Friday Prep Roundup: Bloomer boys basketball deals Fall Creek first Western Cloverbelt defeat

BLOOMER — The Bloomer boys basketball team dealt Western Cloverbelt Conference leading Fall Creek its first league loss of the season Friday with a 47-38 victory.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger had a team-high 13 points for the Blackhawks (7-4, 5-3) and added four rebounds. Connor Crane also finished in double figures with 11 points to go with seven rebounds, Cael Iverson had eight points and 11 rebounds, Marcus Harelstad had seven points and Jack Strand scored six points and pulled down eight boards.

Bo Vollrath led all scorers with 18 points for the Crickets (12-2, 8-1), who fall into a tie with Stanley-Boyd atop the conference standings.

Hudson 57, Chi-Hi 39

At Chi-Hi, the Raiders pulled away to a Big Rivers win over the Cardinals.

Mason Monarski scored 18 points and Keion Twyman added nine for the Cards (1-13, 1-6).

Andre Renta led Hudson (8-6, 4-4) with 17 points and was one of three Raiders to finish in double figures.

McDonell 68, Thorp 41

At McDonell, the Macks earned a Western Cloverbelt triumph against the Cardinals.

Eddie Mitermeyer scored 20 points to lead the Macks and hit six of the team's seven 3-pointers. Canna Huss had 18 points and Joe Janus scored 13 points in the win.

Ryan Raether led Thorp with 14 points and was joined in double figures by 12 from Aidan Rosemeyer and 11 for Zach Tieman.

Lake Holcombe 75, Birchwood 56

At Holcombe, the Chieftains bested the Bobcats for an East Lakeland win.

Colton Minnick scored 19 points for Lake Holcombe (5-9, 5-4) while Brendan Anders added 18 points, Dylan Bowen scored 16 and Harley Schroeder finished with 10.

Sam Jerry and Noah Lobitz each had 11 points for the Bobcats (4-10, 3-6).

Flambeau 91, Cornell 40

At Tony, the unbeaten Falcons stayed that way in an East Lakeland victory over the Chiefs.

Blake Anders finished with 14 points for the Chiefs (2-13, 0-8)

Harley Opachan had 19 points for the Falcons (13-0, 8-0).

Girls Basketball

Hudson 70, Chi-Hi 24

At Hudson, the Raiders rolled to a Big Rivers win.

Shannon Lindner scored eight points for the Cardinals (0-15, 0-6).

Grace Lewis had a game-high 17 points for the Raiders (8-6, 3-3).

Lake Holcombe 62, Bruce 39

At Holcombe, the Chieftains outscored the Red Raiders in the second half 34-17 to pull away for an East Lakeland victory.

Brooke Lechleitner led all scorers with 20 points for the Chieftains (7-5, 5-2) with Emma Lechleitner adding 17 points and Justine Kane scoring nine.

Kaela Anderson led Bruce (2-11, 1-7) with 14 points.

Prairie Farm 65, New Auburn 19

At Prairie Farm, the East Lakeland leading Panthers bested the Trojans.

Morgan Berg finished with 10 points for New Auburn (5-8, 2-6).

Marnie Kahl had a game-high 19 points for the Panthers (13-3, 8-0).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0