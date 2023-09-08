Stanley-Boyd hosts Mondovi in a battle of unbeatens, Bloomer and New Auburn aim to build off wins while Cadott, Cornell and Lake Holcombe aim for their first wins as a part of the fourth week of the season.

Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd

Records: Mondovi (3-0, 1-0), Stanley-Boyd (3-0, 1-0)

Previous Matchup: Mondovi 35, Stanley-Boyd 2 (2022)

All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 11-7-1

Matchup: Unbeatens collide at Oriole Park when the Buffaloes meet the Orioles in a key early-season Cloverbelt collision...Mondovi earned a forfeit win over Osseo-Fairchild last week to start league play. The Buffaloes defeated Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (20-0) and Osceola (32-29) in nonconference action at the start of the season...Quarterback Jake Linse (259 rushing yards and four touchdowns, 17 of 26 for 171 passing yards and one touchdown) leads the Mondovi offense...Mondovi was ranked fourth in the latest WisSports.net Division 6 State Coaches Poll and seventh in the Associated Press Small Schools State Poll...Stanley-Boyd has won two of three matchups with the Buffaloes since Mondovi joined the Cloverbelt in 2020. The first matchup was more than 100 years ago when just Stanley High School fell to Mondovi 10-0 in 1920. The two teams played three times that season with Stanley winning the final two.

Bloomer at Cameron

Records: Bloomer (1-2, 1-0), Cameron (2-1, 1-0)

Previous Matchup: Cameron 36, Bloomer 8 (2022)

All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 3-1

Matchup: The Blackhawks make the short trip north to meet the Comets in a Heart O'North battle...Cameron opened league play with a 54-13 win in Barron last Friday. The Comets started the season with a 32-0 win over Clear Lake before falling to Boyceville 26-7 in week two...Quarterback Tyson Lucas (23 of 36, 418 passing yards and five touchdowns) and running back Cole Peterson (28 rushing attempts, 245 rushing yards and three TDs) pace the offense for the Comets...Bloomer won the first three matchups with Cameron after the Comets joined the Heart O'North in 2019 before the Comets scored the win last year. The first meeting was a 35-0 Bloomer win on Oct. 18, 2019.

Cadott at Elmwood/Plum City

Records: Cadott (0-3, 0-1), Elmwood/Plum City (1-2, 0-1)

Previous Matchup: Cadott 21, Elmwood/Plum City 8 (2022)

All-Time Series: Cadott leads 2-1

Matchup: The Hornets travel to Plum City to meet the Wolves as both teams seek their first Dunn-St. Croix victory...Elmwood/Plum City was shut out by Clear Lake 27-0 last week to start league play. The Wolves have a 52-20 nonconference win over Blair-Taylor as well as a 46-28 defeat to Pepin/Alma...Running back Blake Allen (52 rushing attempts, 367 rushing yards and two TDs) and quarterback Aaden Birtzer (35 attempts, 183 rushing yards and three touchdowns) lead a run-focused offense for the Wolves...All three games in the series have occurred since Cadott joined the conference in 2020 when Cadott won the first matchup 49-16 on Oct. 2.

New Auburn at Thorp

Records: New Auburn (1-1), Thorp (1-1)

Previous Matchup: Thorp 36, New Auburn 0 (2022)

All-Time Series: Thorp leads 3-0

Matchup: The Cardinals welcome the Trojans to town for an 8-man matchup...Thorp is coming off a 30-20 loss to McDonell last week while the Trojans earned a 64-0 victory over Greenwood...Running back Logan Hanson (247 rushing yards, five touchdowns) and quarterback Denzel Sutton (226 rushing yards, three TDs) lead a physical Thorp run game...Thorp is ranked sixth in the latest WisSports.net 8-Man State Coaches Poll...This marks the second time the teams have met since Thorp moved to 8-man in 2021. Previously the squads faced off twice in 1994, first a Thorp 41-0 win on Aug. 26 before the Cardinals opened the Division 6 playoffs with a 39-16 win on the way to the state title game.

Gilman at Cornell

Records: Gilman (2-0), Cornell (0-2)

Previous Matchup: Gilman 61, Cornell 0 (2022)

All-Time Series: Cornell leads 25-22

Matchup: The Chiefs host the Pirates in an 8-man battle...Gilman has started the season with sizable wins over Lake Holcombe (74-0) and Bruce (50-12)...Running back Troy Duellman (193 rushing yards, four TDs) and quarterback Dawson Krizan (103 rushing yards, two TDs and 134 passing yards and three TD throws) lead a powerhouse Pirates offense...Gilman moved up to number one in the WisSports.net 8-Man State Coaches Poll after Thorp dropped following its loss to McDonell...Cornell leads the all-time series, which mostly came when both teams shared the Small Cloverbelt Conference. Overall the Pirates have won seven in a row against the Chiefs. The first meeting was a 65-0 Cornell win on Sept. 21, 1951.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net. Lake Holcombe/Alma Center Lincoln was played Thursday evening.

