Friday Prep Roundup: Bloomer's Olson tosses five-inning no-hitter in softball doubleheader sweep of Weyauwega-Fremont

BLOOMER — Calley Olson threw five no-hit innings for the Bloomer softball team as the Blackhawks swept a doubleheader with Weyauwega-Fremont on Friday afternoon by scores of 10-0 and 16-2, both in five innings.
Olson struck out 13 batters while scattering one walk as the lone baserunner of the contest for the opposition. Olson helped her own cause at the plate with a home run and triple while driving in two runs. Tori Jenneman homered as well and scored three runs while Emily Kuehl had two hits and one RBI in the opening win.
Olson homered again and doubled twice in the second game as a part of a 4-for-4 performance with four runs scored and three runs batted in. Kylee Sedlacek also had four hits and four runs scored while driving in three runs and Kuehl had two hits including a double and six runs batted in. Delaney Zwiefelhofer and Laikyn Maidment each had two hits and an RBI apiece.
Kuehl struck out 13 batters in five innings in the circle in game two and allowed two unearned runs for the Blackhawks (22-2).
McDonell 4, Cadott 3
At Casper Park, the Macks wrapped up an unbeaten Western Cloverbelt campaign with a tight win over the Hornets.
Maggie Craker and Morgan Wirtz each had two hits for McDonell and Kennedy Willi added two runs batted in for the Macks (17-5, 14-0). Makenna Barone and Calli Bremness each doubled and Bremness drove in one run for the Hornets (9-10, 7-6).
Craker struck out six in seven innings and allowed one earned run to earn the win while Barone had nine strikeouts in allowing three earned runs in six innings.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 11, Flambeau 0 (6 inn.)
At Tony, the Knights earned a share of the East Lakeland Conference title with a win over the Falcons.
Izzy Clark struck out 12 in six scoreless innings while scattering three hits and zero walks. Michaiah Galster was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, Brooke Anderson tripled and drove in two and Clark plated two runs for the Knights.
Thorp 5, Fall Creek 4
At Fall Creek, the Cardinals edged the Crickets in a Western Cloverbelt contest.
Kaytlyn Stunkel was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Abby Schultze had two hits and a run scored for Thorp (11-8, 6-8). Trysta Leech struck out five in allowing one earned run in a complete-game effort.
Baseball
Superior 8-9, Chi-Hi 5-4
At Superior, the Cardinals fell in a pair of nonconference games to the Spartans by scores of 8-5 and 9-4.
Will Jacobson had two hits and Trevor Bowe and Leo Burmeister each doubled in game one for the Cardinals while Trevor Bowe and Ben Steinmetz each drove in two runs. Superior scored all eight runs in the first three innings including a five-run second inning.
Seven runs in the fourth inning of game two turned an early deficit into a lead for the Spartans. Caleb Gardow was 2-for-4, Teig Perlberg drove in two runs and Owen Krista tripled for the Cardinals (9-10).
McDonell 16, Cadott 6 (5 inn.)
At Casper Park, seven runs in the bottom of the first set the tone for the Macks in a Western Cloverbelt win.
Aidan Misfeldt led the Macks (8-8, 7-7) with three hits including two doubles and two runs batted in. Eddie Mittermeyer, Ethan Goulet, Chase Berg and Brendan Bresina each had two hits with Mittermeyer and Goulet driving in three and two, respectively.
Ryan Sonnentag doubled twice and drove in two while Tristan Drier had two hits and drove in one for the Hornets (2-14, 1-12).
Tanner Opsal struck out three in three innings for the win on the mound.
Bloomer 10-6, Northwestern 6-2
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks ran their win streak to 19 in a row by completing a Heart O'North sweep of the Tigers with wins by scores of 10-6 and 6-2.
Connor Crane tripled and drove in three while Ethan Rothbauer, Jack Strand and Cole Schwab each had two hits with Schwab plating three runs. Schwab also struck out six in allowing two earned runs in five innings to grab the win on the hill.
Crane tripled twice as a part of a 3-for-4 performance in game two. Keegan Yohnk had three hits including a double, Rothbauer was 3-for-4 with a run scored and Jay Ryder had a double and scored twice in a 2-for-3 day. Ryder allowed two runs in 5.1 innings pitched with three strikeouts and zero walks on the mound for the victory for Bloomer (19-2, 16-2).
Stanley-Boyd 16, Osseo-Fairchild 8
At Stanley, the Thunder doubled up the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt win.
Carter Vait tripled twice and scored three runs while Trenton Whisnant had a double and triple and Logan Burzynski had two hits including a triple and an RBI for the Orioles (3-12, 3-10).
Garrett Koxlien and Colton Smith each had three hits and combined to score seven runs for the Thunder (6-12, 4-10).
Thorp/Gilman 13, Fall Creek 2 (5 inn.)
At Fall Creek, three innings with at least three runs helped Thorp/Gilman earn a five-inning Western Cloverbelt win over the Crickets.
Kade Kroeplin had two hits and scored four runs, Aiden Rosemeyer was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs, Grady Kroeplin had two hits and scored three runs and Gavin Boie drove in two for Thorp/Gilman (12-5, 10-4).
Boie also tossed fie innings, allowing two runs with four strikeouts.