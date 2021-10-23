Friday Prep Football Playoff Roundup: Stanley-Boyd uses big second half to pull away to Division 5 win over Arcadia

ARCADIA — The Stanley-Boyd football team trailed at the half, but for long after the break as the Orioles scored 28 points in the second half of a 35-18 Division 5 first round victory over Arcadia on Friday.

The Orioles (7-3) advance to play at top-seeded La Crosse Aquinas next week in the second round.

Two touchdown runs by Kaden Updike helped the Raiders (7-2) take a 12-7 lead into the locker room. But Stanley-Boyd started the second half strong with a touchdown on its opening possession before Cooper Nichols caught a 35-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 21-12. Michael Karlen scored on a 14-yard run to extend the lead before Updike scored for the third time early in the fourth quarter to close the gap to 28-18.

Brady Potaczek grabbed a 15-yard touchdown pass to push the Orioles to a 17-point lead at 35-18 for the final margin of victory.

The win is the first playoff win for Stanley-Boyd since a 42-0 victory over Wittenberg-Birnamwood in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs on Oct. 20, 2017.

Prairie Farm 46, McDonell 40

At Prairie Farm, the Panthers rallied from a 32-14 halftime deficit to earn an eight-man first round playoff win.

Xayvion Matthews ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries while adding a three-yard touchdown reception from Ethan Goulet with one minute and 33 seconds left to put the Macks ahead 40-38. But the Panthers would have a response with their fifth scoring pass of the game 40 seconds later to regain the lead for good.

Grant Smiskey finished 9-for-20 on pass attempts, throwing for 111 yards and also ran for a touchdown. Ethan Goulet caught five passes for 75 yards and Ben Biskupski added five receptions for 38 yards. Clemett Matthews added 68 rushing yards on seven carries for the Macks (6-3).

Prairie Farm (8-1) threw for 246 yards and ran for 55 as the Panthers advance to play at Gilman next week in the second round.

Unity 14, Cadott 7

At Balsam Lake, the Eagles (8-1) topped the Hornets (5-5) in a Division 6 first round matchup.

Unity moves on to host Grantsburg next week.

Gilman 53, Clayton 15

At Gilman, the top-seeded Pirates (9-0) routed the Bears (5-4) in an eight-man postseason contest

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0