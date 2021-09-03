Friday Prep Football Roundup: Bloomer pushes past Barron for first victory

BARRON — The Bloomer football team used a powerful ground game to earn its first victory of the season on Friday, pushing past Barron 30-26 in a Heart O'North Conference matchup.

Bloomer (1-2, 1-0) ran for 294 yards as a team led by 100+ yard efforts from Marcus Harelstad and Jay Ryder. Harelstad had a team-high 160 yards on 30 carries with a touchdown while Ryder had 121 rushing yards and a score on 23 carries.

Both running backs also caught touchdowns as Jack Strand finished 9-for-14 through the air with 150 yards and two touchdowns. Connor Crane had a team-high 62 receiving yards on three carries for the Blackhawks.

Ryder's two touchdowns came in the second quarter to hep the 'Hawks overcome an early 14-8 deficit. Harelstad opened the scoring with a 24-yard touchdown reception from Strand and scored from four yards out on the ground in the third quarter.

Colin Kappel was 13-for-23 with 182 passing yards and one touchdown while running for another score on the ground for the Golden Bears (1-2, 0-1).

Bloomer hosts Cameron next Friday.

Durand 47, Stanley-Boyd 20