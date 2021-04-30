Friday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Sandvig sets two school records in first varsity track and field meet

MENOMONIE — Brooklyn Sandvig's first high school varsity track and field meet was an eye opener as the sophomore set two school records for Chi-Hi in a Big Rivers Conference meet in Menomonie.

Sandvig won three events on the day, taking first in the 200- and 400-meter runs while also winning the high jump. Sandvig's time of 25.67 seconds in the 200 broke the previous school record by two-tenths of a second while her time of 57.00 in the 400 broke the previous record by 1.39 seconds. She also leaped to victory in the high jump with a height of 5-feet, 2-inches.

Brayden Warwick had two victories for the Chi-Hi boys team, sweeping the hurdle events with wins in the 110 (16.27) and 300 (44.82) events. Jordan Chen was first in the 3,200 (13:40.00), Gabe Vargas was tops in the 400 (54.46), Mason Howard was first in the 1,600 (4:51.40) and Megan Ludy tied for first in the pole vault with a height of 7-6.

Two boys relays also finished first as the 1,600 team of Ryan Beranek, Logan Scott, Kansas Smith and Benjamin Cihasky won in 3:44.10 and the 3,200 team of Jake Mason, Ian Simetkosky, Caleb Wiener and Chase Kline was victorious in 10:06.25).