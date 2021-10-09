Friday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi tops Superior to clinch playoff berth

SUPERIOR — The Chi-Hi football team locked down a postseason berth on Friday with a 20-6 Big Rivers Conference win in Superior.
The Cardinals (6-2, 4-2) ran for 263 yards as a team with Karson Bowe, Owen Krista and Brayden Warwick rushing for scores. Bowe had a team-high 95 yards on 12 carries and Krista added 58 yards on 12 attempts. Collin Beaudette had 56 yards on seven attempts and Warwick had 43 rushing yards on seven carries including a one-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to extend the Cardinal lead to 20-6. Bowe opened the scoring with a 22-yard scoring scamper in the first quarter and Krista added a one-yard touchdown plunge in the second.
Carson Gutelaere's three-yard score on the final play of the second quarter for Superior cut the Cardinal lead to eight. Gutelaere had a team-high 59 rushing yards on 12 carries for the Spartans (1-7, 1-5).
Mason Monarski caught five passes for 48 yards in the win.
Chi-Hi plays at Hudson next Friday.
New Auburn 50, Bruce 14
At Bruce, the Trojans earned their first Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man win of the season with a rout over the Red Raiders.
Matt Elmhorst ran for 55 yards and three scores for the Trojans (2-4, 1-3). Ethan Lotts had a team-high 95 rushing yards on 16 carries and Triton Robey added 84 yards on six carries.
The Bloomer volleyball team entered the season with a new head coach and many new players for the program's move to a new conference. But coming down the stretch, the Blackhawks are rounding into form as they chase another lengthy postseason run.
The Chi-Hi volleyball team continued its dominant season on Saturday by winning the Bloomer Invitational with a 4-0 performance. Chi-Hi defeated Fall Creek, Osceola, Bloomer and Turtle Lake in an unbeaten day at the tournament.
The Chi-Hi football team ran for four scores and threw for another in a 35-7 win over Eau Claire Memorial on Friday evening at Dorais Field. Owen Krista ran for two scores while Brayden Warwick and Karson Bowe added scoring runs. The Cardinals defense held an opponent to 14 points or fewer for the fifth time in seven games.