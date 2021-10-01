Friday Prep Football Roundup: McDonell tops New Auburn, improves to 6-0

NEW AUBURN — The McDonell football team stayed unbeaten on Friday, improving to 6-0 after a 48-12 win at New Auburn in a Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man matchup.

Grant Smiskey threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns for the Macks (6-0, 3-0). Dale Tetrault caught seven passes for 114 yards and a touchdown for McDonell.

Gilman also stayed perfect with a 42-6 home win over Phillips. Julian Krizan ran for four touchdowns and added a scoring pass to Bryson Keepers in the third quarter while Grady Kroeplin added a scoring run late in the victory for the Pirates (6-0, 3-0).

McDonell is at Phillips next Friday while New Auburn is at Bruce and Gilman hits the road for Alma Center Lincoln.

Northwestern 56, Bloomer 12

At Bloomer, a big second quarter helped the unbeaten Tigers stay that way with a Heart O'North win over the Blackhawks.

Marcus Harelstad ran for a score and caught a touchdown for Bloomer (3-4, 3-2), finishing with 90 rushing yards on nine carries and catching six passes for 66 yards and a score. Connor Crane caught a team-high seven passes for 119 yards as Jack Strand threw for 228 yards for the Blackhawks.

Northwestern (7-0, 5-0) scored 42 points in the second quarter to extend what was a 7-6 lead at the start of the quarter. The Tigers piled up 485 yards of total offense including 260 on the ground.

Lake Holcombe 78, South Shore 6

At Holcombe, the Chieftains earned their first-ever eight-man win in convincing fashion against the Cardinals.

Colton Minnick ran for 215 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for two scores to Trent Nitek for the Chieftains (1-5). Sam Ewer added a fumble return for a touchdown and Trent Lee returned an interceptions 38 yards for a touchdown in the win. Lake Holcombe ranf or 409 yards in the victory.

Lake Holcombe plays at Northwood/Solon Springs next Friday.

Glenwood City 32, Cadott 13

At Cadott, the Hilltoppers won a Dunn-St. Croix matchup with the Hornets.

Gavin Tegels ran for 94 yards and a touchdown while Ryan Sonnentag had three receptions for 36 yards and a scoring catch from Tristan Drier for the Hornets (3-4, 2-3).

Glenwood City scored 24 unanswered points to turn an early 7-0 Cadott lead into a 24-7 advantage for the Hilltoppers. Glenwood City piled up 253 yards rushing.

Cadott hosts Clear Lake next Friday.

Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0

At Neillsville, the Orioles earned a Cloverbelt shutout win over the Warriors.

Stanley-Boyd (5-2, 3-2) hosts Eau Claire Regis next Friday.

Almond-Bancroft 44, Cornell 22

At Almond, the Chiefs were doubled up in a Rogue Independent Conference eight-man matchup.

Cornell (1-5, 0-2) plays at Athens next Friday.

Thorp 54, Owen-Withee 6

At Thorp, the Cardinals scored a dominant Rogue Independent Conference eight-man win over the Blackhawks.

Thorp (6-1, 4-0) hosts Almond-Bancroft next Friday.

