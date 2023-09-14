It's a spot no football team wants to be in.

But it's also one McDonell has shown the ability to fight out from.

In each of the last two games the Macks have trailed by double digits in the first half. Both times the team rallied against strong foes to earn victories.

Unbeaten McDonell (3-0) opens Central Wisconsin West Conference play on Thursday in Bruce (2-1) hoping to not make that three in a row. But if it does happen again, the Macks are confident in their bounce back ability.

“That’s this group of kids," McDonell coach Mark Maloney said of his team's comeback ability. "I saw that all the way when I coached them in middle school. They’re good football players.”

Last Friday McDonell trailed 12-0 after the first quarter at Owen-Withee after the Blackhawks went to the air for a pair of scores. But the Macks battled back — just as the team did overcoming a 20-6 halftime deficit to beat Thorp the week prior — to take the lead and ultimately the win.

“They’re a very physical team," Maloney said of Owen-Withee. "I told our kids they came out intense, they came out aggressive but I think our kids did a great job of matching their intensity and aggressiveness by the way they played defensively. I was pretty pleased with our defense on Friday night.”

Owen-Withee has excelled over the years running the ball and the Macks held the smashmouth Blackhawks in check in averaging four yards per carry. McDonell's rushing attack put up 323 yards led by 303 and three scores on 33 carries for sophomore running back Dawson Moulton.

“If he hits that outside, he’s a speedster," Maloney said of Moulton.

Both Thorp and Owen-Withee are state-ranked teams with potent rosters, making the comebacks all the more impressive.

“I think we just know that we are also a really good team so when we go into halftime we know we can come back in a game," McDonell quarterback Grant Smiskey said of the comebacks. "We make halftime adjustments. We see stuff, the coaches see stuff.”

Following a victory over the smashmouth Blackhawks, the Macks will see another physical team with Bruce. The Red Raiders routed previously unbeaten Athens 48-6 to close nonconference play last Friday. Running back Andrew Frederick has run for 556 yards and six touchdowns on 95 carries, according to WisSports.net. Ronan Garcia has added 312 yards and four scores for a Red Raiders team averaging more than 353 yards rushing per game.

“This week we have to concentrate on stopping the run," Maloney said.

McDonell's defense has thrived in the first third of the season, allowing a Chippewa County low 237.3 yards per game including 152.3 a game on the ground.

“It’s going to be a defensive game. Bruce has some good kids up there," Maloney said. "They put some points up. Anybody that puts a lot of points on the board, they’re doing something right. We’re going to go up there concentrating on stopping the run. If they’re going to decide to pass on us we’re going to have to make the adjustments on the pass attack.”

McDonell's balanced offense will look to establish Moulton while taking shots down the field with its veteran quarterback Smiskey and vertical passing attack. Thursday's CWWC opener officially starts the team's conference championship defense after the Macks won the league title a season ago — the first of any kind for the program since 1997.

McDonell remains third in the latest WisSports.net 8-Man State Coaches Poll behind also unbeaten Gilman and Three Lakes/Phelps. As the defending league champions the Macks know each time they hit the field the opposition will be coming out strong, eager to give them their best shot.

It's a challenge McDonell believes it is up for.

“All of these teams that go against us they know we beat Thorp, they know we beat Owen-Withee, they’re going to come with fire and we’ve just gotta play," Moulton said.

