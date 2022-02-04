Friday Prep Roundup: Big second half pushes Stanley-Boyd boys basketball past Bloomer

STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team used a big second half to push past Bloomer 60-41 on Friday evening to stay tied atop the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings with Fall Creek.

Brady Potaczek was high scorer in the game for Stanley-Boyd (12-6, 10-1) with 21 points, 14 after halttime as the Orioles outscored the Blackhawks by a 41-20 margin in the final 18 minutes. Carsen Hause added 14 points, Henry Hoel scored 11 and Lucas Smith chipped in with eight in the win.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger and Connor Crane scored 12 points each for the Blackhawks (10-5, 8-3).

Stanley-Boyd remains even with Fall Creek (15-3, 10-1), who defeated Eau Claire Regis 44-40.

New Auburn 71, Bruce 67

At New Auburn, the Trojans gained ground on the Red Raiders with an East Lakeland win.

Ethan Lotts scored 24 points for New Auburn (11-5, 10-3) and was one of four Trojans in double figures. Braden Johnson added 16 points, Matt Elmhorst scored 15 and Tritoy Robey had 12 in the win.

Ryan Popowich had a big night in defeat for Bruce (13-5, 10-2) with 32 points as the Trojans move one half game behind the Red Raiders for second place in the league standings.

Flambeau 95, Lake Holcombe 47

At Holcombe, the unbeaten Falcons stayed that way with an East Lakeland win.

Brendan Anders scored 18 points and Dylan Bowen finished with 14 for the Chieftains (6-12, 6-6).

Blake Moore led all scorers with 21 points for the Falcons and was one of four players in double figures for Flambeau (19-0, 12-0).

Girls Basketball

Lake Holcombe 57, Flambeau 37

At Holcombe, the Chieftains held the Falcons to eight points in the first half of an East Lakeland win.

Emma Lechleitner led all scorers with 19 points for the Chieftains (12-5, 8-2). Brooke Lechleitner and Karly Kirkman added 18 and 15 points, respectively, in the victory as the Chieftains took over second place all alone in the league standings.

Kristen Lawton scored 14 points for the Falcons (12-4, 7-3).

New Auburn 46, Bruce 19

At New Auburn, the Trojans jumped out to a 20-6 halftime lead on the way to an East Lakeland triumph.

Morgan Berg finished with a game-high 18 points for the Trojans (7-10, 4-8) with Evelyn Cody and Katie Reimer adding nine points each.

Kaela Anderson scored eight points for Bruce (2-15, 1-9).

