Friday Prep Football Roundup: McDonell overcomes early 20-point deficit to rout Port Edwards, improve to 3-0

PORT EDWARDS — The McDonell football team trailed 20-0 early in the second quarter before scoring the final 44 points in a 44-20 eight-man victory over Port Edwards on Friday afternoon.
Freshman quarterback Grant Smiskey threw for 213 yards and five touchdowns. Dale Tetrault caught two of the scores and had 12 catches overall for 67 yards and also returned a kickoff for a score. Ben Biskupski had six receptions for 82 yards and a score, David Andersen had two catches for 62 yards and two scores and Xayvion Matthews returned an interception for a touchdown for the Macks (3-0) in the win over the Blackhawks (0-3).
McDonell is off to a 3-0 start for a second year in a row.
Bloomer 56, Cameron 28
At Bloomer, Marcus Harelstad ran wild for the Blackhawks in a Heart O'North Conference win over the Comets.
Harelstad ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries and added a pair of catches for 40 yards. Bowen Rothbauer and Ben Miller each had scoring runs for the Blackhawks, who ran for 332 yards as a team.
Jack Strand completed 11 of 15 passes for 220 yards and scoring tosses to Jay Ryder and Evan Rogge. Ryder caught five passes for 123 yards and the score.
Tyson Lucas threw for 259 yards and three scores for the Comets (1-3, 1-1).
Clayton 42, Cornell 6
At Cornell, the Bears scored 35 points in the first half of an eight-man victory.
Avery Turany had a team-high 179 rushing yards on 18 carries for the Chiefs (0-3) while Dylan Bowe added 46 rushing yards and a score.
Colton Zacharias ran for 163 yards and three touchdowns for Clayton (3-0). Ryan Becker added 69 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Flambeau 22, Lake Holcombe 20
At Holcombe, the Falcons (2-1) edged the Chieftains (0-3) in an eight-man contest.
Gilman 56, Bowler/Gresham 8
At Bowler, the Pirates (3-0) stayed unbeaten with a sizable eight-man victory.