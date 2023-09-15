The Birch Tree Axe rivalry is renewed as New Auburn hosts Lake Holcombe, Bloomer and Cadott hosts matchups while Stanley-Boyd and Cornell hit the road for week five of the high school football season.

Lake Holcombe at New Auburn

Records: Lake Holcombe (0-3), New Auburn (1-2)

Previous Matchup: Lake Holcombe 50, New Auburn 8 (2022)

All-Time Series: Lake Holcombe leads 30-15

Matchup: The Trojans host the Chieftains to open Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-man play with the Birch Tree Axe on the line...New Auburn defeated Greenwood (64-0) on Aug. 31 to go with losses to Owen-Withee (36-0) and Thorp (54-0). Lake Holcombe has lost its first three games of the season to Gilman (74-0), Athens (30-0) and Alma Center Lincoln (58-12)...The Chieftains have won the last four games in the series including last year's first 8-man matchup. New Auburn's last victory was a 20-12 triple overtime in on Oct. 23, 2008...The all-time series dates back to the mid 1950s when New Auburn won the first meeting 51-6 on Sept. 7, 1956.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer

Records: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (1-3, 1-1), Bloomer (1-3, 1-1)

Previous Matchup: Bloomer 34, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7 (2022)

All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 10-3

Matchup: The Blackhawks and Bulldogs clash in a Heart O'North battle in Bloomer...Chetek-Weyerhaeuser picked up its first win of the season with a 28-26 triumph over Barron last week...Running backs Wylee Huset (382 rushing yards, five touchdowns) and Aiden Becker (256 rushing yards, two TDs) lead the Bulldogs offense...Bloomer has won four in a row in the series after winning the first six in the series. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser won three in a row from 2015-17...Bloomer won the first matchup 31-0 on Sept. 10, 2010 and also leads the all-time series with Chetek 39-7 prior to the forming of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in 2010.

Clear Lake at Cadott

Records: Clear Lake (2-2, 1-1), Cadott (0-4, 0-2)

Previous Matchup: Cadott 30, Clear Lake 8 (2022)

All-Time Series: Cadott leads 2-1

Matchup: The Hornets host the Warriors in a Dunn-St. Croix matchup...Clear Lake had a two-game win streak snapped last week with a 26-19 loss at Glenwood City. The Warriors beat Webster (47-8) and Elmwood/Plum City (27-0) after starting with a 32-0 loss to Cameron...Overall Cadott has won two of three matchups with Clear Lake since the Hornets joined the Dunn-St. Croix Conference in 2020...Clear Lake won the first matchup 12-7 on Oct. 16, 2020 before the Hornets won the past two years.

Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild

Records: Stanley-Boyd (3-1, 1-1), Osseo-Fairchild (0-4, 0-2)

Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 49, Osseo-Fairchild 12

All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 27-12

Matchup: The Orioles head south to face the Thunder in Cloverbelt play...Osseo-Fairchild lost to Arcadia (32-0), Altoona (42-6), Mondovi (forfeit) and Elk Mound (47-0) to open the season...Stanley-Boyd has won 11 of the last 12 in the series...The first-ever matchup for these two longtime Cloverbelt foes came in the postseason when the Thunder defeated the Orioles 14-0 in the Division 4 state championship game on Nov. 12, 1977 in front of 3,449 fans at Carson Park in Eau Claire.

Cornell at Prairie Farm

Records: Cornell (0-3), Prairie Farm (1-2)

Previous Matchup: Prairie Farm 48, Cornell 6 (2022)

All-Time Series: Prairie Farm leads 10-6

Matchup: The Chiefs hit the road to face the Panthers to open Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-man competition...Prairie Farm started the season with losses to Thorp (78-46) and Owen-Withee (20-18) before earning a forfeit win over Greenwood last week...Running back Spencer Wold ran for 76 yards and one touchdown in the tight defeat to the Blackhawks...Prairie Farm has won both matchups since Cornell moved to 8-man in 2021...The all-time series goes back to the late 1990s where Prairie Farm won the initial matchup 40-0 on Oct. 22, 1998.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.

