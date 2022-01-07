Friday Prep Roundup: Bloomer boys basketball powers past Cadott

BLOOMER — Connor Crane finished with a game-high 23 points and was one of four Bloomer boys basketball players in double figures as the Blackhawks earned a 73-34 Western Cloverbelt win over Cadott on Friday evening.

Crane shot 7-for-10 from the field overall and added three rebounds and a pair of steals for Bloomer (4-4, 2-3). Domanyck Schwarzenberger added 17 points and seven rebounds while Jack Strand and Cael Iverson had 10 points apiece as the Blackhawks raced out to a 32-6 halftime lead.

Braden Schneider scored 18 points and Warren Bowe added nine for the Hornets (3-7, 1-5).

Eau Claire Memorial 84, Chi-Hi 52

At Eau Claire, the Old Abes earned a Big Rivers win over the Cardinals.

Mason Monarski scored 14 points for the Cards (1-10, 1-4) while Keion Twyman added 13 points and Jackson Tomczak had 12.

Mason Stoik had 14 points for the Old Abes (10-1, 6-0) in leading a balanced scoring effort with five players in double figures.

Stanley-Boyd 66, Osseo-Fairchild 31

At Osseo, the Orioles earned another Western Cloverbelt win.

Lucas Smith led the way with 20 points while Henry Hoel added 12 points and Carsen Hause scored 10 points for Stanley-Boyd (8-5, 6-0).

Carter Vold had eight points for the Thunder (1-8, 1-5).

New Auburn 54, Clayton 39

At New Auburn, the Trojans outscored the Bears 34-20 in the second half to earn an East Lakeland win.

Ethan Lotts had 21 points for New Auburn (6-3, 5-1) and Matt Elmhorst added 14.

Colton Zacharias scored 12 for Clayton (1-9, 1-5).

Bruce 82, Lake Holcombe 47

At Holcombe, the Red Raiders remained perfect in East Lakeland action by beating the Chieftains.

Dylan Bowen scored 22 points to lead Lake Holcombe (2-7, 2-3) and Sam Ewer pitched in with 10.

Ryan Popowich had a big night for the victorious Red Raiders (7-2, 4-0) with 38 points.

Birchwood 49, Cornell 46

At Birchwood, the Bobcats edged the Chiefs in an East Lakeland battle.

Dylan Bowe had a big night for Cornell (2-10, 0-5) with 25 points.

Noah Lobitz led all scorers with 32 points for the Bobcats (3-5, 2-3).

Fall Creek 60, Thorp 34

At Fall Creek, the Crickets stayed unbeaten in Western Cloverbelt action with a win over the Cardinals.

Ryan Raether led Thorp (4-6, 1-4) with 12 points and Aiden Rosemeyer added 10.

Bo Vollrath had a game-high 20 points for the Crickets (9-1, 5-0).

Girls Basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 66, Chi-Hi 41

At Chi-Hi, the Old Abes picked up a Big Rivers triumph over the Cards.

Brooklyn Sandvig led the Cardinals (0-12, 0-5) with 16 points and Ava Reuter added nine.

Lily Cayley led all scorers with 18 points for the Old Abes (7-5, 4-2).

Clayton 37, New Auburn 23

At New Auburn, the Bears earned an East Lakeland win over the Trojans.

Evelyn Cody scored nine points and Morgan Berg added seven for New Auburn (5-5, 2-4).

Rhea Bodsberg had a game-high 10 points for the Bears (8-5, 3-2).

