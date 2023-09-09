OWEN — McDonell running back Dawson Moulton had a game to remember as the sophomore ran for 289 yards and three scores as the Macks stayed unbeaten in 8-man action on Friday with a 27-25 win at Owen-Withee.

Moulton found the end zone three times, twice in the second quarter as the Macks overcame an early 12-0 hole to lead 13-12 at the break. Eli Stepp grabbed a 20-yard touchdown pass from Grant Smiskey in the third quarter and Moulton scored his third touchdown in the fourth to push the advantage to 27-12. But the Blackhawks came back as Dominic Sherwood and Tim Stock scored on the ground before the Macks (3-0) held on for the victory.

David Andersen caught four passes for 44 yards and Daniel Fritz had a 43-yard reception for McDonell.

Vince Henke caught to long touchdown passes in the first quarter from Sherwood to help the Blackhawks (2-1) jump out to the early 12-0 lead. Colin Dallman ran for 83 yards on 19 attempts and Sherwood added 51 rushing yards and 121 passing yards on two long scores to Henke.

McDonell entered Friday's game ranked third in the state in the latest WisSports.net 8-Man State Coaches Poll with Owen-Withee one spot behind in fourth.

Thorp 54, New Auburn 0

At Thorp, the Cardinals raced out to a 26-0 lead after the first quarter on the way to an 8-man win over the Trojans.

Logan Hanson had 229 rushing yards and four scores on 14 carries for the Cardinals (2-1) and Denzel Sutton added 100 rushing yards and two scores on just five attempts. Through the air Sutton completed 5 of 9 passes for 203 yards and two scores. Braden Schultze caught three of Sutton's five completions for 110 yards and a touchdown and Dylan Mattson added a 65-yard scoring grab. Landon Penk had a team-high 13 tackles for the Cardinals while Wyatt Setzer and Harley Zurakowski each had two quarterback sacks.

Gabe Quinn ran for 86 yards on 22 attempts for the Trojans (1-2).

Mondovi 36, Stanley-Boyd 14

At Stanley, the Buffaloes prevailed in a battle of Cloverbelt unbeatens.

Carter Isenberger completed 9 of 15 passes for 136 yards including a 57-yard touchdown pass to Madden Mahr in the second quarter for the Orioles (3-1, 1-1). Mahr had 98 receiving yards on four catches and Landon Karlen returned a kickoff 68 yards for a score before adding a 2-point conversion to even the game at six with 4:07 left in the first.

But Mondovi scored four of the final five touchdowns in the game including two in the second half to pull away for a 22-14 halftime advantage. Peyton Snider ran for 158 yards on 31 carries with two scores and Jake Linse added 27 rushes for 79 yards and two scores on the ground as well as tossing a 2-yard touchdown pass to Braedon Larson in the fourth quarter for the Buffaloes (4-0, 2-0).

Elmwood/Plum City 22, Cadott 8

At Plum City, the Wolves scored the first three touchdowns in a Dunn-St. Croix victory.

Blake Allen scored all three touchdowns for Elmwood/Plum City (2-2, 1-1). Allen's 28-yard scamper in the first quarter helped the Wolves go into halftime ahead 6-0. Allen added scoring runs of 6 and 1 yard in the third quarter to push the advantage to 22-0 before Jordan Peters scored from two yards out on the ground just past the midway point of the fourth for the Hornets (0-4, 0-2).

Allen finished with 172 yards on 29 carries and Aaden Birtzer had 57 rushing yards on 11 totes. Easton Goodman ran for 77 yards on 27 carries for Cadott as neither team completed a pass in the game.

Gilman 77, Cornell 0

At Cornell, the Pirates scored an 8-man shutout over the Chiefs.

Gilman (3-0) ran for 300 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 75 passing yards and two scores through the air. The Pirates, ranked number one in the latest state coaches poll, raced out to a 37-0 halftime lead and defensively limited the Chiefs (0-3) to 59 yards of total offense.

Jayden Joas caught a 52-yard pass for the Chiefs.

Cameron 35, Bloomer 8

At Cameron, the Comets earned a Heart O'North win over the Blackhawks (1-3, 1-1).

Tyson Lucas completed 9 of 10 passes for 145 yards and three scores for the Comets (3-1, 2-0). Cole Peterson ran for 88 yards with Caden Anderson and Tyson Lucas rushing for touchdowns.

