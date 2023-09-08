Challenges come in different forms.

One week after passing a test against a fast and athletic Thorp squad, the McDonell football team prepares for a physical Owen-Withee program in 8-man action on Friday night.

McDonell (2-0) overcame a 20-6 halftime hole to beat the top-ranked Cardinals 30-20 last Friday at Dorais Field but has little time to celebrate the win as another state-ranked foe awaits with the Blackhawks.

“They were pretty pumped up after that game," McDonell coach Mark Maloney said. "They’ll look at this one to keep the momentum going. These guys want to go 3-0 right now. They’ve been practicing that way.”

Owen-Withee is a sharp contrast to Thorp's spread style of offense, but is equally as tough to slow. Leaning on a ground-and-pound style of running, the Blackhawks have won 12 games in a row and are 15-4 overall since moving to 8-man at the start of the 2021 season. The Blackhawks finished 8-0 a season ago but like Thorp were ineligible for the playoffs. Owen-Withee had some roster turnover entering this year but has come out strong with victories over New Auburn (36-0) and Prairie Farm (20-18). The running game has been successful thus far as the 'Hawks ran for 315 yards and four scores versus the Trojans before piling up 329 rushing yards led by running back Colin Dallman's 164 and two scores in last Friday's win over the Panthers.

Maloney is no stranger to the Blackhawks and their Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach Terry Laube. The two faced each other during Maloney's first tenure as McDonell coach from 2002-07 when the Macks and Blackhawks shared the Small Cloverbelt Conference in 11-man football. And while the the type of football has changed for both teams, how Laube's squads find success hasn't.

“I’ve coached against him many times, many years when we were 11-man," Maloney said of Laube. "He’s just a hard-nosed coach over there and he’s going to run his offense that he runs and it’s the same stuff he ran 30 years ago. But he coaches those kids up so they’re going to be very well disciplined and run those plays to perfection.”

Maloney said his defense will need to be up to the challenge for Owen-Withee's smashmouth style of football. But the coach was pleased with how his defense performed in last week's win over the Cardinals. Offensively the Macks will try to once again marry the run and pass to find success in both facets.

Friday marks the second week in a row McDonell will be a part of a battle of state-ranked foes. The Macks enter the game ranked third in the most recent WisSports.net 8-Man State Coaches Poll, one spot in front of the Blackhawks in fourth. Last week Thorp was ranked number one with McDonell ninth.

Owen-Withee leads the all-time series 10-4 and has won nine in a row against the Macks including a 44-25 victory in the first 8-man matchup last year.

