Friday Prep Football Roundup: Cadott stuns Dunn-St. Croix champion Spring Valley, qualifies for playoffs for first time since 2005

CADOTT — The Cadott football team entered Friday night with its playoff fate in its own hands.

And the Hornets made the most of it, stunning Dunn-St. Croix Conference champion Spring Valley 28-6 to clinch the program's first playoff berth since 2005.

Gavin Tegels ran for 50 yards and two scores and Kaleb Sonnentag had a team-high 71 rushing yards on nine carries for Cadott (5-4, 4-3). Tegels and Tristan Drier added touchdown passes in the third quarter as the Hornets pulled away from the Cardinals (7-2, 6-1) when Tegels found Drier on a 29-yard pass before Drier connected with Ryan Sonnentag with a 20-yard scoring strike en route to the win.

Defensively the Hornets limited Spring Valley to 143 rushing yards on 31 carries and just 21 passing yards.

"(The) team stepped up and really played with playoffs on the line," Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said in an email. "O-line played the best they have all year against a great defense. Defense played bend (but) don't break and extremely physical against a great offense."

Chi-Hi 20, Hudson 14

At Hudson, the Cardinals scored twice in the fourth quarter to close the regular season with a Big Rivers win over the Raiders.

Gavin Goodman's 80-yard interception return for a touchdown brought the Cardinals even at 14 with 11:43 to go before Brayden Warwick scored on a 20-yard run at the 8:26 mark to put the Cardinals out front by six. Warwick also ran for a two-yard score in the second quarter for the Cardinals (7-2, 5-2).

Karson Bowe finished with 45 rushing yards on 12 carries and Collin Beaudette had 39 rushing yards on eight carries. Warwick threw for 64 yards while completing 6-of-15 passes with Judah Dunham snagging four of his throws for 56 yards.

Jaiden Warner ran for a team-high 74 yards on 20 attempts and a touchdown for Hudson (5-4, 4-3).

New Auburn 59, Alma Center Lincoln 7

At New Auburn, the Trojans ran for 479 yards in a Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man win over the Hornets.

Matt Elmhorst had 138 rushing yards and five touchdowns on just 13 carries for the Trojans (3-4, 2-3). Braden Johnson added 114 rushing yards and a score and Ethan Lotts had 92 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Lotts and Caleb Gotham each threw one touchdown with Braden Lotts and Johnson each grabbing a scoring toss in the win over the Hornets (1-7, 0-5).

Stanley-Boyd 27, Elk Mound 21

At Elk Mound, the Orioles (6-3, 4-3) earned a Cloverbelt Conference win over the Mounders (2-7, 1-6).

Spooner 43, Bloomer 14

At Bloomer, the Rails (5-4, 4-3) routed the Blackhawks (3-6, 3-4) in a Heart O'North battle.

