oct. 10, 1997)
Lowest scoring matchup: Lake Holcombe 6, New Auburn 0 (Sept. 14, 1990)
What To Know: The battle for the Birch Tree Axe stands as the longest series for the Chieftains with this year marking the 46th contest. The game returned a season ago with Lake Holcombe scoring the win in the first meeting between the teams since 2011 when the Chieftains scored a 30-23 victory in New Auburn's final season of 11-man football. The all-time series dates back to the mid-1950s when the two teams played for the first time before playing more consistently beginning in the late 1960s. The Chieftains and Trojans will meet next week but future of this series is in doubt with New Auburn scheduled to move to a new conference this year. Lake Holcombe will be a part of the North Central East Conference and will play crossover games against West schools such as New Auburn, but it remains to be seen how often that will occur.
Other lengthy series: Clayton (43 games), Prairie Farm (43 games), Flambeau (31 games)
Every All-Chippewa County Football Team in History
Dawson Goodman
2022 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Grant Smiskey
|McDonell
|RB: Dylan Bowe
|Cornell
|RB: Mason Howard
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Gabe Prince
|Bloomer
|WR: Landon Karlen
|Stanley-Boyd
|WR: Dale Tetrault
|McDonell
|All-Purpose: Tegan Ritter
|Cadott
|OL: Brodee Burish
|Cadott
|OL: Grant Hatfield
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Tony Pikulski
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Malaki Suckerman
|McDonell
|OL: Jace Zwiefelhofer
|Chi-Hi
|Defense
|DL: Nathan Drivas
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Samy Espinal
|Bloomer
|DL: Carter Harycki
|Cornell
|DL: Reid Post
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Thomas Clary
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Nick Fasbender
|Cadott
|LB: Mason Monarski
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Brady Rubenzer
|McDonell
|DB: Tristan Drier
|Cadott
|DB: Dawson Goodman (POY)
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Jackson Gugel
|Chi-Hi
|Specialist: Peter Weir
|Cadott
|Special Mentions
|QB: Logan Burzynski, Stanley-Boyd
|RB: Easton Goodman, Cadott and Dawson Moulton, McDonell
|WR: David Andersen, McDonell
|OL: Griffen Sokup, McDonell and Grayden Thatcher, Chi-Hi
|DL: Caleb Leet, McDonell
|LB: Karim Bah, Bloomer
|DB: Jace North, New Auburn
|Specialist: Esubalew Mason, Chi-Hi and Simon Polman, Stanley-Boyd
|Honorable Mention
|QB: Daniel Person, Cornell and Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi
|RB: Mayson Tester, Chi-Hi
|TE: Kolbe Solberg, Chi-Hi
|OL: Levi Lindsay, Cadott and Kai Harder, New Auburn
|DL: Axel Tegels, Cadott and Storm Tiry, Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Andrew Person, Cornell; Jordan Peters, Cadott; Chase Sturm, Stanley-Boyd
|Austin Woolever, New Auburn
|DB: Ezra Lindstrom, Chi-Hi and Brayden Lotts, New Auburn
|Specialist: Davis Bromeisl, Chi-Hi and Aly Ferguson, McDonell
2021: Stanley-Boyd's Brady Potaczek
2021 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Carsen Hause
|Stanley-Boyd
|QB: Jack Strand
|Bloomer
|RB: Karson Bowe
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Marcus Harelstad
|Bloomer
|WR: Connor Crane
|Bloomer
|WR: Dale Tetrault
|McDonell
|All-Purpose: Cooper Nichols
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Brodee Burish
|Cadott
|OL: Wyatt Gotham
|New Auburn
|OL: Mason Goettl
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Grant Hatfield
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Bryant Petska
|Chi-Hi
|Defense
|DL: Owen Krista
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Jacob Nesterick
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Matt Elmhorst
|New Auburn
|LB: Elijah Hable
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Brady Potaczek (POY)
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Bowen Rothbauer
|Bloomer
|LB: Gavin Tegels
|Cadott
|DB: Ben Biskupski
|McDonell
|DB: Dawson Goodman
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Gavin Goodman
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Lucas Smith
|Stanley-Boyd
|Specialist: Michael Karlen
|Stanley-Boyd
|Special Mention
|QB: Ethan Lotts, New Auburn
|DL: Evan Eckes, McDonell; Sam Ewer, Lake Holcombe and Beau Snyder, Chi-Hi
|LB: Xayvion Matthews, McDonell; Tegan Ritter, Cadott; Ethan Rubenzer, Bloomer
|DB: Logan Burzynski, Stanley-Boyd; Braden Johnson, New Auburn; Ryan Sonnentag, Cadott
|Specialist: Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi; Peter Weir, Cadott
|Honorable Mention
|Blake Irwin, Kaleb Sonnentag, Nick Fasbender
|Cadott
|Sam Anderl, Judah Dunham, Landon Thies, Drake Bowe
|Chi-Hi
|Brodee Braaten, Avery Turany
|Cornell
|Grant Smiskey, Clemett Matthews, Landon Moulton
|McDonell
|Mikey Lauterbach, Caleb Gotham, Triton Robey
|New Auburn
|Jared Fitzl, Landon Karlen, Chase Sturm
|Stanley-Boyd
2020: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Tate Sauerwein
2020 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Tanner Opsal
|McDonell
|RB: Tate Sauerwein (POY)
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|RB: Ben Steinmetz
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Nick Walker
|New Auburn
|WR: Cooper Nichols
|Stanley-Boyd
|All-Purpose: Michael Karlen
|Stanley-Boyd
|TE: Charlie Herrick
|Bloomer
|OL: Mike Kane
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|OL: Tyler Krizan
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Bryant Petska
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Jake Schneider
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Zach Steinmetz
|Bloomer
|Defense
|DL: Brad Irwin
|Cadott
|DL: Owen Krista
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Jacob Nesterick
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Bo Chwala
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Elijah Hable
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Brock Haseltine
|Bloomer
|LB: Xayvion Matthews
|McDonell
|LB: Gavin Tegels
|Cadott
|DB: Gavin Goodman
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Lucas Smith
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Dale Tetrault
|McDonell
|Special Mention
|QB: Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd; Jack Strand, Bloomer
|All-Purpose: Nelson Wahl, Cadott
|WR: Isaac Frenette, Chi-Hi
|OL: Noah Christopherson, McDonell; Wyatt Gotham, New Auburn; Seth Wildenberg, McDonell
|LB: Sam Ewer, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Nick Fasbender, Cadott
|DB: Jake Spaeth, Chi-Hi
|Honorable Mention
|QB: Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi
|RB: Zachary Fedie, New Auburn; Ethan Rubenzer, Bloomer
|WR: Nolan Blum, Cadott; Noah Hanson, McDonell
|OL: Will Kliegle, Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|DL: Clemett Matthews, McDonell; Tegan Ritter, Cadott; Rongxian Yang, McDonell
|LB: Brady Bischel, New Auburn
|DB: Ben Biskupski, McDonell; Colton Minnick, Cornell/Lake Holcombe; Kaleb Sonnentag, Cadott; Quentin Twyman, Chi-Hi
2019: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Tate Sauerwein
2019 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Isaiah LaGesse
|Bloomer
|RB: Leif Iverson
|Bloomer
|RB: Brady Spaeth
|Cadott
|RB: Ben Steinmetz
|Chi-Hi
|WR: Kendren Gullo
|McDonell
|All-Purpose: Tyler Bohland
|Chi-Hi
|TE: Ben Carani
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Marcus Campbell
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Mitch Drilling
|Cadott
|OL: Tyler Harycki
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|OL: Jake Thompson
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Aaron Wurzer
|Bloomer
|DL: Zane Baier
|Bloomer
|DL: Josh Briggs
