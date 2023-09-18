The high school football season hit the halfway point this week as 11-man teams reached the fifth of nine weeks and 8-man programs played their fourth of eight regular season games.

Here's a look at five observations from the week as teams aim for the stretch run:

'A coach's dream'

Chi-Hi snapped a three-game losing streak with a 36-23 victory over resurgent Eau Claire North at Carson Park on Friday night.

The Cardinals scored on offense, defense and special teams, jumping out to a 17-0 lead before keeping a pair of Huskies rallies at bay in the fourth quarter. Mason Von Haden connected with Jackson Bohland on a 62-yard touchdown pass and Xander Neal ran a 6-yard touchdown for the offense, Jack Zwiefelhofer returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the game for the defense and Carson Bowe returned to kickoffs for scores in the fourth quarter.

Chi-Hi averaged 14 points per game during its losing streak in tight defeats to D.C. Everest, Hudson and Menomonie and Friday's performance in all three phases was a welcomed sight for longtime Cardinal coach Chuck Raykovich.

“That’s big," Raykovich said after the win. "That’s a coach’s dream.”

First step

McDonell opened its Central Wisconsin West Conference title defense with a 47-12 8-man win at Bruce on Thursday.

Three touchdowns in the third quarter opened up what was a 14-6 lead at halftime. New Auburn and Prairie Farm each started the conference season with wins as well as the Trojans took back the Birch Tree Axe with a 42-22 win over Lake Holcombe and Prairie Farm bested Cornell 56-6.

Two of those winners will match up again this week when the Trojans host the Panthers.

Ground and pound

Bloomer and Cadott used ground games to notch wins on Friday.

Gabe Prince and Jackson Omar combined for 214 yards and five touchdowns on just 14 carries in a 56-7 win over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser while Easton Goodman went over the 100-yard mark for the fourth time in five games with 141 yards and two scores as the Hornets ran for 292 yards in a 20-8 victory over Glenwood City.

The win moves Bloomer (2-3, 2-1) into a tie with Northwestern for third in the Heart O'North, one game behind Cameron and Cumberland who are both unbeaten in league play so far. For Cadott it was not only the team's first win of the season, but it also keeps the Hornets in a tenable spot for a possible third straight playoff berth.

Back in play

Stanley-Boyd suffered its first loss a week ago but bounced back with a 42-0 win at Osseo-Fairchild on Friday.

Despite having one Cloverbelt Conference defeat, the Orioles still control their own destiny as the league season reaches the midway point this week. Stanley-Boyd lost to Mondovi 36-14 on Sept. 8, but after the Buffaloes fell to Neillsville/Granton 24-16 and are now even with them in the conference standings. Neillsville/Granton and Eau Claire Regis are both 3-0 in league play and the Orioles will see both the Warriors and Ramblers in the next two weeks.

Ranked and ready

The Central Wisconsin East Conference's three state-ranked 8-man teams looked the part in conference openers as Gilman, Thorp and Owen-Withee earned sizable wins by a combined 184-16.

The Pirates were ranked first in the most recent WisSports.net 8-Man State Coaches Poll with Thorp fifth and Owen-Withee seventh.

Those three teams will start matching up in league play beginning this week when Gilman hosts Owen-Withee.

