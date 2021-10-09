Friday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi tops Superior to clinch playoff berth

SUPERIOR — The Chi-Hi football team locked down a postseason berth on Friday with a 20-6 Big Rivers Conference win in Superior.

The Cardinals (6-2, 4-2) ran for 263 yards as a team with Karson Bowe, Owen Krista and Brayden Warwick rushing for scores. Bowe had a team-high 95 yards on 12 carries and Krista added 58 yards on 12 attempts. Collin Beaudette had 56 yards on seven attempts and Warwick had 43 rushing yards on seven carries including a one-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to extend the Cardinal lead to 20-6. Bowe opened the scoring with a 22-yard scoring scamper in the first quarter and Krista added a one-yard touchdown plunge in the second.

Carson Gutelaere's three-yard score on the final play of the second quarter for Superior cut the Cardinal lead to eight. Gutelaere had a team-high 59 rushing yards on 12 carries for the Spartans (1-7, 1-5).

Mason Monarski caught five passes for 48 yards in the win.

Chi-Hi plays at Hudson next Friday.

New Auburn 50, Bruce 14

At Bruce, the Trojans earned their first Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man win of the season with a rout over the Red Raiders.

Matt Elmhorst ran for 55 yards and three scores for the Trojans (2-4, 1-3). Ethan Lotts had a team-high 95 rushing yards on 16 carries and Triton Robey added 84 yards on six carries.

Lotts was 4 of 6 for 149 yards three touchdowns, completing all four passes to Braden Johnson as the Trojans built a 42-6 halftime lead en route to the win.

New Auburn hosts Alma Center Lincoln next Friday.

Phillips 46, McDonell 44

At Phillips, the Macks suffered their first loss of the season with a Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man defeat to the Loggers.

McDonell (6-1, 3-1) led 32-28 at halftime before the Loggers (5-2, 3-1) outscored the Macks by a 18-12 margin.

The Macks host unbeaten Gilman next Friday at Dorais Field.

Cumberland 46, Bloomer 28

At Cumberland, the unbeaten Beavers bested the Blackhawks in a Heart O'North matchup.

Bloomer (3-5, 3-3) hosts Spooner next Friday.

Northwood/Solon Springs 33, Lake Holcombe 6

At Northwood, the Chieftains fell to the Evergreens in an eight-man matchup.

Lake Holcombe (1-6) plays at Cornell next Friday.

Gilman 49, Alma Center Lincoln 0

At Alma Center, the Pirates earned a shutout Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man win over the Hornets.

Gilman (7-0, 4-0) clinches at least a share of the league title and can win it outright by defeating McDonell next Friday.

Thorp 36, Greenwood 0

At Thorp, the Cardinals blanked the Indians for eight-man win.

Thorp (7-1) hosts Athens next Friday.

