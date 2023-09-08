Sometimes it can be hard to see something happen before it does.

That's the spot the Chi-Hi football team is in at the one-third mark of the season as the Cardinals prepare to host unbeaten Menomonie on Friday evening at Dorais Field.

Chi-Hi (1-2, 0-1) has lost its last two games, but both were matchups the Cardinals feel they had the chance to win. Last Friday in a 13-8 defeat at Hudson the Cards doubled their opponent in total yardage and first downs but came up on the short end of the score. The Cardinals opened the season with a 17-14 win over Holmen, a game Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich felt his team played extremely well in the first half of before the Vikings climbed back into the contest.

“We’re a click or two away from putting things together," Raykovich said. "I’ll tell you it’s hard for a young team to realize that we’re this close.”

Offensively the Cardinals were able to move the ball through the air and on the ground but didn't reach the end zone until 19 seconds left on a touchdown pass from Mason Von Haden to Xander Neal. Defensively the Cards held Hudson to 3.4 yards per rushing attempt and a little more than three yards per pass attempt. With 20 of 22 new starters to begin the season, growing pains were expected but thus far the Cardinals have been competitive for all 12 quarters played.

“They’re trying. They’re trying their dangdest," Raykovich said. "They’re giving us everything. We’re getting better but you’ve got understand a young team is young and everything that happens in a varsity game is new to them. It’s a fast, high learning curve for them and they’re doing incredible.”

That learning curve continues to be ramped up this week when the Cardinals host the unbeaten Mustangs (3-0, 1-0). Menomonie opened Big Rivers play with a 42-7 rout over Superior and has outscored foes by a 91-25 margin through three games. A season ago the Mustangs were 3-7 with a mostly young roster gaining experience at the varsity level.

“Last year they were kinda like we are this year," Raykovich said of Menomonie. "They’re senior dominated. They’re going to be extremely prepared for us.”

Including Friday's opponent, the Cardinals will have played three games in a row against teams currently sporting a combined 8-1 record between D.C. Everest, Hudson and Menomonie. For a young team with many players getting their first taste of varsity competition, that may not be ideal. But for a team aiming on improvement, it's helpful.

“The teams we played, they’ve played no patsies," Raykovich said. "That means we haven’t played a patsy.”

Friday's game is Chi-Hi's annual Veterans Appreciation Night. All veterans receive free admission and are invited onto the field before the game for a special acknowledgement. In addition this week starts the program's annual warm clothing drive for area homeless veterans.

The matchup is the 111th in history, one of the longest running series' in the state. Menomonie holds a 58-47-2 all-time advantage with three unknown scores based on Chippewa Herald records. Menomonie has won eight in a row against Chi-Hi with the last two meetings being decided by one score.

