Friday Prep Roundup: Cadott's Sonnentag and Tegels advance to Division 3 state championship matches

MADISON — Last year Brayden Sonnentag and Gavin Tegels each captured state individual wrestling championships.

Saturday night they'll have opportunities for another.

The Cadott duo will vie for state titles on Saturday after winning their respective quarterfinal and semifinal matches at the Division 3 state individual wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center.

The junior Sonnentag will wrestle for a title at 126 pounds while Tegels has a matchup at 220 with the championship on the line.

Sonnentag (44-1) started his Friday in dominant fashion with an 18-2 technical fall win over Clear Lake's Mitchell Anderson (35-7) before grinding out a 1-0 decision win over Weyauwega-Fremont's Kaleb Mannel in the semifinals. Sonnentag will match up with Mineral Point's Lucas Sullivan (40-4) in the championship match as the Cadott junior seeks his third state title overall.

Tegels (47-1) earned two pinfall wins on Friday to move one win away from a repeat. The senior pinned Unity's Ethan Feist (14-5) in two minutes and 56 seconds in the quarterfinals before an emphatic semifinal win over Ithaca/Weston's Marshell Self in 37 seconds. He will meet Reedsville's Cole Ebert (46-1) in the title match.

Cadott, Stanley-Boyd and Bloomer/Colfax will also have wrestlers in consolation competition on Saturday.

Kaleb Sonnentag, Tristan Drier and Dawson Webster will vie for place for the Hornets. Sonnentag (35-11) lost his first matchup of the day in the quarterfinals with a 16-0 technical fall loss to Stratford's Gavin Drexler (36-1). The senior responded in exciting fashion with a 6-4 sudden victory over Cedar Grove-Belgium's Mason Hoopman (22-5) to stay alive.

Drier (45-3) opened competition at 152 in the quarterfinals with a 6-2 decision defeat to Coleman's Will Bieber (46-6) before bouncing back with a 5-3 decision win over Pardeeville's William Becker.

Webster (42-8) was defeated in his 182 semis by a 3-1 sudden victory against Stratford's Jackson Ormond (40-8) but responded with a 5-0 decision win over Markesan's Jaden Walker to move onto Saturday's place matches.

Cole Pfeiffer (42-10) fell in his two matches on Friday at 160. Pfeiffer was defeated by Wabeno/Laona/Three Lakes' Piersson Czaplinski (48-4) by an 8-3 decision in the semifinals and fell to Riverdale's Ashton Miess (48-4) via 14-2 major decision.

Stanley-Boyd senior Sasha Nitz will be wrestling for place in Division 3 at 120 on Saturday. Nitz started his day with a 5-2 quarterfinal loss to Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian's Mason Carpenter (45-4) in a 5-2 decision defeat before earning a 7-3 decision win against Valders' Garrett Ulness (35-17).

Oriole sophomore Breckin Burzynski (29-8) was eliminated from competition at 126, first falling by 7-3 decision against Mineral Point's Lucas Sullivan in the quarterfinals before a 13-10 defeat in the consolation bracket to Royall's Colin McKittrick (37-9).

Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer is still alive in Division 2 at 160. Rothbauer (43-5) scored a pinfall win over Denmark's Elijah Shefchik in the consolation round after falling by 7-0 decision to Amery's Eddie Simes (43-8) in the quarterfinals.

Clear Lake 55, Lake Holcombe 44

At Holcombe, the fifth-seeded Warriors earned a Division 5 regional semifinal win over the fourth-seeded Chieftains.

Emma Lechleitner led Lake Holcombe (16-6) with 18 points while Karly Kirkman, Brooke Lechleitner and Justine Kane scored eight points each.

Brenna Peterson had 18 points for Clear Lake (20-6), who advances to play at McDonell on Saturday night.

Colfax 66, Cadott 38

At Colfax, the third-seeded Vikings (23-2) beat the sixth-seeded Hornets (19-7) in a Division 4 regional semifinal.

Colfax advances to play at Neillsville on Saturday for the regional crown.

Elk Mound 48, Stanley-Boyd 41

At Elk Mound, the second-seeded Mounders topped the seventh-seeded Orioles in a Division 3 regional semifinal.

Elk Mound moves on to host third-seeded Altoona on Saturday for a regional championship.

Gilman 38, Thorp 25

At Gilman, the sixth-seeded Pirates (18-8) bested the 14th-seeded Cardinals (4-21) in a Division 5 semifinal.

Gilman moves on to play at second-seeded Prairie Farm on Saturday night for the regional title.

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 67, Holmen 46

At Holmen, the Cardinals hit nine 3-pointers in a nonconference win over the Vikings.

Mason Monarski scored 24 points and made five of those triples to go with 11 rebounds for the victorious Cardinals (4-20). Christian Crumbaker added 14 points and eight rebounds and Keion Twyman had eight points and 10 assists.

Carter Paulson had 13 points for the Vikings (8-16).