|Cadott
|DL: Jordan Spegal
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|DL: Aden Story
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|LB: Bo Chwala
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Zachary Fedie
|New Auburn
|LB: Tate Sauerwein (POY)
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|LB: Ethan Tegels
|Cadott
|DB: Josh Jones
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|DB: Carter Rubenzer
|Bloomer
|DB: Nelson Wahl
|Cadott
|Specialist: Cooper Nichols
|Stanley-Boyd
|Special Mention
|QB: Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|RB: Nick Walker, New Auburn
|WR: Noah Hanson, McDonell
|OL: Winston Conrad, Bloomer; Brad Irwin, Cadott
|DL: Owen Krista, Chi-Hi; Clemett Matthews, McDonell
|DB: Caleb Edinger, New Auburn; Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn
|Specialist: Mason Poehls, Cadott
|Honorable Mention
|Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Caleb Balow
|McDonell: Noah Christopherson, Adam Thalacker
|New Auburn: Wyatt Gotham, Aaron Hinton
|Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen, Jacob Nesterick, Brady Potaczek
2018: Chi-Hi's Rico DeLeon
2018 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: LJ Schmelzer
|Stanley-Boyd
|RB: Tyler Bohland
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Matt Pomietlo
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Brady Spaeth
|Cadott
|WR: Noah Gillingham
|Stanley-Boyd
|WR/TE: Bradley Sarauer
|Bloomer
|All-Purpose: JD Czech
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Orion Caneff
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Nate Hayes
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Justin Smasal
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Jayzson Thompson
|Bloomer
|OL: Carter Welch
|Bloomer
|DL: Jesse Buchli
|Bloomer
|DL: Rico DeLeon (POY)
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Tristin Jones
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|DL: CJ Spath
|Cadott
|LB: Coy Bowe
|Cadott
|LB: Willy Burich-Reynolds
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Wyatt Viegut
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|LB: Dane Weiland
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Luke Franz
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Josh Jones
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|DB: Ben Milas
|Stanley-Boyd
|Specialist: Nelson Wahl
|Cadott
|Special Mention
|QB: Luke Geist, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Nolan Hutzler, Chi-Hi
|WR/TE: Joe Reuter, Chi-Hi
|DL: Grant Crank, Chi-Hi; Mitch Drilling, Cadott
|LB: Logan Erickson, Chi-Hi; Robert Fasbender, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Kaden Kinney, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Elijah Prill, Bloomer
|DB: Zach Ruf, Bloomer
|Honorable Mention
|Bloomer: Jace McMullin, Caleb Ruf, Aaron Wurzer, Josh Zettlemeier
|Cadott: Ethan Tegels
|Chi-Hi: Kyler Holmlund, Saywer Lubs
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Aden Story
|McDonell: Kendren Gullo, Mike Scheidler, Eli Swoboda, Adam Waldusky, Noah Weimert
|New Auburn: Caleb Edinger, Elijah Edinger, Zachary Fedie, Nick Walker
|Stanley-Boyd: Clayton Carlson, Bo Chwala, Michael Karlen, Tristan Harris
2017: Stanley-Boyd's Ben Turner
2017 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: LJ Schmelzer
|Stanley-Boyd
|RB: Codie Meinen
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Caleb Ruf
|Bloomer
|RB: Wyatt Viegut
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|WR: Brandon Herrick
|Stanley-Boyd
|WR: Aaron Price
|Bloomer
|UTIL: Dylan North
|New Auburn
|OL: Andrew Brosted
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|OL: Theo Chwala
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Hunter Hall
|Bloomer
|OL: Nate Hayes
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Benji Gindt
|Cadott
|DL: Payton Dachel
|Bloomer
|DL: Rico DeLeon
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Matt Nesterick
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Bradley Sarauer
|Bloomer
|LB: Ben Turner (POY)
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Jared Woodhull
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Brandon Wright
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Dakota Curry
|New Auburn
|DB: Caleb Lau
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Ben Milas
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Zach Ruf
|Bloomer
|Specialist: Noah Gillingham
|Stanley-Boyd
|Special Mentions
|QB: Michael Emery, Cadott
|RB: Philip Jorstad, Bloomer; Matt Pomietlo, Chi-Hi
|OL: Ben Boie, Stanley-Boyd; Jayzson Thompson, Bloomer
|TE: JD Czech, Chi-Hi
|DL: Nick Walker, New Auburn
|LB: Bennett Bowe, Cadott; Adam Malinowski, Bloomer
|Honorable Mentions
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Luke Geist
|New Auburn: Travis Buss
|Stanley-Boyd: Collin Meyer
2016: Stanley-Boyd's Seth Hause
2016 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Seth Hause (POY)
|Stanley-Boyd
|RB: Collin Bungartz
|Bloomer
|RB: Codie Meinen
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Ryan Sorensen
|McDonell
|WR: Hayden Baughman
|McDonell
|WR: Grayson Knowlton
|McDonell
|UTIL: Brandon Herrick
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Isaac Benner
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Eric Bromeisl
|McDonell
|OL: Vinnie Lien
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Nathan Scheidler
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Jack Schumacher
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Andrew Brosted
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|DL: Payton Dachel
|Bloomer
|DL: Eric Hoffstatter
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Simon Martineau
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Cale Hannusch
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Matthew Kostka
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|LB: Ben Turner
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Max Gibson
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Zak Ingersoll
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Brandon Milas
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Evan Spaeth
|Chi-Hi
|Specialist: Jordan Steinmetz
|Chi-Hi
|Special Mentions
|QB: Michael Emery, Cadott; Alex Ohde, McDonell
|RB: Matthew Bruder, Chi-Hi; Matt Pomietlo, Chi-Hi; Ryan Ponick, Stanley-Boyd
|WR: Sam Burzynski, Stanley-Boyd; Dominick Grimm, Cadott
|TE: JD Czech, Chi-Hi
|UTIL: Colton Hetke, Cornell/Lake Holcombe; Nathan Hoglund, McDonell
|OL: Bronson Roshell, Chi-Hi
|DL: Eric Bentler, Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Bryce Harder, Chi-Hi; Jordan Moulton, McDonell; Aaron Schneider, Stanley-Boyd; Jared Woodhull, Chi-Hi
|DB: Collin Meyer, Stanley-Boyd
|Honorable Mentions
|Cadott: Bennett Bowe, Matthew Drilling
|Chi-Hi: Joe Blum, Nolan Hutzler, Mitch Shervey
|McDonell: Austin Amelse, Cory Hoglund
|Stanley-Boyd: Theo Chwala, Brandon Wright
2015: Stanley-Boyd's Zach Turner
2015 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Alex Ohde
|McDonell
|RB: Kyle Bowe
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Aaron Knez
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Kole Mewhorter
|Chi-Hi
|WR: Hayden Baughman
|McDonell
|WR: Grayson Knowlton
|McDonell
|UTIL: Austin North
|New Auburn
|OL: Isaac Benner
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Mason Bichanich
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Alex Fabian
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Caleb Parkhurst
|McDonell
|OL: John Salm
|Bloomer
|DL: Jake Johnson
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Ryan Ratcliff
|Bloomer
|DL: Simon Martineau
