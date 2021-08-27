Friday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi volleyball 4-0 on first day at UW-Stout Sprawl

The Chi-Hi volleyball team started the weekend at the UW-Stout Sprawl on a strong note, winning all four matchups on the first day of the tournament.

The Cardinals defeated Luck, Athens and Elk Mound in straight sets and beat River Valley in three sets while McDonell was 3-1 on the first day.

Ella Hutzler had nine aces and Sami Perlberg added eight for the Cardinals (8-0). Perlberg had 32 kills, followed by 24 from Sophie Robinson and 22 for Paige Steinmetz. Maddy Bauer led the team with 89 assists while Hutzler had 38 digs.

The Macks earned victories over Prairie Farm, Stevens Point and Osceola while falling to Menomonie.

Destiny Baughman had 31 kills for the Macks (3-1) while Grace Goettl added 24. Sydney Flanagan and Lauryn Deetz had 26 and 24 digs, respectively, Emily Cooper led the team with 44 assists and Abby Bresina was close behind with 42 assists.

Prep Football

Friday evening's Marathon at Stanley-Boyd game was suspended at halftime due to inclement weather. The Orioles led 14-7 at the break and the game will resume on Saturday. Cadott's matchup at Pittsville is also tentatively scheduled to be played on Saturday as well. Friday's Greenwood at New Auburn matchup was canceled.

