Friday Prep Roundup: Big second half pushes Stanley-Boyd boys basketball past Thorp

THORP — The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team trailed at halftime but put together a strong second half in a 56-42 Western Cloverbelt Conference win over Thorp on Friday evening.

Carsen Hause scored 15 points and was joined in double figures by 13 points from Lucas Smith and 11 for Henry Hoel for the Orioles (3-4, 3-0).

Zach Tieman had a game-high 16 points for Thorp and Aidan Rosemeyer added 10 points. The Cardinals (2-2, 0-2) took a 23-21 lead into the break before the Orioles took the lead for good in the second half.

Eau Claire Regis 45, Bloomer 41

At Bloomer, the Ramblers earned a Western Cloverbelt win over the Blackhawks.

Connor Crane had a game-high 18 points including four 3-pointers four the Blackhawks (2-3, 0-2) and Domanyck Schwarzenberger added nine points.

Jared Payne and Kendron Krogman scored 12 points each for Regis (3-3, 3-0).

