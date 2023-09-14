Scores and Standings
|Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire North
|2-0
|3-1
|Hudson
|2-0
|3-1
|Menomonie
|2-0
|4-0
|New Richmond
|2-0
|4-0
|Chippewa Falls
|0-2
|1-3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0-2
|1-3
|River Falls
|0-2
|2-2
|Superior
|0-2
|0-4
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North
Hudson at Menomonie
Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls
Superior at New Richmond
|Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
|W-L
|W-L
|McDonell
|1-0
|4-0
|Lake Holcombe
|0-0
|0-3
|New Auburn
|0-0
|1-2
|Prairie Farm
|0-0
|0-2
|Cornell
|0-0
|0-3
|Bruce
|0-1
|2-2
Thursday's Game
McDonell 47, Bruce 12
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe at New Auburn
Cornell at Prairie Farm
|Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire Regis
|2-0
|3-1
|Mondovi
|2-0
|4-0
|Neillsville/Granton
|1-0
|2-1
|Elk Mound
|1-1
|2-2
|Stanley-Boyd
|1-1
|3-1
|Durand-Arkansaw
|0-1
|0-3
|Fall Creek
|0-2
|2-2
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-2
|0-4
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild
Elk Mound at Durand-Arkansaw
Neillsville/Granton at Mondovi
Eau Claire Regis at Fall Creek
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W-L
|W-L
|Boyceville
|2-0
|4-0
|Spring Valley
|2-0
|4-1
|Clear Lake
|1-1
|2-2
|Glenwood City
|1-1
|3-1
|Elmwood/Plum City
|1-1
|2-2
|Turtle Lake
|1-1
|2-2
|Cadott
|0-2
|0-4
|Colfax
|0-2
|1-3
Friday's Games
Glenwood City at Cadott
Spring Valley at Clear Lake
Colfax at Turtle Lake
Saturday's Game
Elmwood/Plum City at Boyceville
|Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Cameron
|2-0
|3-1
|Cumberland
|2-0
|2-2
|Northwestern
|2-0
|4-0
|Bloomer
|1-1
|1-3
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1-1
|1-3
|Barron
|0-2
|0-4
|Saint Croix Falls
|0-2
|0-4
|Spooner
|0-2
|0-4
Friday's Games
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer
Cumberland at Barron
Cameron at Northwestern
Spooner at Saint Croix Falls
|Central Wisconsin East (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Thorp
|1-0
|3-1
|Gilman
|0-0
|2-1
|Athens
|0-0
|2-1
|Owen-Withee
|0-0
|2-1
|Greenwood
|0-0
|0-3
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-1
|2-2
Thursday's Game
Thorp 74, Alma Center Lincoln 16
Friday's Games
Owen-Withee at Athens
Gilman at Greenwood (canceled)
Box Scores
McDonell 47, Bruce 12
|McDonell
|7
|7
|20
|13
|47
|Bruce
|0
|6
|0
|6
|12
First Quarter—McDonell: David Andersen 27 pass from Grant Smiskey (Cael Holm kick), 9:16.
Second Quarter—McDonell: Dawson Moulton 37 run (Cael Holm kick), 7:50.
Bruce: Andrew Fredrick 40 pass from Levi Nyhagen (Run failed), 0:40.
Third Quarter—McDonell: David Andersen 32 run (Cael Holm kick), 9:48.
McDonell: Dawson Moulton 27 run (Cael Holm), 4:36.
McDonell: David Andersen 2 pass from Grant Smiskey (Kick failed), 1:56.
Fourth Quarter—Bruce: Andrew Fredrick 11 run (Run failed), 11:24.
McDonell: Dawson Moulton 65 run (Cael Holm kick), 11:13.
McDonell: Grant Smiskey 4 run (Kick failed), 2:05.
Rushing—McDonell: Dawson Moulton 23-241, David Andersen 1-32, Daniel Fritz 2-9, Grant Smiskey 5-1. Bruce: Andrew Fredrick 29-86, Levi Nyhagen 12-61, Ronan Garcia 9-35. Passing—McDonell: Grant Smiskey 12-19-196-2-1. Bruce: Levi Nyhagen 2-8-54-1-1, Andrew Fredrick 1-4-4-0-0. Receiving—McDonell: David Andersen 7-83, Cael Holm 4-63, Daniel Fritz 1-50. Bruce: Andrew Fredrick 1-40, Ronan Garcia 1-14, Ryan Popowich 1-4. Total Yards—McDonell: 283-196-479. Bruce: 182-58-240.