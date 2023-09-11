The high school football regular season is closing on the halfway point and week four saw many important things develop.

Here's five observations from the fourth week:

Close rivalry

Many of the 111 games in the Chi-Hi/Menomonie series over the years looked a lot like Friday's matchup at Dorais Field. A physical, exciting and competitive game went down to the wire as the Mustangs closed out a 28-20 win over the Cardinals. It marked the third straight year the game was decided by one score and the 37th time in series history.

“It was awesome," Menomonie coach Mike Sinz said after the game. "I’m telling you. Win or lose that was a great high school football game. Last year was the same thing, a one-score game. The year before that it was a one-score game.

McDonell defense comes through

The Macks put together another strong effort on defense to stay unbeaten, holding off Owen-Withee 27-25 in 8-man action. McDonell limited the powerful Blackhawks to just over four yards per carry on the ground with scoreless second and third quarters to help the Macks take a 27-12 lead in the fourth. A week prior McDonell held Thorp out of the end zone in the second half to score a 30-20 victory over the Cardinals.

Cloverbelt case

Mondovi made its case as the Cloverbelt Conference's best on Friday with a 36-14 victory over Stanley-Boyd in a battle of unbeatens at Oriole Park. The Buffaloes ran for 296 yards and four scores including 162 by running back Peyton Snider. Mondovi now stands alone as the final unbeaten team in the Cloverbelt with Neillsville/Granton perfect thus far in league play (3-1, 2-0) following an 18-7 win over Fall Creek.

Gilman rolls

The Pirates continued a dominant start to the 8-man season with a 77-0 win in Cornell on Friday night. Gilman has won its first three games against Lake Holcombe, Bruce and Cornell by a combined 201-12 and was ranked number one in the most recent WisSports.net State Coaches Poll. In general the Central Wisconsin East Conference flexed its muscle during crossover games against the West, posting a cumulative record of 11-7 with three of those losses coming from winless Greenwood. Thorp, Owen-Withee, Athens and Alma Center Lincoln each enter the start of conference play 2-1.

Contenders emerge

Two weeks into the conference season for 11-man teams and contenders in the Big Rivers, Cloverbelt, Dunn-St. Croix and Heart O'North have started to emerge.

The Big Rivers features four teams at 2-0 (Eau Claire North, Menomonie and New Richmond and two at 0-2 (Chi-Hi, Eau Claire Memorial, River Falls, Superior). The Cloverbelt has three teams with two conference wins (Eau Claire Regis, Mondovi, Neillsville/Granton) and two one game back (Elk Mound and Stanley-Boyd.

Boyceville and Spring Valley are the lone two unbeaten teams in Dunn-St. Croix play so far with four others one game back and Cameron, Cumberland Northwestern currently sit tied atop the Heart O'North with Bloomer and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser one game back.

