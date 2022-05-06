Friday Prep Roundup: Bloomer baseball shuts out Osseo-Fairchild

OSSEO — Keegan Yohnk scattered two hits and walked nobody across five scoreless innings as the Bloomer baseball team shut out Osseo-Fairchild 10-0 in five innings on Friday afternoon.

Yohnk also helped his cause at the plate by going 3-for-4 with a double and run batted in for the Blackhawks (11-1, 7-1). Zeke Strand had two hits while Gage Hillman and Marcus Harelstad drove in two runs apiece and Jack Strand doubled in the victory.

Brody Seefeldt was 2-for-2 for the Thunder (6-6, 4-5).

Eau Claire Regis 7, McDonell 4

At Casper Park, three runs in the top of the seventh was the difference as the unbeaten Ramblers topped the Macks.

Aidan Misfeldt was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a double for McDonell (3-7, 2-5), who jumped out to a 3-1 lead before the Ramblers came back with three in the top of the fourth.

Mason Kostka homered and drove in two, Zander Rockow was a home run shy of the cycle and Alex Leis had two hits and two steals for Eau Claire Regis (10-0, 7-0).

Thorp 10, Cadott 8

At Cadott, the Cardinals prevailed in a Western Cloverbelt contest with the Hornets.

Gavin Boie was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one batted in for the Cardinals (6-4, 5-3). Aiden Rosemeyer scored three runs and Brady Stewart doubled in the win.

Warren Bowe and Axel Tegels head had two hits and combined to drive in three for the Hornets (0-9, 0-7).

Elk Mound 13, Stanley-Boyd 0

At Stanley, the Mounders blanked the Orioles in five innings.

Avery Kaanta and Carter Vieth had three hits each with Kaanta driving in two, doubling and scoring three runs for the Mounders (9-0). Kaden Russo added two hits and two runs batted in.

Logan Burzynski and Alex Williams each doubled for the Orioles (3-9).

Softball

McDonell 9, Eau Claire Regis 0

At Casper Park, the Macks blanked the Ramblers.

Kait Ortmann was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and one run batted in for the Macks (7-3, 6-3). Aubrey Dorn scored two runs, Becca Baier drove in two runs and stole two bases and Katie Ruf was 2-for-3 with a run batted in. Ruf also scattered three hits and one walk across seven innings with eight strikeouts for the shutout.

Bloomer 12, Osseo-Fairchild 2 (6 inn.)

At Osseo, the Blackhawks stayed unbeaten in Western Cloverbelt play with a six-inning win over the Thunder.

Calley Olson struck out 12 in six innings and also had two hits and two RBIs at the plate for Bloomer (12-2, 11-0). Laikyn Maidment was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Karley Rada, Tyra Zwiefelhofer and Delaney Zwiefelhofer each had two hits and two runs scored.

Cadott 14, Thorp 13 (8 inn.)

At Cadott, the Hornets scored seven in the bottom of the seventh to force extras before prevailing in eight.

Makenna Barone homered and drove in five while Olivia Goodman, Elly Eiler, Lauryn Goettl, Eva Enestvedt and Rilei Weeks each had two hits for Cadott (6-6, 5-6). Enestvedt plated the winning run on a fielder's choice after the Cardinals scored once in the top of the eighth.

Ava Eclaw had four hits and two runs scored, Alexa Hanson was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and three batted in, Megan Drost had three hits and an RBI, Elizabeth Frankewicz was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Izzy Haas tripled for Thorp (5-7, 4-6).

Elk Mound 10, Stanley-Boyd 0 (5 inn.)

At Stanley, the Mounders used a six-run fifth inning to pull away to a five-inning victory over the Orioles.

Mallory Eslinger had two hits for the Orioles (1-11).

Ellie Schiszik was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored while Issie Hollister doubles and scored once for the Mounders (9-1). McKenna Diermeier struck out eight in four scoreless innings in the circle.

Boys Golf

Chi-Hi's Markert 21st after first day of Scott Miller invite

At Hayward, Brody Markert shot a first-day 10-over 82 to end the first day of the Scott Miller invite in 21st place.

Carsten Reeg and Zach LeMay are among those tied for 27th with an 84 and Bryer Niblett shot an 87 to tie for 45th.

Eau Claire Memorial's Cole Fisher shot an even par 72 on the first day as the Old Abes sit 9-over in the top spot while Chi-Hi is ninth overall at 49-over.