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Steven Spaeth
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Bryce Harder
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Zach Turner (POY)
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Thomas Williams
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Zak Ingersoll
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Jacob Kostner
|Bloomer
|DB: Andrew Lahr
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Sam Mayberry
|Chi-Hi
|Specialist: Justin Czech
|Chi-Hi
|Second Team
|QB: Seth Hause
|Stanley-Boyd
|RB: Benjamin Goettl
|Stanley-Boyd
|RB: Nicholas Seng
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|RB: Cortland Spletter
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|WR: Evan Spaeth
|Chi-Hi
|WR: Preston Vahlenkamp
|Bloomer
|UTIL: Shawn Sedlacek
|Cadott
|OL: Brady Cronk
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Trevor Jolicouer
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Troy Kramschuster
|Bloomer
|OL: Aaron Prill
|Bloomer
|OL: Mitch Shervey
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Mack Baughman
|McDonell
|DL: Garrett Haller
|New Auburn
|DL: Nick Rooney
|McDonell
|DL: Isaac Solberg
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Austin Goettl
|Cadott
|LB: Cale Hannusch
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Matthew Kostka
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|LB: Ryan Sorensen
|McDonell
|DB: Clayton Biddle
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Kaleb Butterfield
|New Auburn
|DB: Zach Gilles
|McDonell
|Specialist: Brandon Herrick
|Stanley-Boyd
|Honorable Mentions
|Cadott: Payton Freagon, Jake Holum
|Chi-Hi: Max Gibson, Bronson Roshell, Tyler Zwiefelhofer
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Andrew Brosted, Bryce Plummer, Cole Stephens
|New Auburn: Simon Boehm, Zach Boehm
|Stanley-Boyd: Sam Burzynski, Nick Ciszak, Sean Hassemer, Eric Hoffstatter, Tim Krueger, Brandon Milas
2014: Stanley-Boyd's Ronny Ponick, Zach Turner and Clint Warminski
2014 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Evan Zwiefelhofer
|Bloomer
|RB: Lance Schoch
|McDonell
|RB: Cortland Spletter
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|WR: Stephen Ortmann
|McDonell
|WR: Jacob Kostner
|Bloomer
|All-Purpose: Kyle Webb
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Alex Morning
|Bloomer
|OL: Austin Burzynski
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Josh Metzenbauer
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Caleb Parkhurst
|McDonell
|OL: Nick Ciszak
|Stanley-Boyd
|Specialist: Kole Mewhorter
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Brady Chance
|Bloomer
|DL: John Salm
|Bloomer
|DL: Tyler Baker
|New Auburn
|DL: Jake Halterman
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Zach Turner (Co-POY)
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Ronny Ponick (Co-POY)
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Dylon Strassburger
|Bloomer
|LB: Chris Holloway
|Bloomer
|LB: Preston Vahlenkamp
|Bloomer
|DB: Clint Warminski (Co-POY)
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Teagan Olson
|Bloomer
|Second Team
|QB: Seth Hause
|Stanley-Boyd
|RB: Caine Hart
|Bloomer
|RB: Austin North
|New Auburn
|WR: Brett McChesney
|Cadott
|AP: Ezra Michael
|Cadott
|AP: Ben Turner
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Devon Meinen
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Isaac Benner
|Chi-HI
|OL: Andrew Martineau
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Austin Fisk
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|OL: Cole Hanson
|Cadott
|Specialist: Kaeden Thom
|Cadott
|DL: Nick Rooney
|McDonell
|DL: Brady Seidlitz
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Garrett Janicki
|Cadott
|LB: Matthew Kostka
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|LB: Ryan Sorensen
|McDonell
|LB: Steve Spaeth
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Thomas Williams
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Richard Winchel
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|DB: Zach Gilles
|McDonell
|DB: John Strand
|Bloomer
|DB: Zak Ingersoll
|Stanley-Boyd
2013: Bloomer's Colten Seibel
2013 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Tyler Sorensen
|Stanley-Boyd
|RB: Colten Seibel (POY)
|Bloomer
|RB: Ronny Ponick
|Stanley-Boyd
|WR: Drew Steinmetz
|Chi-Hi
|WR: Dusty Spaeth
|Stanley-Boyd
|All-Purpose: Matt Salm
|Bloomer
|OL: Erik Sylte
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Austin Burzynski
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Alex Morning
|Bloomer
|OL: Brady Mahal
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Dalton Ducommun
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|DL: Jamie Hoffstatter
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Seth Weiland
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Brady Chance
|Bloomer
|DL: Owen Zwiefelhofer
|Bloomer
|LB: Zach Turner
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Dylon Strassburger
|Bloomer
|LB: Craig Mason
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Amos Mayberry
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Clint Warminski
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Ryan Buske
|Bloomer
|DB: Cory Zwiefelhofer
|Bloomer
|Second Team
|QB: Tony Blair
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Kyle Webb
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Preston Strzok
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|RB: Dalton West
|Chi-Hi
|WR: Dalton Lewallen
|Stanley-Boyd
|All-Purpose: Travis Anderson
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|OL: Matt Rider
|McDonell
|OL: Caleb Parkhurst
|McDonell
|OL: Ty Sikora
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|Specialist: Nick Amelse
|McDonell
|Specialist: Lassi Karppi
|Bloomer
|DL: Mack Baughman
|McDonell
|DL: Parker Levine
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Jake Halterman
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Steven Spaeth
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Tyler Baker
|New Auburn
|LB: Hunter Klapperich
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Alex Olson
|New Auburn
|LB: Lance Schoch
|McDonell
|DB: Zach Gilles
|McDonell
|DB: Sam Sorensen
|McDonell
|DB: Blake Miller
|New Auburn
2012: New Auburn's Brett Baker
2012 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Tyler Sorensen
|Stanley-Boyd
|RB: Colten Seibel
|Bloomer
|RB: Lance Schoch
|McDonell
|WR: Josh Watton
|McDonell
|WR: Dusty Spaeth
|Stanley-Boyd
|All-Purpose: Brett Baker (POY)
|New Auburn
|OL: Logan Nordstrom
|McDonell
|OL: Don Loew
|McDonell
|OL: Cody Bailey
|New Auburn
|OL: Chase Jones
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Erik Sylte
|Chi-Hi
|Defense
|DL: David Kmieciak
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Brandt Bruxvoort
|Bloomer
|DL: Parker Levine
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Adriac Bethel
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Mason Richlen
|McDonell
|LB: Lucas Hilger
|Bloomer
|LB: Craig Mason
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Amos Mayberry
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Coby Zwiefelhofer
|Bloomer
|DB: Dalton Lewallen
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Cory Zwiefelhofer
|Bloomer
|Second Team
|QB: Travis Mullen
|Bloomer
|RB: Preston Strzok
|Lake Holcombe
|RB: Blake Miller
|New Auburn
|RB: Dustin Clark
|Bloomer
|WR: Matt Salm
|Bloomer
|WR: James Elwood
|New Auburn
|All-Purpose: Zach Turner
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Jordan Spindler
|Cadott
|OL: Kegyn Steinmetz
|New Auburn
|OL: Nathan Popp
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Alex Olson
