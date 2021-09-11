Friday Prep Football Roundup: McDonell overcomes early 20-point deficit to rout Port Edwards, improve to 3-0

PORT EDWARDS — The McDonell football team trailed 20-0 early in the second quarter before scoring the final 44 points in a 44-20 eight-man victory over Port Edwards on Friday afternoon.

Freshman quarterback Grant Smiskey threw for 213 yards and five touchdowns. Dale Tetrault caught two of the scores and had 12 catches overall for 67 yards and also returned a kickoff for a score. Ben Biskupski had six receptions for 82 yards and a score, David Andersen had two catches for 62 yards and two scores and Xayvion Matthews returned an interception for a touchdown for the Macks (3-0) in the win over the Blackhawks (0-3).

McDonell is off to a 3-0 start for a second year in a row.

Bloomer 56, Cameron 28

At Bloomer, Marcus Harelstad ran wild for the Blackhawks in a Heart O'North Conference win over the Comets.

Harelstad ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries and added a pair of catches for 40 yards. Bowen Rothbauer and Ben Miller each had scoring runs for the Blackhawks, who ran for 332 yards as a team.

Jack Strand completed 11 of 15 passes for 220 yards and scoring tosses to Jay Ryder and Evan Rogge. Ryder caught five passes for 123 yards and the score.