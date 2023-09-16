Dominant efforts on the ground powered the Bloomer and Cadott football teams to victories on Friday evening.

Bloomer blasted Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56-7 in Bloomer while Cadott picked up a 20-8 victory over Glenwood City in Cadott.

Bloomer (2-3, 2-1) piled up 404 yards on the ground as both Gabe Prince and Jackson Omar ran wild on the Bulldogs. Prince finished with 158 rushing yards and scores of 43, 4 and 51 yards on just nine attempts while Omar had 156 yards and scoring runs of 44 and 87 yards on just five tries. Connor Fossum added a 64-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, Collin Crane connected with Josh Reidt for a 17-yard touchdown pass to help Bloomer take a 28-7 lead into halftime and Orin Buresh added a 94-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Crane was a tidy 5 of 7 through the air for 86 yards and the score to Reidt, who caught two passes for 52 yards.

The Hornets ran for 292 yards as a team and a pair of scores in earning a 12-point victory.

Easton Goodman shouldered nearly half of the rushing load with 141 yards and two scores for the Hornets (1-4, 1-2). Warren Bowe added 82 rushing yards and Conner Roth had 54 yards and also caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Peters in the victory.

Prairie Farm 56, Cornell 6

At Prairie Farm, the Panthers bested the Chiefs in a Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-man opener.

Prairie Farm (2-2, 1-0) outgained the Chiefs (0-4, 0-1) in total yardage 369-93 and jumped out to a 42-0 halftime lead.

Cornell scored its first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter when Jayden Joas-Shaw connected with Anthony Schofield for a 24-yard touchdown pass. Joas-Shaw finished with 63 passing yards on 3 of 3 completions and Schofield had two catches for 34 yards and the score.

The win is the third straight for Prairie Farm over the Chiefs since both teams moved to 8-man.

Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 0

At Osseo, the Orioles bounced back from a loss last week to shut out the Thunder in a Cloverbelt matchup.

The win is Stanley-Boyd's 12th in its last 13 meetings with Osseo-Fairchild.

Landon Karlen ran for two touchdowns, Carter Isenberger threw touchdown passes to Madden Mahr, Rudy Kletsch and Cole Brenner and Mahr also returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown for the Orioles (4-1, 2-1).

Stanley-Boyd outgained the Thunder (0-5, 0-3) in total yardage by a 333-108 margin and forced six turnovers including five interceptions.

Gilman 61, Greenwood 0

At Greenwood, the Pirates led 40-0 at halftime on the way to a Central Wisconsin East Conference 8-man win.

Troy Duellman had 77 yards and two touchdowns on just three attempts for Gilman (4-0, 1-0). Dawson Krizan and Logan Halida also ran for touchdowns while Krizan threw an 80-yard touchdown to Chad Konsella.

Konsella also returned a punt and kickoff for touchdowns, Max Ustianowski ran back an interception for a score and Kolby Keepers scooped and scored on a fumble for the Pirates.

New Auburn 42, Lake Holcombe 22

At New Auburn, the Trojans (2-2, 1-0) took back the Birch Tree Axe with a Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man victory over the Chieftains (0-4, 0-1).

The win is New Auburn's first a 20-12 triple overtime win on Oct. 23, 2008 and snaps a 4-game Lake Holcombe win streak in the series.

No other information was immediately made available to The Herald.