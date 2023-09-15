BRUCE — As the season has gone on, the McDonell football team is starting to dig deeper into its bag of tricks.

Three touchdowns in the third quarter helped the unbeaten Macks pull away from Bruce 47-12 on Thursday evening in a Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-man opener. David Andersen scored twice in the third and had three touchdowns overall in the game while Dawson Moulton had ran for 241 yards and two scores for the Macks (4-0, 1-0) to pull away from what was a 14-6 McDonell lead at halftime.

“It was a hard-fought game," McDonell coach Mark Maloney said. "(Bruce) coach Woody (Keeble) over there is a great, great coach. I coached against him when he used to be in Ladysmith and now he’s down here at Bruce and he’s got a good group of kids, runs a good offense and a very, very tough defense.”

The Macks needed a little razzle dazzle to create holes in the Red Raiders defense early in the third quarter. Andersen scored on a 32-yard run on the sixth play of the second half, taking a reverse handoff from Moulton after the running back took a pitch to the right only to give it to the wide receiver who cut all the way back left and up the sidelines into the end zone. On the next drive the Macks went back to the same play but with a new wrinkle as Moulton again took a pitch to his right but faked the handoff to Andersen, selling the fake by turning his back to the Bruce defense and slowing down. Once Moulton saw Bruce defenders running back the other way, he knew he was in good shape as he hit the sidelines and ran for a 27-yard score.

“I just ran as fast as I could and made that sideline work," Moulton said.

Maloney said it's a play Moulton has loved running in practice, but the sophomore running back admittedly was skeptical it could work in a game.

But not anymore.

“Coach was right and all of his plays, I love them," Moulton said.

Andersen added a 2-yard touchdown pass from Grant Smiskey with one minute and 56 seconds left in the third to push McDonell to a 34-6 lead.

The explosion in the third quarter came after a back-and-forth first half where the Macks led 14-0 after a 37-yard scoring run by Moulton with 7:50 left in the half, but Bruce (2-2, 0-1) had a pair of big plays late in the first half to close the gap. First defensive back Ryan Popowich intercepted Smiskey on a third and long pass to set the Red Raiders up at the Macks 40. From there Bruce only needed one play to get on the board as Andrew Fredrick took a short pass from Levi Nyhagen and made several defenders miss on his way to the end zone with 40 seconds left before the break.

“It took our kids the first half to kinda figure it all out and in the second half they came out and responded really well," Maloney said.

Fredrick scored on an 11-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter before Moulton added a 35-yard touchdown run and Smiskey scored from four yards out in the closing minutes. Smiskey opened the scoring on McDonell's first drive of the game, lofting a high-arching pass that Andersen hauled in and ran in for a 27-yard scoring connection less than three minutes into the game.

Bruce averaged more than 353 yards per game on the ground in its first three games, but the Macks limited the Red Raiders to 182 rushing yards and less than 3.7 yards per attempt.

“It’s just making plays,” McDonell junior linebacker Daniel Fritz said of the defense, “listening to coach and doing what he says. Just not giving up.”

Maloney said the team practiced in full pads in the short-week leadup to Thursday's game to try to be properly prepared for Bruce's physicality. With victories over state-ranked Thorp and Owen-Withee and now a grinding win over the Red Raiders, the Macks have seen three physically imposing teams in recent weeks.

“We’ve had some really, really tough football games with Thorp and Owen-Withee and this team tonight was a very, very tough football team," Maloney said. "They were aggressive. They hit hard. They ran the ball hard.”

Andersen caught seven passes for 83 yards and the two scores to go with his touchdown run. Smiskey completed 12 of 19 passes for 196 yards with two scores and the one interception. Cael Holm added 63 receiving yards on four catches, including an acrobatic 33-yard jugging catch to set up Moulton's first touchdown run.

Fredrick ran for 86 yards on 29 carries and Nyhagen added 61 rushing yards on 12 attempts.

McDonell is off until hosting Cornell on Saturday, Sept. 23 for homecoming. It's a much-needed breather for the Macks to end this week before turning their attention to the Chiefs for next weekend's matchup.

“Every team’s coming for us," Moulton said. "We’ve just to keep working at practice, keep running our plays (and) make sure they’re 100 percent good and the defense is doing really good right now."

“We’ve just got to go 1-0 every week," Fritz added. "We’re starting conference and it’s a big goal for us to win it in back-to-back years.”

IN PHOTOS: McDonell football earns win in Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23 McDonell football at Bruce 9-14-23