Scores and Standings
|Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|3-0
|4-1
|New Richmond
|3-0
|5-0
|Eau Claire North
|2-1
|3-2
|Menomonie
|2-1
|4-1
|Chippewa Falls
|1-2
|2-3
|River Falls
|1-2
|3-2
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0-3
|1-4
|Superior
|0-3
|0-5
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls 36, Eau Claire North 23
Hudson 46, Menomonie 22
River Falls 28, Eau Claire Memorial 27
New Richmond 48, Superior 8
|Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
|W-L
|W-L
|McDonell
|1-0
|4-0
|New Auburn
|1-0
|2-2
|Prairie Farm
|1-0
|2-2
|Bruce
|0-1
|2-2
|Cornell
|0-1
|0-4
|Lake Holcombe
|0-1
|0-4
Thursday's Game
McDonell 47, Bruce 12
Friday's Games
New Auburn 42, Lake Holcombe 22
Prairie Farm 56, Cornell 6
|Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire Regis
|3-0
|4-1
|Neillsville/Granton
|3-0
|4-1
|Mondovi
|2-1
|4-1
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-1
|4-1
|Durand-Arkansaw
|1-2
|1-4
|Elk Mound
|1-2
|2-3
|Fall Creek
|0-3
|2-3
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-3
|0-5
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Durand-Arkansaw 16, Elk Mound 15
Neillsville/Granton 24, Mondovi 16
Eau Claire Regis 16, Fall Creek 14
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W-L
|W-L
|Spring Valley
|3-0
|5-0
|Boyceville
|2-0
|4-0
|Turtle Lake
|2-1
|3-2
|Elmwood/Plum City
|1-1
|2-2
|Cadott
|1-2
|1-4
|Clear Lake
|1-2
|3-2
|Glenwood City
|1-2
|2-3
|Colfax
|0-3
|1-4
Friday's Games
Cadott 20, Glenwood City 8
Spring Valley 42, Clear Lake 15
Turtle Lake 18, Colfax 7
Saturday's Game
Elmwood/Plum City at Boyceville
|Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Cameron
|3-0
|4-1
|Cumberland
|3-0
|3-2
|Bloomer
|2-1
|2-3
|Northwestern
|2-1
|4-1
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1-2
|1-4
|Saint Croix Falls
|1-2
|1-4
|Barron
|0-3
|0-5
|Spooner
|0-3
|0-5
Friday's Games
Bloomer 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Cumberland 28, Barron 14
Cameron 32, Northwestern 14
Saint Croix Falls 39, Spooner 0
|Central Wisconsin East (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Gilman
|1-0
|4-0
|Owen-Withee
|1-0
|3-1
|Thorp
|1-0
|3-1
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-1
|2-2
|Athens
|0-1
|2-2
|Greenwood
|0-1
|0-4
Thursday's Game
Thorp 74, Alma Center Lincoln 16
Friday's Games
Owen-Withee 49, Athens 0
Gilman 61, Greenwood 0
Statewide Scores
Abbotsford 32, Marathon 20
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 48, Williams Bay 8
Adams-Friendship 40, Poynette 14
Algoma 54, Gillett 30
Alma-Pepin 71, Independence 14
Amery 14, Osceola 10
Antigo 24, Rhinelander 0
Appleton North 42, Oshkosh North 0
Arrowhead 38, Waukesha North 0
Ashwaubenon 34, Green Bay Preble 13
Auburndale 12, Pittsville 6
Badger 43, Wilmot 10
Bangor 38, Brookwood 6
Bay Port 63, Manitowoc 20
Beaver Dam 20, Milton 12
Belmont 26, Kickapoo 0
Berlin 28, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7
Black Hawk 34, Southwestern 20
Bloomer 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Brodhead 54, River Valley 19
Cadott 20, Glenwood City 8
Cambria-Friesland 42, Deerfield 0
Cambridge 48, Dodgeland 20
Cameron 32, Northwestern 14
Catholic Memorial 42, Wauwatosa East 6
Cedar Grove-Belgium 27, Manitowoc Lutheran 14
Chippewa Falls 36, Eau Claire North 23
Clayton 59, Shell Lake 14
Cochrane-Fountain City 28, Whitehall 20
Columbus 53, Turner 0
Crandon 50, Crivitz 21
Cuba City 28, Belleville 0
Cudahy 7, Shorewood 0
Cumberland 28, Barron 14
De Pere 35, Green Bay Southwest 7
De Soto 50, Wonewoc-Center/Weston 14
Durand-Arkansaw 16, Elk Mound 15
Edgar 27, Colby 0
Edgerton 49, Whitewater 6
Elcho/White Lake 29, Niagara 8
Elkhorn Area 40, Burlington 35
Evansville 41, Kingdom Prep 12
Evansville def. East Troy, forfeit
Florence 46, Laona-Wabeno 6
Fond du Lac 34, Kaukauna 24
Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Denmark 7