|New Auburn
|DL: Danny Halterman
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Josh Nichols
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Mike Brandstatter
|New Auburn
|DL: Owen Zwiefelhofer
|Bloomer
|LB: Riley Westaby
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Ronny Ponick
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Joe Koteras
|New Auburn
|LB: Jacob Rubenzer
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Jake Roth
|Cadott/Cornell
|DB: Tanner Gulich
|Lake Holcombe
|DB: Alex Ignarski
|Chi-Hi
2011: Bloomer's Levi Nayes
2011 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Kyle Cody
|McDonell
|RB: Levi Nayes (POY)
|Bloomer
|RB: Zandy Stowell
|Chi-Hi
|WR: Ryan Baier
|McDonell
|WR: Tyler Erickson
|McDonell
|All-Purpose: Brett Baker
|New Auburn
|OL: Dominick Goyette
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Gunner Grigar
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Braeden Jensen
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Jack McLoone
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Sam Naumann
|Bloomer
|DL: Ben Canfield
|Bloomer
|DL: Brandon Hanley
|Chi-Hi
|DL: David Kmieciak
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Charlie Yohnk
|Bloomer
|LB: Alex Glomski
|Cadott
|LB: Grant Schindler
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Jeremy Seibel
|Bloomer
|LB: Jacob Zwiefelhofer
|Bloomer
|DB: Tony Blair
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Tanner Gulich
|Lake Holcombe
|DB: Garrett Sarauer
|Bloomer
|Second Team
|QB: Tyson Kalien
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Keith Smasal
|Stanley-Boyd
|RB: Tevin Heavelin
|Cornell
|WR: Dalton Lewallen
|Stanley-Boyd
|WR: Dakota Nichols
|Stanley-Boyd
|All-Purpose: Jacob Gjelhaug
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Keith Ciolkosz
|Cadott
|OL: Tanner Prill
|Bloomer
|OL: Brett Bowe
|Cadott
|OL: Travis Wellner
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Cody Bailey
|New Auburn
|DL: Chase Jones
|Lake Holcombe
|DL: Joe Koteras
|New Auburn
|DL: Robert Semanko
|Cadott
|DL: Brandt Bruxvoort
|Bloomer
|LB: Jyle Jones
|Lake Holcombe
|LB: Justin Young
|Bloomer
|LB: Mason Richlen
|McDonell
|LB: Nate Jackson
|New Auburn
|LB: Caston Arnold
|Cornell
|DB: Jamison Young
|Bloomer
|DB: Michael Derks
|Stanley-Boyd
|Honorable Mentions
|Chi-Hi: Bernie Brooks, Luke Erickson, Austin Taylor
|McDonell: Austin Hiess, Dennis Sloan
|Bloomer: Mitch Boettcher, Sam Elling, Jacob Prill, Brett Stuckert
|Cadott: Mitchel Williams, Nate Spindler
|Stanley-Boyd: Dan Halterman, Josh Brunner, Tyler Sorensen
|Cornell: Kenny Thompson, Corey Buresh
|Lake Holcombe: Hunter Allard
2010: Chi-Hi's Brad Huempfner
2010 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Neil Hebert
|Stanley-Boyd
|RB: Brad Huempfner (POY)
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Luke Ryba
|McDonell
|RB: Alex Glomski
|Cadott
|End: Rick Peggar
|Stanley-Boyd
|End: Clint Abramczak
|McDonell
|OL: Bryce Siverling
|Bloomer
|OL: Zack Ross
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Braeden Jensen
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Tyler Mahal
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Ben Canfield
|Bloomer
|DL: Dominik Goyette
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Kashin Carpenter
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Dennis Sloan
|McDonell
|DL: Gunnar Grigar
|Lake Holcombe
|LB: Matt Schley
|Bloomer
|LB: Lucas Roth
|McDonell
|LB: Grant Schindler
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Jacob Zwiefelhofer
|Bloomer
|DB: Tyler Kinderman
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Matt Steinmetz
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Jared Munch
|Lake Holcombe
|Second Team
|QB: Kyle Cody
|McDonell
|RB: Mitch Boettcher
|Bloomer
|RB: Zandy Stowell
|Chi-Hi
|End: Micah Ruf
|Bloomer
|End: Andrew Lepak
|Stanley-Boyd
|End: Chasten Rogge
|Bloomer
|OL: Zach Bowe
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Evan Swanson
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Beau Mondeau
|McDonell
|OL: Sam Naumann
|Bloomer
|OL: Cody GIndt
|Cadott
|DL: Pat Arriola
|McDonell
|DL: Austin Hiess
|McDonell
|DL: Tyler Hutchinson
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Brandon Hanley
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Roy Munroe
|Cadott
|LB: Caston Arnold
|Cornell
|LB: Keith Smasal
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Jeremy Seibel
|Bloomer
|DB: Caden Cook
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Andrew Rydlund
|McDonell
|DB: Brett Baker
|New Auburn
|Honorable Mention
|Chi-Hi: Wes Adams, Ryan Hillman, Macade Ploederer, Tyson Kalien, Austin Taylor, Luke Erickson, Mario Stephens
|Cornell: Ethan Hrdlicka
|Bloomer: Eric Zwiefelhofer, Daniel Rimmereid
|New Auburn: Matt Maidment
|Stanley-Boyd: Jack McLoone, Dakota Nichols, Austin Milas
2009: Cornell's Cody Olson
2009 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Andy Davis
|McDonell
|RB: Cody Olson (POY)
|Cornell
|RB: Brad Huempfner
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Alex Hiess
|McDonell
|End: Derek Watton
|McDonell
|TE: Matt Leis
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Ben Rubenzer
|McDonell
|OL: Brian Krause
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Craig Kiesow
|Bloomer
|OL: Bryce Siverling
|Bloomer
|OL: Mario Stephens
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Luke Bowe
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Jake McIlquham
|McDonell
|DL: Tony LaMartina
|McDonell
|DL: Kory Randall
|Bloomer
|LB: Jacob Sullivan
|McDonell
|LB: Landon Bresina
|McDonell
|LB: Justin Sarauer
|Bloomer
|LB: Adam Ferris
|Cornell
|DB: Alex Ruf
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Matthew Steinmetz
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Andrew Rydlund
|McDonell
|Second Team
|QB: Alex Koehler
|Bloomer
|RB: Matt Dachel
|Bloomer
|RB: Jared Jaquish
|Bloomer
|RB: Max Goettl
|Stanley-Boyd
|End: Malcolm Wankel
|Bloomer
|End: Chasten Rogge
|Bloomer
|OL: Aleric Huis
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Tim McConville
|Cadott
|OL: Jordan Hetke
|Cornell
|OL: Gabe Sima
|Cornell
|OL: Dillon Hysell
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Steve Chojnacki
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Austin Witt
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Jordan Poehls
|Cadott
|DL: Zach Borofka
|Bloomer
|LB: Garrett Thon
|Cornell
|LB: Gage Burish
|Cadott
|LB: Karl Wall
|Bloomer
|LB: Garrett Nevin
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Rick Peggar
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Clint Abramczak
|McDonell
|DB: Vincent Vahlenkamp
|Bloomer
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer: Blaine Seibel, Taylor Zeman
|Cadott: Michael McConville, Stephen Kelly, Chris McConville, Roy Munroe, Cody Gindt
|Chi-Hi: Brett Vavra, Eric Fabian, Aaron Bready
|Cornell: Karsten Sinn, Steven Kvapil
|McDonell: Luke Ryba, Zach Feldhake
|New Auburn: Kaleb Schulner
|Stanley-Boyd: Greg Ponick, Tyler Steinmetz
2008: Chi-Hi's Mitch Olson
2008 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Jon Barlow
|Bloomer
|RB: Alex Hiess
|McDonell
|RB: Jordan Koehler
|Bloomer
|RB: Mike Adams
|Chi-Hi
|End: Cole Zwiefelhofer
|Chi-Hi
|End: Jarrod Martell
|McDonell
|OL: Chris Schriver
|Bloomer
|OL: Nate Dahl
|McDonell
|OL: Dustin Wozniak
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Scott Burzynski
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Erik Reischel
|Bloomer
|DL: James Rowley
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Adam Street
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Ben Rubenzer
|McDonell
