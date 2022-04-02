Friday Prep Roundup: Bloomer baseball beats Flambeau, Amery in season-opening efforts

MAUSTON — The Bloomer baseball team started the season on a high note with season-opening wins over Flambeau and Amery on Friday in matchups at Woodside Sports Complex.

The Blackhawks beat Flambeau 10-0 in five innings and Amery 5-2 to open the season.

Connor Crane drove in three runs, Jack Strand doubled and drove in two and Jay Ryder tripled and drove in two runs in the win over the Falcons.

Crane added two hits in the win over Amery while Jack Strand tossed four scoreless innings to pick up the win against Amery in the second game. Marcus Harelstad stole three bases and drove in a run to complete the sweep.

Track and Field

Chi-Hi's Sandvig wins three events at Stout Elite Meet

At Menomonie, Chi-Hi junior Brooklyn Sandvig won three events for the Cardinals at the Stout Elite Meet.

Sandvig was first in the 55-meter dash (7.05 seconds), 400 (56.72) and the long jump (17-feet, 6-inches) to lead the Cardinals.

Riley Hinke finished seventh in the triple jump, Ireland McQuillan was eighth in the 3,200 and Abby Merconti was ninth in the 800.

Bloomer's Alexa Post finishes runner-up to Sandvig in the long jump while taking fourth in the 200 and 400. Lillian Kuske was fifth in the shot put with Abby Iverson seventh, Post was sixth in the 55 and Danielle Latz took ninth in the high jump and long jump.

Teagen Becker was second in the high jump and Janelle Schesel finished seventh in the 800 for Stanley-Boyd.

Grace Tallier won the 200 in 27 seconds and Bailey Angel was first in the shot put in 37-2.5 for Gilman while Tallier was third in the long jump and fourth in the 55 and Claire Drier was third in the long jump.

Chi-Hi's Brayden Warwick earned a runner-up finish in the 55 hurdles while Benjamin Cihasky and Lukas Wagner were third and eighth, respectively, in the 800, Wagner was third in the 1,600, the boys 1,600 relay team of Ryan Beranek, Ethan Faschingbauer, Cihasky and Gabe Vargas finished third and Nathan Meinen tied for 10th in the high jump.

Lucas Anderson was third in the 3,200 for Bloomer while the boys 1,600 relay team of Matthew Holstad, Gavin Gehring, Anders Michaelsen and Jaden Ryan was eighth with Michaelsen ninth in the 800 and Anderson 10th in the 1,600.

Cooper Nichols was sixth in the 500 and 400 for Stanley-Boyd, Zachary Haas finished 10th in the 3,200 and Carsen Hause was tied for 10th in the high jump.

New Auburn's Triton Robey was fifth in the high jump.

Dominic Franzen finished ninth in the 200 for Gilman.

As a team Gilman tied for fourth place with 35 points with Chi-Hi seventh (33), Bloomer ninth (27) and Stanley-Boyd tied for 16th (10) as Holmen and Bloomington Jefferson (39) tied for first.

Wausau West won the boys team title with 70.5 points with Chi-Hi fifth (27), Bloomer 21st (7), Stanley-Boyd 22nd (6) and New Auburn tied for 25th (4).

Girls Soccer

Regis/McDonell 1, Medford 0

At Medford, an early goal was the difference in an opening win for Regis/McDonell.

Anabelle Schroeder scored in the third minute for the lone goal of the game for Regis/McDonell (1-0). Colleen Callaghan assisted on the only goal of the game and Tessa Roach stopped all four shots she faced in net for Regis/McDonell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0