Franklin 56, Kenosha Tremper 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 30, Viroqua 12
Germantown 15, Brookfield East 0
Gibraltar 53, Wausaukee 22
Gilman 61, Greenwood 0
Grantsburg 17, Ishpeming, Mich. 14
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 39, Sevastopol 6
Greendale 40, South Milwaukee 31
Greenfield 29, Grafton 28
Hamilton 48, Brookfield Central 24
Highland 29, Ithaca 0
Hillsboro 28, Boscobel 7
Holmen 30, Tomah 14
Horicon 40, Clinton 35
Hortonville 27, Wisconsin Rapids 16
Howards Grove 42, Hilbert 14
Hudson 46, Menomonie 22
Hurley 46, Ladysmith 28
Iola-Scandinavia 48, Assumption 15
Iowa-Grant 38, Riverdale 36
Johnson Creek 62, Randolph 36
Kenosha Bradford 33, Racine Horlick 26
Kenosha St Joseph 56, Saint Francis 8
Kettle Moraine 28, Waukesha South 0
Kewaunee 42, Bonduel 7
Kimberly 42, Appleton East 14
La Crosse Central 44, Baraboo 15
Lake Mills 40, Big Foot 0
Lancaster 43, Richland Center 10
Lena 57, Suring 0
Lodi 24, Edgewood 0
Lomira 35, Omro 32
Lourdes Academy 45, Pardeeville 32
Luck 52, Frederic 0
Luther 34, Wauzeka-Steuben 0
Luxemburg-Casco 35, Little Chute 14
Marquette University 35, Menomonee Falls 0
Marshall 59, Waterloo 38
Martin Luther 48, St Thomas More 20
Mauston 39, Wisconsin Dells 37
McFarland 35, Delavan-Darien 19
Medford Area 59, Ashland 6
Melrose-Mindoro 20, Eleva-Strum 8
Menasha 49, Green Bay East 0
Milwaukee Pulaski 50, Milwaukee North 8
Milwaukee Science 78, Aurora Central Catholic, Ill. 0
Milwaukee South 44, Milwaukee Madison 28
Mineral Point 35, Fennimore 6
Monroe 27, Jefferson 10
Mosinee 44, Hayward 3
Mount Horeb 44, Monona Grove 32
Muskego 31, Mukwonago 21
Neenah 42, Oshkosh West 20
Neillsville 24, Mondovi 16
New Auburn 42, Lake Holcombe 22
New Berlin West 35, New Berlin Eisenhower 7
New Lisbon 26, Royall 22
New Richmond 48, Superior 8
North Crawford 44, Wisconsin Heights 0
Oak Creek 31, Kenosha Indian Trail 0
Oakfield 43, Valley Christian 8
Oconto 32, Mishicot 20
Oconto Falls 48, Tomahawk 14
Onalaska 36, La Crosse Logan 35
Oostburg 39, Random Lake 0
Owen-Withee 49, Athens 0
Pewaukee 57, Milwaukee Lutheran 14
Phillips 50, Chequamegon 20
Platteville 21, Prairie du Chien 0
Plymouth 35, Kewaskum 7
Port Washington 42, Ripon 0
Portage 28, Fort Atkinson 10
Potosi 52, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 6
Prairie Farm 56, Cornell 6
Racine Case 26, Racine Park 14
Racine St. Catherine's 60, Brown Deer 7
Reedsville 26, Ozaukee 14
Regis 16, Fall Creek 14
Rice Lake 34, Baldwin-Woodville 28
River Falls 28, Eau Claire Memorial 27
Saint Croix Central 42, Prescott 13
Shawano 36, Waupaca 27
Sheboygan Falls 23, Waupun 14
Sheboygan South 50, Green Bay West 14
Slinger 42, West Bend West 7
Somerset 30, Ellsworth 28
Southern Door 54, Marinette 14
Sparta 21, Reedsburg Area 13
Spring Valley 42, Clear Lake 15
St. Croix Falls 39, Spooner 0
Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Stevens Point 28, D.C. Everest 16
Sturgeon Bay 36, Peshtigo 2
Sun Prairie 40, Sun Prairie West 7
Three Lakes def. Goodman-Pembine, forfeit
Two Rivers 41, Kiel 20
Unity 27, Webster 7
Waterford 37, Union Grove 0
Watertown Luther Prep 41, Shoreland Lutheran 0
Waukesha West 28, Oconomowoc 14
Waunakee 69, Watertown 7
Wausau East 44, Appleton West 0
Wausau West 35, Marshfield 0
Wautoma 39, Clintonville 6
Wauwatosa West 41, Pius XI Catholic 20
West Allis Hale 42, West Allis Central 0
West De Pere 21, Pulaski 13
West Salem 17, Altoona 6
Westby 47, Arcadia 6
Westfield 20, Dodgeville 8
Westosha Central 42, Beloit Memorial 21
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 35, Campbellsport 14
Winneconne 39, New London 6
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27, Amherst 22
Wrightstown 15, Freedom 14
Xavier 41, Seymour 8
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 36, Eau Claire North 23
|Chi-Hi
|17
|0
|7
|12
|36
|Eau Claire North
|0
|7
|0
|16
|23
First Quarter—Chi-Hi: Jack Zwiefelhofer 28 Interception Return (Luke McIntyre kick), 11:03.
