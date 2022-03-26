Friday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Sandvig sets school record in 200-meter dash in victory at Northern Badger Classic

MENOMONIE — Chi-Hi junior Brooklyn Sandvig started the season with a strong effort in setting a school record in the 200-meter dash on Friday afternoon at the Northern Badger Classic at UW-Stout.

Sandvig won the race in 25.03 seconds to break her own school record in the 200 while also winning the 55 in seven second to win two events on the day.

Ava Reuter was fifth in the shot put, Ireland McQuillan was seventh in the 3,200, Natalie Schueller tied for seventh in the pole vault and Abby Merconti was eighth in the 800.

Bloomer senior Alexa Post won the long jump with a top leap of 16-feet, 3.5-inches and was also third in the 400. Isabel Rubenzer came home third in the triple jump, the Bloomer girls 1,600 relay team was sixth, as was Abby Iverson in the shot put and Danielle Latz finished seventh in the high jump.

Stanley-Boyd junior Teagen Becker took fourth in the high jump, Janelle Schesel finished fifth in the 800 and the girls 1,600 relay team was eighth.

As a team Bloomer was ninth with 30 points, Chi-Hi took 10th with 27.5 and Stanley-Boyd tied for 15th with 10 points as Osceola was first as a team with 50.5 points.

Chi-Hi senior Lukas Wagner took second place in the 1,600 run while Bloomer sophomore Anders Michaelsen was eighth. Chi-Hi's Ryan Beranek came home sixth in the 800 while Brayden Warwick took seventh in the 55 hurdles and Thomas Clary was seventh in the shot put.

Stanley-Boyd senior Cooper Nichols had a strong day in the sprints by taking second in the 55 with a time of 6.8 second and was also fourth in the 400. Zachary Haas finished seventh in the 3,200.

The Bloomer boys 1,600 relay finished eight.

Chi-Hi and Stanley-Boyd tied for ninth with 15 points and Bloomer was 17th with two points as Rochester Mayo was first in the boys team standings with 70.5 points.

Softball

Chi-Hi 11, South Fayette (PA) 1

At Orlando, the Cardinals earned a sizable victory.

Makenna Johnston was 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs scored and two runs batted in while Camryn Fjelstad was 2-for-3 and Lizzie Boiteau had two hits in the win for the Cardinals (2-0).

Hannah Aldrich struck out eight while allowing one unearned runs in three innings before Lakken McEathron threw two scoreless innings for Chi-Hi.

