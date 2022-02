Friday Prep Roundup: Bloomer boys basketball powers past Osseo-Fairchild

OSSEO — Connor Crane led all scorers with 17 points as the Bloomer boys basketball team routed Osseo-Fairchild 60-24 in a Western Cloverbelt finale on Friday evening.

Crane made two of the team's six 3-pointers for the Blackhawks (15-5, 10-4) while Domanyck Schwarzenberger added nine points on three triples. Jack Strand and Evan Rogge had eight poitns apiece with Strand also pulling down 13 rebounds as Bloomer jumped out to a 31-6 halftime lead.

Brogan Korger scored six points for the Thunder (5-16, 4-10).

McDonell 67, Cadott 48

At Cadott, the Macks picked up a Western Cloverbelt win over the Hornets.

Eddie Mittermeyer led McDonell (10-12, 7-7) with 20 points including five 3-pointers and was joined in double figures by Canan Huss with 18 points and Joe Janus scoring 14 points.

Warren Bowe and Braden Schneider scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Hornets (5-17, 1-12).

Bruce 77, Cornell 36

At Bruce, the Red Raiders ran past the Chiefs in an East Lakeland battle.

Dylan Bowe scored 21 points and Blake Anders added 10 for Cornell (6-18, 3-13).

Leo Zimmer led all scorers with 24 points for the Red Raiders (17-5, 14-2).

Girls Basketball

River Falls 51, Chi-Hi 32

At Chi-Hi, the Wildcats prevailed in a Big Rivers finale.

Ava Reuter led the Cardinals (1-23, 1-13) with nine points.

Olivia Pizzi had a game-high 15 points for the Wildcats (7-16, 3-11).