|DL: Ryan Ericksen
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Jake Sullivan
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Kyle Michels
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Landon Bresina
|McDonell
|LB: Nathan Samplawski
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Mitch Olson (POY)
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Wes Stuckert
|Bloomer
|DB: Paul Reit
|Stanley-Boyd
|Second Team
|QB: Andy Davis
|McDonell
|RB: Max Goettl
|Stanley-Boyd
|RB: Caleb Trowbridge
|New Auburn
|End: Collin Schindler
|Chi-Hi
|End: Grady Loew
|Bloomer
|TE: Matt Leis
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Bronson Hrdlicka
|Bloomer
|OL: Alex Roppe
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Luke Bowe
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Austin King
|McDonell
|OL: Brent Foiles
|Cadott
|DL: Zach Feldhake
|McDonell
|DL: Henry Schlinke
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Ryan North
|New Auburn
|DL: Aaron Bready
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Matt Bohl
|Bloomer
|LB: Josh Schemenauer
|Bloomer
|LB: Mike Ferrell
|New Auburn
|LB: Lee Kostick
|Lake Holcombe
|DB: Derek Prill
|Bloomer
|DB: Dusin Kalien
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Kyle Nelson
|McDonell
2007: Chi-Hi's T.Joe Loiselle
2007 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Kyle Thorpe
|Stanley-Boyd
|RB: T. Joe Loiselle (POY)
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Jordan Koehler
|Bloomer
|RB: Cody Schneider
|Lake Holcombe
|WR: Nick Summerfield
|Stanley-Boyd
|WR: Jarrod Martell
|McDonell
|OL: Nick Bohl
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Josh Walter
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Nate Dahl
|McDonell
|OL: Alex Roppe
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Mike Farrell
|New Auburn
|DL: James Rowley
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Kyle Dunlap
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Brad Thomas
|New Auburn
|DL: Jed Meinen
|McDonell
|LB: Andy Marquardt
|Bloomer
|LB: Alec Schindler
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Nate Samplawski
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Matt Nelson
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Mitch Olson
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Alex Rothbauer
|Cadott
|DB: Kyle Thorpe
|Stanley-Boyd
|Second Team
|QB: Jon Schoch
|McDonell
|RB: Landon Bresina
|McDonell
|RB: Cody Wagner
|Cadott
|RB: Nick Brandt
|Chi-Hi
|WR: Joe Licht
|Stanley-Boyd
|TE: Alex Rothbauer
|Cadott
|OL: Ryan Sykora
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Mike Johnson
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Eric Story
|Bloomer
|OL: Jared Johnson
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Shawn Phillippi
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Mike Paulson
|Bloomer
|DL: Nate Dahl
|McDonell
|DL: Josh Hanzlik
|McDonell
|DL: Ryan Erickson
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Dusty Burish
|Cadott
|LB: Nate Schneider
|McDonell
|LB: Travis Marshall
|Lake Holcombe
|LB: Gage Burish
|Cadott
|DB: Jon Krejci
|McDonell
|DB: Kent Velie
|Lake Holcombe
|DB: Trent Arendt
|Bloomer
2006: Stanley-Boyd's Kyle Thorpe
2006 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Kyle Thorpe (POY)
|Stanley-Boyd
|RB: David Callaghan
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Kyle Rothbauer
|Cadott
|RB: Justin McKinney
|Chi-Hi
|WR: Nick Summerfield
|Stanley-Boyd
|WR: Matt Mitchell
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Matt Nesvacil
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Collin Brown
|Cornell
|OL: Kyle Krueger
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Dan Yakesh
|Bloomer
|OL: Randall Tanner
|Bloomer
|DL: Josh Shadick
|Bloomer
|DL: Jon Anderson
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Travis Jones
|Chi-Hi
|DL: James Rowley
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Marcus Schoch
|McDonell
|LB: Ryan Lancour
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Ross Mueller
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Andy Marquardt
|Bloomer
|DB: Jon Krejchi
|McDonell
|DB: Brian Klitzke
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Mitch Olson
|Chi-Hi
|Second Team
|RB: Shaun Webb
|Bloomer
|RB: Cody Schneider
|Lake Holcombe
|RB: Cody Wagner
|Cadott
|RB: Zach Steen
|Bloomer
|WR: Joe Lamoureau
|Lake Holcombe
|WR: Joe Licht
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Mike Farrell
|New Auburn
|OL: Mitch Jacobsen
|McDonell
|OL: Brandon Sloan
|McDonell
|OL: MIke Seeley
|Cadott
|OL: Jared Johnson
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: MIke Johnson
|Lake Holcombe
|DL: Matt Kvapil
|Cornell
|DL: Josh Hanzlik
|McDonell
|DL: Mike Koepl
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Josh Steinmetz
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Dusty Burish
|Cadott
|LB: Robert Allen
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Lee Kostick
|Lake Holcombe
|DB: David Guns
|Cadott
|DB: Erik Abrahamson
|Bloomer
|DB: Chris Dirkes
|Stanley-Boyd
Erickson is Herald's All-County Player of the Year
2005 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Jon Erickson (POY)
|Chi-Hi
|QB: Forest Clements
|Bloomer
|RB: Kirk Bowe
|Lake Holcombe
|RB: Chris Lang
|Bloomer
|RB: Isaac Ryba
|McDonell
|RB: Ben Solin
|Chi-Hi
|End: Matt Mitchell
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Nick Brousseau
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Jake Hurt
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Cody Weltzin
|Cadott
|OL: Conrad Willi
|Bloomer
|DL: Joe Berg
|McDonell
|DL: Chris Putney
|Bloomer
|DL: Craig Warminski
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Austin Zwiefelhofer
|Bloomer
|LB: Justin Endru
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Stefan Geissler
|Cadott
|LB: Dennis Jonjak
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Justin Marion
|Cadott
|DB: Sha Colbenson
|Lake Holcombe
|DB: Ben Leatherberry
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Shane North
|New Auburn
|Second Team
|QB: A.J. Sommers
|Lake Holcombe
|RB: Ryan Geissler
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Dan Seidlitz
|Cornell
|End: Jon Knapp
|Chi-Hi
|End: Cody Schneider
|Lake Holcombe
|End: Arron Solie
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Dan Carlson
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Seth Gale
|McDonell
|OL: Matt Gindt
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Chris Hart
|McDonell
|OL: Frank Lompa
|Lake Holcombe
|DL: Jon Anderson
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Nick Jenneman
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Brandon North
|New Auburn
|DL: Nick Paff
|Cadott
|DL: Adam Schwartz
|Bloomer
|LB: Kent Dorney
|Lake Holcombe
|LB: Zane Miller
|Bloomer
|LB: Ross Mueller
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Pete Goettl
|Cadott
|DB: Dusty Hunt
|McDonell
|DB: Kyle Thorpe
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Garrett Wankel
|Bloomer
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer: Jason Vahlenkamp, Jeff Schindler, Caleb Willi
|Cadott: Kyle Rothbauer, Colter Sikora, Eric LaRose
|Chi-Hi: Travis Jones, Bryan Klitzke, Tyler McVinnie
|Cornell: Collin Brown, Isaac Nohr
|Lake Holcombe: Travis Cynor, Waylon Munch, Brandon Crank
|McDonell: Joe Baker, Joe Brick, Walker Lee Brown
|Stanley-Boyd: Eric Kmieciak, Robert Allen, Kent Smasal, Robert Peggar
2004 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Justin Marion
|Cadott
|RB: Isaac Ryba (Co-POY)
|McDonell
|RB: Marty Greye (Co-POY)
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Stefan Geissler
|Cadott
|WR: Darren Mackie
|Cadott
