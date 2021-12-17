Friday Prep Roundup: Big second half pushes Stanley-Boyd boys basketball past Thorp

THORP — The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team trailed at halftime but put together a strong second half in a 56-42 Western Cloverbelt Conference win over Thorp on Friday evening.
Carsen Hause scored 15 points and was joined in double figures by 13 points from Lucas Smith and 11 for Henry Hoel for the Orioles (3-4, 3-0).
Zach Tieman had a game-high 16 points for Thorp and Aidan Rosemeyer added 10 points. The Cardinals (2-2, 0-2) took a 23-21 lead into the break before the Orioles took the lead for good in the second half.
Eau Claire Regis 45, Bloomer 41
At Bloomer, the Ramblers earned a Western Cloverbelt win over the Blackhawks.
Connor Crane had a game-high 18 points including four 3-pointers four the Blackhawks (2-3, 0-2) and Domanyck Schwarzenberger added nine points.
Jared Payne and Kendron Krogman scored 12 points each for Regis (3-3, 3-0).
Eddie Mittermeyer scored a game-high 26 points and Joe Janus added 18 as the McDonell boys basketball team defeated Colfax 68-61 on Saturday afternoon as a part of the Northwest Tip-Off Classic hosted by UW-Stout at Johnson Fieldhouse. Bloomer and Thorp were also victorious in Saturday's action.
The McDonell girls basketball team limited Fall Creek to just 12 points in the second half of a 62-44 victory to stay unbeaten on Saturday evening at McDonell. Lauryn Deetz led the Macks with 21 points and was one of five players with at least seven points.
The Wausau West and Chi-Hi boys basketball teams combined for 25 3-pointers made on Monday as the Warriors edged the Cardinals 73-68 at Chi-Hi. Mason Monarski led the Cardinals with 26 points and Keion Twyman added 10 points.