Friday Prep Boys Basketball Regional Roundup: McDonell stuns top-seeded Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE — March has been the month where the McDonell boys basketball team has made its move over the past several years.

The Macks made another big move on Friday in knocking off top-seeded Clear Lake 43-39 in a Division 5 regional semifinal contest. Eighth-seeded McDonell advances to play at fourth-seeded Athens on Saturday night for a regional championship.

Canan Huss scored 17 points to lead McDonell (13-13) and Eddie Mittermeyer added 15 as the Macks overcame a 20-18 halftime lead to knock off the Warriors.

Riley Peterson had 23 points for the Warriors (23-3).

Appleton East 77, Chi-Hi 57

At Appleton, the Patriots pushed past the Cardinals in a Division 1 regional semifinal.

Mason Monarski and Keion Twyman each scored 18 points for the Cardinals (4-21) and combined for 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Cade Feldhausen scored 14 points for Appleton East (21-4) as one of four players in double figures.

Appleton East advances to host Superior on Saturday night.

St. Croix Central 52, Bloomer 49 (OT)

At Hammond, the fourth-seeded Panthers (18-6) edged the fifth-seeded Blackhawks (17-6) in a Division 3 regional semi.

St. Croix Central advances to host Osceola after the Chieftains upset top-seeded Prescott.