|WR: Ben Solin
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Kellen O'Connell
|McDonell
|OL: Nick Brousseau
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Seth Gale
|McDonell
|OL: Chad Burish
|Cadott
|OL: Jace Bresina
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Steve Nemitz
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Joe Schaefer
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Jarrod Faber
|Cadott
|DL: Chris Putney
|Bloomer
|LB: Eric Gass
|New Auburn
|LB: Jason Isaacson
|Cadott
|LB: Craig Hodowanic
|Cornell
|LB: Justin Hink
|Lake Holcombe
|DB: Tony Freagon
|McDonell
|DB: Travis Lau
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Dave Beighley
|Cornell
|Second Team
|QB: Jon Erickson
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Craig Warminski
|Stanley-Boyd
|RB: Dan Seidltz
|Cornell
|RB: Eric Tealey
|Bloomer
|RB: Kirk Bowe
|Lake Holcombe
|WR: Travis Cynor
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Justin Matott
|Cadott
|OL: Eric Christianson
|Cornell
|OL: Chad Christie
|Cadott
|OL: Kyle Lauer
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Nathan Sime
|Lake Holcombe
|DL: Austin Zwiefelhofer
|Bloomer
|DL: Brandon Wolfe
|Cornell
|DL: Nick Paff
|Cadott
|DL: Abe Kaczabowski
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Caleb Willi
|Bloomer
|LB: Nathan Schultz
|Lake Holcombe
|LB: Marcus Schoch
|McDonell
|DB: Forrest Clements
|Bloomer
|DB: Ben Leatherberry
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Mitchell See
|McDonell
|DB: Kyle Thorpe
|Stanley-Boyd
2003 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Johnathan Schultz (POY)
|Lake Holcombe
|QB: Will Petska
|Cornell
|RB: Michael Sedlacek
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Isaac Ryba
|McDonell
|RB: Jeremy Loew
|Bloomer
|WR: Brandon Scheidler
|McDonell
|WR: Brent Werlein
|Cornell
|OL: Ben Steinmetz
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Joshua Nurlburt
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Nate Baier
|Bloomer
|OL: Mike Seidling
|Bloomer
|OL: Patrick Sperl
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Adam Zehm
|McDonell
|DL: Joe Schaeffer
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Scott Kane
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Roger Jenneman
|Cornell
|LB: Matt Severson
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Bill Ponick
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Justin Marion
|Cadott
|LB: Tyler Seibel
|Bloomer
|DB: Lee Balsiger
|McDonell
|DB: Tyler Krucas
|Cadott
|DB: Kurt Harris
|Cornell
|Second Team
|QB: Jon Erickson
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Jeremy Fox
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Jason Isaacson
|Cadott
|RB: Craig Warminski
|Stanley-Boyd
|WR: Nathan Kosher
|Cornell
|TE: Nate Taylor
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Josh Erickson
|Bloomer
|OL: Devon LeMay
|Cornell
|OL: Brandon Felce
|Cadott
|OL: Tucker Hetchler
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Billy Zakrzewski
|Cornell
|DL: Brandon Schmude
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Charlie Anderson
|Lake Holcombe
|DL: Adam Kvapil
|Cornell
|DL: Adam Schwabenbauer
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Eric Gass
|New Auburn
|LB: Travis Lau
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Stefan Geissler
|Cadott
|LB: Brad Bowe
|McDonell
|LB: Craig Hodowanic
|Cornell
|DB: A.J. Sommer
|Lake Holcombe
|DB: Jon Erickson
|Cornell
2002 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Johnathan Schultz
|Lake Holcombe
|RB: Jon Rufledt (POY)
|Bloomer
|RB: Aaron Kunstmann
|New Auburn
|RB: Ryan Darley
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Chris Scheidler
|McDonell
|WR: Kyle Schuebel
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Ryan Thompson
|Bloomer
|OL: Nathan Baier
|Bloomer
|OL: Jake Hetchler
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Darryl Custer
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Joshua Hurlburt
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Lee Muska
|Cadott
|DL: Mike Nelson
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Justin Grensing
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Chris Bergerson
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Kevin Michaelis
|Bloomer
|DL: Wayne Gavitt
|Cornell
|DL: Paul Kluck
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Dustin Tervelt
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Tyler Seibel
|Bloomer
|LB: Bill Ponick
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Matt Cigan
|Lake Holcombe
|DB: Matt Riley
|Cadott
|Second Team
|QB: Tom Smith
|Stanley-Boyd
|RB: Dan Prince
|Bloomer
|RB: Brent Henry
|Chi-Hi
|RB: James Guthman
|Lake Holombe
|WR: Nathan Kosher
|Cornell
|OL: Ben Steinmetz
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Mike Bee
|Bloomer
|OL: Josh Erickson
|Bloomer
|OL: Keith Spaeth
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Steve Wolfe
|McDonell
|OL: Brad Bowe
|McDonell
|DL: Mark Buchner
|Bloomer
|DL: Dennis Nevinski
|Lake Holcombe
|DL: Adam Zehm
|McDonell
|DL: Austin LaGesse
|Bloomer
|LB: Matt Daniels
|McDonell
|LB: John Girling
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Matt Severson
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Craig Hodowanic
|Cornell
|LB: Devon Lamay
|Corenll
|DB: Brandon Boiteau
|Bloomer
|DB: David Beighley
|Cornell
2001 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Kevin Krenz (QB)
|Bloomer
|RB: Chris Butterfield
|New Auburn
|RB: Adam Taylor
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Curt Bergsholm
|Cadott
|WR: Kyle Schuebel
|Stanley-Boyd
|WR: Tim Swenson
|New Auburn
|WR: Justyn Karlen
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Jim Bestul
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Tom Paff
|Cadott
|OL: Luke Lorentz
|New Auburn
|OL: Sean Leiding
|McDonell
|DL: Scott Baalrud
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Justin Guthman
|Lake Holcombe
|DL: Nathan Geist
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Jarod Leslie
|Cadott
|LB: Jon Rufledt
|Bloomer
|LB: Jesse Patten
|Cornell
|LB: Chad Burger
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Bronson Stelzer
|Cadott
|DB: Joe Henning
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Lucas Zillmer
|Bloomer
|DB: Ryan McQuillan
|Stanley-Boyd
|Specialist: Jeremy Witt
|Lake Holcombe
|Second Team
|QB: Tom Smith
|Stanley-Boyd
|QB: Matt Riley
|Cadott
|QB: Justin Cup
|New Auburn
|QB: Johnathan Schultz
|Lake Holcombe
|RB: Chris Scheidler
|McDonell
|RB: Mike Janda
|Cornell
|WR: Nate Tonnacour
|Cornell
|WR: Lee Jankee
|Cadott
|WR: Derek Thompson
|Bloomer
|WR: Chad Ryba
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Zach Hayes
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Ryan Thompson
|Bloomer
|OL: Josh Erickson
|Bloomer
|OL: Dan Mahr
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Warren Gavitt
|Cornell
|DL: Kevin Michaelis
|Bloomer
|DL: Josh Bourget
|Cadott
|DL: Eric Braden
|Lake Holcombe
|DL: Paul Kluck
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Brian Wirth
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Ryan Darley
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Kirby Colbenson
|Lake Holcombe
|DB: Darek Holbus
|Cadott
2000 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Brandon Cooley
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Jon Rufledt
|Bloomer
|RB: Seth Short
|Chi-Hi
|WR: Kurt Stange
|Chi-Hi
|WR: Tim Swenson
|New Auburn
|OL: Jeremy Blum
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Clint Buchner
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Austin Howard
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Kyle Noonan
