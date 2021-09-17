Friday Prep Football Roundup: Karlen's 12-yard touchdown reception on final play for Stanley-Boyd caps 12-point in final 1:02 for win over Mondovi

STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd football team was down.

But not out.

The Orioles scored twice in the final one minute and two seconds of Friday's contest against Mondovi including a 12-yard touchdown pass from Carsen Hause to Michael Karlen with no time left to send Stanley-Boyd to a 28-27 walk-off homecoming win over the Buffaloes.

The quick-strike Stanley-Boyd offense was as good as advertised in the final minutes, erasing a 12-point deficit. Hause found Cooper Nichols for a 12-yard score with 1:02 left to cut the deficit to five at 27-22 with 1:02 to go. With all three timeouts remaining, the Orioles kicked the ball deep and got it back before finding the end zone again as Hause threw his fourth score of the game, swinging a pass out to Karlen who worked his way into the end zone for the winner.

“I was really proud of how the guys showed resiliency," Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said. "They didn’t quit, they kept fighting to the end and as a coach you always hope you can put your athletes in a position to be successful and fortunately we were able to do that. Whether it be the defensive stops and some big plays on defense or different plays guys contributed on the line to help make it happen, it was just a fun game to be a part of.”