Friday Prep Roundup: Bloomer's Olson tosses five-inning no-hitter in softball doubleheader sweep of Weyauwega-Fremont

BLOOMER — Calley Olson threw five no-hit innings for the Bloomer softball team as the Blackhawks swept a doubleheader with Weyauwega-Fremont on Friday afternoon by scores of 10-0 and 16-2, both in five innings.

Olson struck out 13 batters while scattering one walk as the lone baserunner of the contest for the opposition. Olson helped her own cause at the plate with a home run and triple while driving in two runs. Tori Jenneman homered as well and scored three runs while Emily Kuehl had two hits and one RBI in the opening win.

Olson homered again and doubled twice in the second game as a part of a 4-for-4 performance with four runs scored and three runs batted in. Kylee Sedlacek also had four hits and four runs scored while driving in three runs and Kuehl had two hits including a double and six runs batted in. Delaney Zwiefelhofer and Laikyn Maidment each had two hits and an RBI apiece.

Kuehl struck out 13 batters in five innings in the circle in game two and allowed two unearned runs for the Blackhawks (22-2).

McDonell 4, Cadott 3

At Casper Park, the Macks wrapped up an unbeaten Western Cloverbelt campaign with a tight win over the Hornets.