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Tom Paff
|Cadott
|OL: Eric Schemenauer
|Chi-Hi
|OL: T.J. Yakesh
|Bloomer
|DL: Nate Bergevin
|McDonell
|DL: Kraig Dorney
|Lake Holcombe
|DL: Austin Flater
|Lake Holcombe
|DL: Eric Krista
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Adam Blanchette
|Cadott
|LB: Jason Darley
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Jesse Patten
|Cornell
|DB: Ben Jones
|Bloomer
|DB: Kevin Krenz
|Bloomer
|DB: Jake Steivang
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Matt Waldusky
|Cadott
|Second Team
|RB: Joey LaGrander
|Stanley-Boyd
|RB: Chris Butterfield
|New Auburn
|RB: Curt Bergsholm
|Cadott
|WR: Chris Scheidler
|McDonell
|OL: Mike Stoffel
|Bloomer
|OL: Justin Guthman
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Nathan Much
|Cadott
|OL: Sean Lieding
|McDonell
|K: Andy Lindahl
|Bloomer
|DL: Derek Thompson
|Bloomer
|DL: Ed Wynimko
|Bloomer
|DL: Jon Jenneman
|Cornell
|DL: Scott Baalrud
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Chad Burger
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Duane Johnson
|Lake Holcombe
|LB: Luke Lorentz
|New Auburn
|LB: Kevin Briggs
|Cornell
|LB: Jeremy Witt
|Lake Holcombe
|LB: Craig Ebert
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Ryan Darley
|Chi-Hi
|DB: David Sandel
|Lake Holcombe
|DB: Aaron Hutchinson
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Matt Boos
|Chi-Hi
1999 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Luke Rykal
|Cadott
|QB: Chad Dachel
|Chi-Hi
|RB: John Peterlik (Co-POY)
|Cadott
|RB: Justin Boiteau
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Tom Jonjak
|Chi-Hi
|WR: Nathan Rykal
|Cadott
|All-Purpose: Harley Oemig
|Cornell
|K: Gio Knox
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Lyle Jankee
|Cadott
|OL: Josh Barnier
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Ken Gerrits
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Eric Schemenauer
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Aaron Bowe
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Chris King (Co-POY)
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Dusty NItek
|Lake Holcombe
|DL: Jamey Wiltrout
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Travis Hendrickson
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Curt Bergsholm
|Cadott
|LB: Brent Crank
|Cadott
|LB: Ryan Jensen
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Mitch Repka
|Lake Holcombe
|LB: Luke Jacobsen
|McDonell
|LB: Cory Devlin
|Bloomer
|DB: Brandon Cooley
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Russel Rabe
|Lake Holcombe
|DB: Tyler Berg
|Chi-Hi
|Second Team
|RB: David Rufledt
|Bloomer
|RB: Birky Bilderback
|Lake Holcombe
|RB: Dennis LaMarche
|Stanley-Boyd
|RB: Craig Taylor
|Chi-Hi
|WR: Eric Sonnentag
|McDonell
|All-Purpose: Bobby Swoboda
|McDonell
|K: Andy Lindahl
|Bloomer
|OL: Mike Gulich
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Nick Crawford
|Chi-Hi
|OL: David Cunningham
|Bloomer
|OL: Tom Paff
|Cadott
|OL: Cory Nelson
|Bloomer
|DL: Jamey Bowe
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Joe DeVoir
|McDonell
|DL: Clint Buchner
|Lake Holcombe
|DL: Jeremy Blum
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Wesley Prince
|Bloomer
|LB: Steve Adams
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Bronson Stelzer
|Cadott
|LB: Jesse Patten
|Cornell
|DB: Mike Summerfield
|Bloomer
|DB: Lawrence Eslinger
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Brent Braden
|Lake Holcombe
|DB: John Liljedahl
|Chi-Hi
1998 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|RB: Luke McDonell (Co-POY)
|Chi-Hi
|RB: David Rufledt
|Bloomer
|RB: Birky Bilderback
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Shane Mathison
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Tom Seaholm (Co-POY)
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Ed Hattamer
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Doug Custer
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Bryan Kellen
|Bloomer
|OL: Jon Reit
|Chi-Hi
|TE: Matt Adams
|McDonell
|TE: Dusty Nitek
|Lake Holcombe
|All-Purpose: Bryan Dahl
|McDonell
|K: Brian Blaskowski
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Mike Geist
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Eric Siverling
|Lake Holcombe
|DL: Matt Pope
|McDonell
|DL: Lyle Jankee
|Cadott
|LB: Mike Bestul (Co-POY)
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Mitch Repka
|Lake Holcombe
|LB: Brigham Leslie
|Cadott
|LB: Jesse Krizan
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Jason Bohl
|Bloomer
|DB: Greg Goodman
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Jordan Hedrington
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Nate Goltz
|Lake Holcombe
|P: Chris Walters
|Cornell
|Second Team
|QB: Bobby Swoboda
|McDonell
|RB: Kelly Foster
|Chi-Hi
|RB: John Peterlik
|Cadott
|RB: Mike Schuebel
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Jim Weaver
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Jacob Seiheimer
|New Auburn
|OL: Rich Kane
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Aaron Oberweis
|New Auburn
|TE: Chris King
|Chi-Hi
|TE: Jeff Schmidt
|Bloomer
|WR: Ben Moga
|McDonell
|DL: Pete Johnson
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Luke Dernovsek
|Lake Holcombe
|DL: T.J. Yakesh
|Bloomer
|DL: Jason Bowe
|McDonell
|LB: Eric Hatfield
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Zach Meinen
|McDonell
|LB: Brent Crank
|Cadott
|LB: Matt Denison
|Cornell
|DB: Joe Rubenzer
|Bloomer
|DB: Derek Mueller
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Shawn Maidment
|New Auburn
1997 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: J.W. Dachel
|Bloomer
|RB: Craig Haas (Co-POY)
|Stanley-Boyd
|RB: Stuart Westlund
|Lake Holcombe
|RB: Darrick Prill
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Arnie Swoboda
|McDonell
|WR: Kris Lundeen
|Bloomer
|WR: Shawn Maidment
|New Auburn
|All-Purpose: Brian Tonnacour
|Cornell
|K: Drew Caswell
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Jeff Koepel
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Tom Seaholm
|Chi-Hi
|OL: D.J. Clark
|McDonell
|OL: Caleb Meier
|Bloomer
|OL: Doug Custer
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Brody Mahr
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Nick Pope
|McDonell
|DL: Chet Goebel
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Mike Bestul (Co-POY)
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Derek Schad
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Ryan LaGrander
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Matt Rubenzer
|Bloomer
|LB: Ben Folczyk
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Brigham Leslie
|Cadott
|DB: Derek Keyeski
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Marty Maidment
|New Auburn
|DB: Steve Anderson
|Stanley-Boyd
|K: Brian King
|Chi-Hi
|KR: Luke McDonell
|Chi-Hi
|Second Team
|QB: Ty Tollefson
|Cornell
|RB: Ben Manny
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Tony Oberweis
|New Auburn
|RB: Brent Stelzer
|Cadott
|WR: Nate Rivers
|Cornell
|WR: Brock Cooley
|Chi-Hi
|WR: Rees Anderson
|McDonell
|OL: Wyatt France
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Ed Hattamer
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Zach Meinen
|McDonell
|OL: Aaron Oberweis
|New Auburn
|OL: Ben Olson
|Bloomer
|DL: Trent Gengler
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Mike Geist
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Tom Culver
|Bloomer
|DL: Matt Pope
|McDonell
|LB: Ryan Shaurette
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Mike Denison
|Cornell
|LB: Dave Goodman
|Cadott
|DB: Greg Wagner
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Luke Short