Chi-Hi: Ethan Faschingbauer 34 Field Goal, 5:23.
Chi-Hi: Jackson Bohland 62 pass from Mason Von Haden (Luke McIntyre kick), 0:08.
Second Quarter—Eau Claire North: Aaron Solberg 17 pass from Peyton McCracken (Aaron Solberg kick), 5:28.
Third Quarter—Chi-Hi: Xander Neal 6 run (Ethan Faschingbauer kick), 1:33.
Fourth Quarter—Eau Claire North: Safety, 8:58.
Eau Claire North: Zach Shipman 1 run (Aaron Solberg kick), 7:54.
Chi-Hi: Carter Bowe 96 kickoff return (Kick failed), 7:39.
Eau Claire North: Zach Shipman 1 run (Aaron Solberg kick), 1:25.
Chi-Hi: Carter Bowe 45 kickoff return (Kick failed), 1:17.
Rushing—Chi-Hi: Jackson LeMay 14-34, Wesley Tanzer 1-27, Xander Neal 2-25, Mason Von Haden 3-23, Jackson Bohland 3-18, Devan Bush 3-7, Preston Alger 1-1, Owen King 1-(-5). Eau Claire North: Cam Olson 21-71, Zach Shipman 19-64, Carter Burns 1-4, Levonte Bean 1-1, Peyton McCracken 3-(-4). Passing—Chi-Hi: Mason Von Haden 10-16-132-1-0, Jackson LeMay 0-1-0-0-0. Eau Claire North: Zach Shipman 8-14-97-0-0, Peyton McCracken 3-10-30-1-1. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Jackson Bohland 1-62, Jaylyn Smith 3-34, Preston Alger 1-19, Sam Hebert 3-14, Jackson LeMay 2-3. Eau Claire North: TJ Johnson 4-45, Aaron Solberg 3-30, Brady Jensen 2-32, Carter Burns 2-20. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 130-132-262. Eau Claire North: 136-127-263.
Bloomer 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Bloomer
|16
|12
|22
|6
|56
First Quarter—Bloomer: Gabe Prince 43 run (Gabe Prince run).
Bloomer: Gabe Prince 4 run (Gabe Prince run).
Second Quarter—Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Brock Hamilton 5 pass.
Bloomer: Jackson Omar 44 run (Conversion failed).
Bloomer: Josh Reidt 17 pass from Collin Crane (Conversion failed).
Third Quarter—Bloomer: Gabe Prince (Gabe Prince run).
Bloomer: Jackson Omar 87 run (Gabe Prince run).
Bloomer: Connor Fossum 64 run (Conversion failed).
Fourth Quarter—Bloomer: Orin Buresh 94 interception return (Conversion failed).
Rushing—Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Wylee Huset 12-68, Aiden Becker 14-45. Bloomer: Gabe Prince 9-158, Jackson Omar 5-156, Connor Fossum 1-64, James McElroy 3-23, Zeke Strand 1-3, Isaac Seibel 1-2, Collin Crane 1-(-1), team 2-(-1). Passing—Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Brock Hamilton 7-13-49-1-1. Bloomer: Collin Crane 5-7-86-1-0. Receiving—Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Ethan Brown 3-30. Bloomer: Josh Reidt 2-52, David Taylor 1-13, Zeke Strand 1-12, Karsten Bergh 1-9. Total Yards—Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: 88-123-211. Bloomer: 404-86-490.