Friday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi girls 400-meter relay team breaks 36-year old school record in victory at Rice Lake

RICE LAKE — Taylor Mosher, Olivia Sedlacek, Emma-lyn Stephenson and Brooklyn Sandvig made history on Friday evening as the broke a 36-year old school record in the 400-meter relay in a victory at the Rice Lake Invitational.

The team won the race with a time of 51.38 seconds, besting the previous mark of 51.84 set in 1986 by the quartet of Lisa Bushland, Sue Lofthus, Shelly Worthington and Holly Lemke.

Mosher, Sedlacek and Sandvig teamed up with Ava Krista to win the 800 relay in 1:48.78 while Sandvig won the long jump with a distance of 18-feet, 9.5-inches and Krista took first in the triple jump at 34-3.75. Krista was also fourth to Sandvig in the long jump.

Grace Gugel finished second in the pole vault and Abby Merconti was third in the 800 and fifth in the 1,600. Ava Reuter finished fourth in the shot put and discus while Stephenson (400) and Jordan Chen (3,200) also finished fourth in their respective events. Mosher (100) and Sedlacek (200) also finished well in their individual sprint events. As a team the Chi-Hi girls were fourth with 102 points as Amery (166) won.

The Chi-Hi boys won the team title with 134 points, edging Eau Claire Memorial (129) for first.

The boys won five events as Brayden Warwick and Lukas Wagner won two solo events each. Wagner won the 800 in 2:05.05 with Jake Mason second and Chase Kline fourth and was also first in the 1,600 in 4:28.65. Warwick swept the hurdles events by winning the 110 in 15.99 and the 300 in 42.00. Benjamin Cihasky, Ryan Beranek, Christian Crumbaker and Solomon Mason won the 1,600 relay in 3:38.96.

Ethan Faschingbauer, Beranek and Cihasky were second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 400 while Crumbaker was second in the long jump. Faschingbauer (200) and Crumbaker (triple jump) were each third while Gabe Vargas was fourth in the 100. Thomas Clary finished fourth in the discus and fifth in the shot put. Two Cardinal relay teams finished fourth with the 400 team of Jackson Bohland, Gabe Vargas, Samuel Peterson and Iverson Beckwith and the 3,200 team of Mason Fredrickson, Mason, Chase Kline and Ian Simetkosky.

The 800 relay team of Vargas, Bohland, Landon Iverson and Peterson was fifth.

Boys Golf

McDonell/Regis' Bauer earns medalist honors at Bloomer

At Bloomer, Andrew Bauer won a tiebreaker to earn medalist honors at the Bloomer invitational hosted at Bloomer Memorial Golf Course.

Bauer shot a 71 to tie with Northwestern's Trent Meyer for first before the win via tiebreaker. Ben Biskupski finished tied for sixth with a 75, Josh Brickner shot an 80 and Isaac Petersilka finished with an 83 as the Saints were second in team scoring with a 309, two strokes behind Northwestern at 307.

Bloomer's Jonah Bleskacek shot a 77 to tie for eighth on his home course and leading the Blackhawks to a ninth-place finish in team scoring at 340. Jake Bleskacek shot an 85, Karsten Bergh carded an 88 and Alex Poirier shot a 90 for Bloomer.

Cadott was 15th as a team (374) and was led by Sam Scheidler (90), Ethan Foldy (91), Peter Weir (96) and Jacob Ackley (97). Stanley-Boyd tied for 20th (398) and was led by Isaac Brenner (80), Sasha Nitz (103), Cole Brenner (104) and Austen Seichter (111).

Thorp finished 24th in the final team standings (467) and was paced by Connor Tieman (101), Jesse Windl (104), Carter Tieman (121) and Thomas Abramczak (141).

Baseball

Bloomer 16, Cadott 0 (5 inn.)

At Bloomer, two Blackhawk pitchers combined for a five inning no-hitter.

Keegan Yohnk struck out 11 in four hitless innings before Zeke Strand struck out a pair in a scoreless inning of relief for Bloomer (7-1, 4-1). Connor and Collin Crane were each 4-for-4 and combined for seven RBIs while Yohnk and Jack Strand had two hits each.

Softball

Bloomer 11-12, Cadott 0-1

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks swept a doubleheader with the Hornets with an 11-0 win in five innings and a 12-1 victory in six innings.

Calley Olson struck out 13 batters in the first win and also doubled and drove in a run. Karley Rada drove in two and scored two runs and Mckenna Hilger was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in. Olivia Goodman had a hit and a stolen base for the Hornets.

Olson struck out 11 more batters in the second game. Delaney Zwiefelhofer had three hits including a home run and a double and drove in three for Bloomer (8-2, 7-0). Laikyn Maidment, Tori Jenneman and Isabel Rubenzer had two hits apiece and Rubenzer drove in five runs. Eva Enestvedt homered and Lauryn Goettl had a double for Cadott (4-4, 3-4).

Stanley-Boyd 16, Eau Claire Regis 4 (5 inn.)

At Eau Claire, the Orioles won their first game of the season with a rout over the Ramblers.

Emily Brenner hit for the cycle in a 4-for-5 day with four runs scored and five runs batted in for the Orioles (1-7, 1-5). Emme Felmlee added four hits, four runs batted in, three runs scored and three stolen bases and Sierra Close and Lauren Potaczek had two hits each.

Fall Creek 16, Thorp 9

At Fall Creek, the Crickets topped the Hornets.

Catrina Cline was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two runs batted in while Sophie Johnson tripled twice, Kennedy Tumm drove in three and Beki Hutchinson was 2-for-4 for Fall Creek (9-4, 6-1).

Ava Teclaw homered, Abby Schultze and Trysta Leech drove in two runs and Alexa Hanson doubled for the Cardinals (3-5, 2-4).

McDonell/Regis 8, Arcadia 0

At Arcadia, three players scored twice in a win over the Raiders.

Amber Adams, Lexi Ridenour and Annabelle Schroeder each scored twice for Regis/McDonell (8-3). Ridgley Caporusso and Aly Ferguson each had a goal in the win.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0