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Marc Lenfant
|Bloomer
|DB: Nate Goltz
|Lake Holcombe
1996 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: J.W. Dachel (Co-POY)
|Bloomer
|RB: Brad Sarauer
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Brian Bee
|Bloomer
|RB: Craig Haas
|Stanley-Boyd
|WR: Bryan Dachel (Co-POY)
|Bloomer
|WR: Jared Beal
|New Auburn
|WR: Luke Jankee
|Cadott
|All-Purpose: Ben Woodford
|Chi-Hi
|All-Purpose: Jeremy Bergeron
|McDonell
|OL: Brent Thornton
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Nick Hunt
|McDonell
|OL: Erik Brodt
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Aaron Cunningham
|McDonell
|K: Drew Caswell
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Brody Mahr
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Nick Pope (Co-POY)
|McDonell
|DL: Jerrid Horstman
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Ed Rothbauer
|McDonell
|LB: Clint Geissler
|Bloomer
|LB: Zech Gotham
|New Auburn
|LB: Ryan LaGrander
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Matt McDonell
|McDonell
|LB: Matt Downey
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Brent Stelter
|Cadott
|LB: Justin Nelson
|Bloomer
|DB: Mike Thompson
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Marty Maidment
|New Auburn
|P: Arnie Swoboda
|McDonell
|Second Team
|QB: Brandon Mittermeyer
|Cornell
|RB: Zach Berg
|McDonell
|RB: Darrick Prill
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Eric North
|New Auburn
|WR: Kris Lundeen
|Bloomer
|WR: Eric Mathison
|Stanley-Boyd
|K: Jake North
|New Auburn
|OL: Tyler Hanson
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Jason Schnoor
|Bloomer
|OL: Jamie Ferron
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Chad Schuebel
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Mark McGregor
|Cadott
|OL: Joe Wundrow
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Cory Martens
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Pat Stertz
|Bloomer
|DL: Jerry Nitz
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Jason Smipson
|Lake Holcombe
|DL: Scott Duranceau
|Bloomer
|LB: Andy Eggen
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Mike Denison
|Cornell
|LB: Tony Roscoe
|Cadott
|LB: Andy Helgerson
|Cornell
|LB: Stuart Westlund
|Lake Holcombe
|DB: Tim Rose
|Chi-Hi
|DB: James Weingarten
|Lake Holcombe
|P: Scott Kesling
|Cadott
1995 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: J.R. Dachel
|Bloomer
|QB: Ryan Stelter
|McDonell
|RB: Todd Goodman (POY)
|Stanley-Boyd
|RB: Chris Bjorkstrand
|New Auburn
|WR: Kris Rubenzer
|McDonell
|WR: Luke Jankee
|Cadott
|TE: Jim Zwiefelhofer
|Bloomer
|K: Scott Schmelzle
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Dennis Bowe
|Bloomer
|OL: Eric Ertz
|McDonell
|OL: Jeremy Harelstad
|New Auburn
|OL: Charlie McCrackin
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Matt Petska
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Tim Haas
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Tim Jackson
|Cadott
|LB: Adam Kramschuster
|Bloomer
|LB: Joe Repka
|Lake Holcombe
|LB: Aaron Cunningham
|McDonell
|LB: Matt Seichter
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Scott Linskey
|Lake Holcombe
|DB: Eric Acker
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Mike Thompson
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Tony Szak
|McDonell
|All-Purpose: Don Ouimet
|Cornell
|Second Team
|QB: Darin Bielecki
|Stanley-Boyd
|RB: Brad Sarauer
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Tony Spaeth
|Stanley-Boyd
|WR: Ken Skar
|New Auburn
|WR: Kevin Gingras
|Cornell
|TE: Ian Steivang
|Stanley-Boyd
|P: Dennis Falkenberg
|Cadott
|OL: Ky Anderson
|McDonell
|OL: J.R. Stai
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Nick Pope
|McDonell
|OL: Jesse Marion
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Tanner Lang
|Bloomer
|DL: Mike Lechleitner
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Cory Crist
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Eric Goebel
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Matt Rubenzer
|Bloomer
|LB: Zech Gotham
|New Auburn
|LB: Brent Stelzer
|Cadott
|LB: Wally Seichter
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Eric North
|New Auburn
|DB: Ryan Davis
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Todd Rykal
|Cadott
|DB: Matt Gruba
|Stanley-Boyd
|All-Purpose: Kyle Johnson
|Lake Holcombe
1994 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|RB: J.R. Dachel
|Bloomer
|RB: Ryan Pagenkopf
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Chris Bjorkstrand
|New Auburn
|WR: Josh Buchholtz
|Bloomer
|WR: Troy Strand
|Cadott
|WR: Kris Rubenzer
|McDonell
|K: Marty Kroeplin
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Jason Hinke
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Nate Lorentz
|New Auburn
|OL: Dennis Bowe
|Bloomer
|OL: Matt Hazuga
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Bob Marek
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Jarrod Mromeisl
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Jason Harycki
|Stanley-Boyd
|LB: Zach Bohl
|Bloomer
|LB: Bob Rubenzer
|Bloomer
|LB: Joe Repka
|Lake Holcombe
|LB: Matt Seidlitz
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Travis Cherrier
|McDonell
|LB: Jason Kaveney
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Dave Dixon
|Lake Holcombe
|DB: Corey O'Connell (POY)
|Chi-Hi
|DB: Sam Nelson
|New Auburn
|Returner: Jamey Hutchinson
|Chi-Hi
|Second Team
|RB: Tim Forster
|Stanley-Boyd
|RB: Jeremy Nitek
|Lake Holcombe
|RB: Don Ouimet
|Cornell
|RB: Jon Sonnentag
|Chi-Hi
|WR: Jeremiah Bowe
|McDonell
|WR: Lew Manglos
|Chi-Hi
|K: Scot Schmelzle
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Jeremy Harelstad
|New Auburn
|OL: Clint Hetchler
|Lake Holcombe
|OL: Chad Bowe
|McDonell
|OL: Brian Knapp
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Josh Goss
|McDonell
|DL: Greg Simon
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Greg Olmstead
|Lake Holcombe
|DL: Winslow Wise
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Dave Mans
|McDonell
|DL: Mike Verdegan
|Cadott
|LB: Zech Gotham
|New Auburn
|LB: Larry Turner
|New Auburn
|LB: Eric Lechleitner
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Jim Zwiefelhofer
|Bloomer
|DB: Eric Prince
|McDonell
|DB: Corey Kowalczyk
|Stanley-Boyd
|KR: Mike Grill
|Bloomer
1993 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|No Team Selected
1992 All-Chippewa County Football Team
|First Team
|School
|QB: Jake Goettl
|McDonell
|RB: Randy Stearns (POY)
|Bloomer
|RB: Dave Cooper
|Chi-Hi
|RB: Jason Krista
|Chi-Hi
|WR: Sean Tillotson
|McDonell
|WR: Terry Anders
|Cornell
|OL: Brian Sommerfeld
|Chi-Hi
|OL: Chad Harycki
|Stanley-Boyd
|OL: Jason Zwiefelhofer
|Bloomer
|OL: Jeff Goettl
|Cadott
|OL: Brad Knapp
|Chi-Hi
|PK: Brett Steger
|Chi-Hi
|KR: Bruno Rahn
|Chi-Hi
|DL: Eric Sharp
|Chi-Hi
|DL: John Hoel
|Stanley-Boyd
|DL: Dustin Kainz
|Lake Holcombe
|DL: Josh Gotham
|New Auburn
|LB: Kevin Swoboda
|McDonell
|LB: Kyle Bauman
|Chi-Hi
|LB: Shawn Swanepoel
|Lake Holcombe
|DB: Jarod Dachel
|McDonell
|DB: Nick Brenner
|Stanley-Boyd
|DB: Jeff Sanford
|Cadott
|DB: Aaron Kent
|New Auburn
|P: Franke Simpson
|Lake Holcombe
|Honorable Mentions
|Chi-Hi: Dave Olson, Bruce Olson, Troy Gaier, Steve Brovold, Rod Tegels, Chad Coulson
|McDonell: Mike Nehring, Russ Ruf
|Stanley-Boyd: Ryan Lewallen, Louis Raffetto
|Cadott: Jody Gindt
|Cornell: Mark Pomeroy, Kevin Duncan, Jeremy Hartzell
|Bloomer: Jeremy Pank, John Schmidt
|New Auburn: Chad McFarlane, Todd Harelstad, Ray Kolliwtz, Bartosz Michalski
|Lake Holcombe: Dustin Kron, Gabe Knowlton, Jamie Cynor, Scott Jones, Chad McEathron, Dan Dixon