Friday Prep Boys Basketball Regional Roundup: McDonell stuns top-seeded Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE — March has been the month where the McDonell boys basketball team has made its move over the past several years.
The Macks made another big move on Friday in knocking off top-seeded Clear Lake 43-39 in a Division 5 regional semifinal contest. Eighth-seeded McDonell advances to play at fourth-seeded Athens on Saturday night for a regional championship.
Canan Huss scored 17 points to lead McDonell (13-13) and Eddie Mittermeyer added 15 as the Macks overcame a 20-18 halftime lead to knock off the Warriors.
Riley Peterson had 23 points for the Warriors (23-3).
Appleton East 77, Chi-Hi 57
At Appleton, the Patriots pushed past the Cardinals in a Division 1 regional semifinal.
Mason Monarski and Keion Twyman each scored 18 points for the Cardinals (4-21) and combined for 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Cade Feldhausen scored 14 points for Appleton East (21-4) as one of four players in double figures.
Eddie Mittermeyer scored 26 points as the McDonell boys basketball team outscored Prairie Farm 43-9 in the second half of a 69-24 Division 5 regional quarterfinal victory on Tuesday evening at McDonell.
A 10-0 run in the second half helped the McDonell girls basketball team put some distance on Prairie Farm in a 62-52 Division 5 sectional semifinal win at Colfax. Lauryn Deetz led the Macks with 20 points with Destiny Baughman and Aubrey Dorn adding 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Chi-Hi senior Riley Hinke and freshmen Ava Krista and Lilly Schultz each advanced to next Saturday's Division 1 state gymnastics championships by virtue of top-five finishes at Saturday's sectional in Marshfield.
Chi-Hi gymnasts Riley Hinke, Lilly Schultz and Ava Krista were pleasantly surprised by their state-qualifying performances at last Saturday's sectionals. Now the trio turn their attention to Saturday's Division 1 state championships in Wisconsin Rapids.
As opposing teams have moved to zone defenses in recent weeks, the McDonell girls basketball team has let it fly from 3-point range with success. The Macks face Prairie Farm on Thursday in the Division 5 sectional semifinals in Colfax.
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Chi-Hi students Jeffrey and Susan Bergeman and the Bergeman family met and bonded over their love for running Monday as Barnes made the trip to Chippewa Falls to meet the family and speak prior to Chi-Hi's spring sports code meeting.
Stanley-Boyd senior Sasha Nitz finished fourth in Division 3 at 120 pounds on Saturday at the final day of the Individual State Wrestling Tournament in Madison. Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer and Cadott's Tristan Drier were each fifth and Cadott's Kaleb Sonnentag and Dawson Webster were sixth.