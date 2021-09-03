Friday Prep Football Roundup: Bloomer pushes past Barron for first victory

BARRON — The Bloomer football team used a powerful ground game to earn its first victory of the season on Friday, pushing past Barron 30-26 in a Heart O'North Conference matchup.
Bloomer (1-2, 1-0) ran for 294 yards as a team led by 100+ yard efforts from Marcus Harelstad and Jay Ryder. Harelstad had a team-high 160 yards on 30 carries with a touchdown while Ryder had 121 rushing yards and a score on 23 carries.
Both running backs also caught touchdowns as Jack Strand finished 9-for-14 through the air with 150 yards and two touchdowns. Connor Crane had a team-high 62 receiving yards on three carries for the Blackhawks.
Ryder's two touchdowns came in the second quarter to hep the 'Hawks overcome an early 14-8 deficit. Harelstad opened the scoring with a 24-yard touchdown reception from Strand and scored from four yards out on the ground in the third quarter.
Colin Kappel was 13-for-23 with 182 passing yards and one touchdown while running for another score on the ground for the Golden Bears (1-2, 0-1).
Bloomer hosts Cameron next Friday.
Durand 47, Stanley-Boyd 20
At Stanley, the Orioles had no answer for the bruising ground game of the Panthers in a Cloverbelt Conference matchup.
Durand (3-0, 1-0) ran wild for 505 yards with Simon Bauer accumulating most of it with 339 yards on 33 carries and three touchdowns. Dawson Hartung added 95 yards on 20 carries with three rushing touchdowns. Bauer scored on the final play of the second quarter to send Durand into halftime with a 24-13 lead before adding scoring runs of 10 and 88 yards in the second half as the Panthers pulled away.
Carsen Hause was 15-for-25 for 220 yards and touchdown passes to Landon Karlen and Brady Potaczek. Potaczek had six catches for 131 yards while Karlen caught three balls for 41 yards while adding 30 rushing yards for the Orioles (2-1, 0-1).
Stanley-Boyd plays at Fall Creek next Friday.
Boyceville 50, Cadott 22
At Boyceville, the unbeaten Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0) stayed that way with a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win over the Hornets.
Cadott (1-2, 0-1) is scheduled to play at Colfax next Friday.
Owen-Withee 26, Lake Holcombe 6
At Holcombe, the Blackhawks (1-1, 1-1) earned their first Rouge Independent Conference eight-man win by topping the Chieftains (0-2, 0-2).
Lake Holcombe hosts Flambeau next Friday.
Thorp 50, Almond-Bancroft 20
At Almond, the Cardinals improved to 2-0 by routing the home team in a Rouge Independent Conference encounter.
Thorp (2-0, 2-0) is at Owen-Withee next Friday.
Gilman 58, Port Edwards 24
At Gilman, the Pirates (2-0) piled up plenty of points in an eight-man win.
The Pirates play at Bowler/Gresham next Friday.