Friday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Sandvig sets two school records in first varsity track and field meet

MENOMONIE — Brooklyn Sandvig's first high school varsity track and field meet was an eye opener as the sophomore set two school records for Chi-Hi in a Big Rivers Conference meet in Menomonie.
Sandvig won three events on the day, taking first in the 200- and 400-meter runs while also winning the high jump. Sandvig's time of 25.67 seconds in the 200 broke the previous school record by two-tenths of a second while her time of 57.00 in the 400 broke the previous record by 1.39 seconds. She also leaped to victory in the high jump with a height of 5-feet, 2-inches.
Brayden Warwick had two victories for the Chi-Hi boys team, sweeping the hurdle events with wins in the 110 (16.27) and 300 (44.82) events. Jordan Chen was first in the 3,200 (13:40.00), Gabe Vargas was tops in the 400 (54.46), Mason Howard was first in the 1,600 (4:51.40) and Megan Ludy tied for first in the pole vault with a height of 7-6.
Two boys relays also finished first as the 1,600 team of Ryan Beranek, Logan Scott, Kansas Smith and Benjamin Cihasky won in 3:44.10 and the 3,200 team of Jake Mason, Ian Simetkosky, Caleb Wiener and Chase Kline was victorious in 10:06.25).
Jazmine Johnson finished second in both the 100 and 300 hurdles, Madison Hunt was second in the long jump, Lukas Wagner came home runner-up in the 1,600 and Jake Mason took second in the 3,200.
Beranek took second in the 800 and led a convoy of Cardinals near the front in that event with four of the top-five finishers in front of Howard (third), Christian Crumbaker (fourth) and Lukas Wagner (fifth).
Ava Reuter (discus) and Landon Iverson (high jump) were each third in their respective events.
Boys Golf
Bleskacek leads Bloomer at home invite
At Bloomer, Jonah Bleskacek shot an 83 to lead the home team in its home invite at Bloomer Memorial Golf Course.
Bleskacek finished with an 83 and was tied with Cadott's Cole Sopiarz among others for 16th overall. Jake Bleskacek (88), Kaitlyn Bohl (99) and Drew Coubal (100) were the other scoring golfers for the Bloomer Black team, which finished 12th with a score of 370 as St. Croix Central edged Osceola by tiebreaker after the two teams tied at 314.
Cadott finished tied for sixth as a team with a 356 as Peter Weir (84), Ethan Foldy (93) and Sam Scheidler (96) rounded out the scorers.
Bloomer Orange was one spot behind the other Bloomer team in 13th (411), led by Stella Nelson (98), Cael Iverson (101), Logan Hanson and Bryce Zwiefelhofer (106).
Stanley-Boyd was two strokes back of Bloomer Orange in 14th (413) as Isaac Brenner shot a 90, followed by Mason Felmlee with a 96, Sasha Nitz at 106 and Dominic Raffetto scoring a 121.
Osceola's Jacob Hall earned medalist honors with a 70.
Baseball
Westby 3, McDonell 2
At Casper Park, three runs in the top of the first held up for the Norsemen against the Macks.
Noah Hanson doubled twice and drove in a run and Aidan Misfeldt added two hits of his own for the Macks (1-1).
Gavin Bergdahl had two hits for Westby.
Cadott 11, Colfax 6
At Cadott, Dylan Davis had a big day in helping the Hornets earn their first win of the season.
Davis was 3-for-3 with four runs scored, five runs batted in, four of which came on a grand slam to go with a double. Nelson Wahl also homered as he was 2-for-3 for three runs scored and two runs batted in. Tyler Matherne had two hits, two runs scored and a double.
Wahl struck out seven while allowing one earned run in four innings for Cadott (1-0).
Elk Mound 7, Stanley-Boyd 5
At Elk Mound, the Orioles rallied late but fell to the Mounders.
Trenton Whisnant doubled and struck out one on the mound for the Orioles (0-1). Joe Jananvich was 2-for-2 with two runs scored for Elk Mound.
Softball
Elk Mound 9, Stanley-Boyd 0
At Elk Mound, the Orioles had no answer for Issie Hollister in a nonconference loss.
Jessica Hazuga was 2-for-3 for the Orioles (0-2).
Hollister struck out 17 in a complete-game victory in the circle and also had two hits including a double and two runs batted in while McKenna Diermeier was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs batted in and two stolen bases. Lauren Garnett added two hits and two runs scored for the Mounders.
Thorp 13, Greenwood/Loyal 3 (6 inn.)
At Thorp, the Cardinals scored at least three runs in four different innings of a nonconference win.
Izzy Haas had three hits and four runs batted in to lead the Cardinals (2-0). Ava Teclaw was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Brianna Horn had two hits, three runs scored and three runs batted in.
Trysta Leech struck out six to earn the win in the circle for Thorp.