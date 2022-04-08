Friday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Sandvig wins three events at Packy Paquette Invite

SUPERIOR — Chi-Hi junior Brooklyn Sandvig went 3-for-3 on Friday afternoon in winning the 55- and 220-meter dashes and long jump for the track and field team at the Packy Paquette Invite.

Sandvig finished first in the 55 with a time of 7.17 seconds, won the 220 in 25.23 and was victorious in the long jump with a top leap of 18-feet, 10-inches. She was joined in victory by freshman Ava Krista who won the triple jump with a top leap of 33-7.5.

Olivia Sedlacek (400) and Ava Reuter (shot put) were fourth in their respective events. The relay teams in the 800 (Emma-Lyn Stephenson, Abby Tomczak, Taylor Mosher, Krista), 1,600 (Sedlacek, Susan Bergeman, Addison Seaholm, Abby Merconti) and 3,200 (Emma Schuelke, Jordan Chen, Kristin Torkelson, Noelle Simetkosky) were each fourth.

Stephenson and Krista took sixth and 10th, respectively, in the 220, as did Merconti and Chen in the 1,600.

Mosher was seventh in the 55, Natalie Schueller tied for seventh in the pole vault and Bergeman came home ninth in the 800.

As a team the Chi-Hi girls were fourth with 74 points as Hayward (137) took first.

The Chi-Hi boys won three events in helping the team finish as the runner-up in the team standings.

Christian Crumbaker won the 400 in 55.40 with Connor Bruhn ninth while also taking second in the long jump. Lukas Wagner was victorious in the 1,600 by one hundreth of a second over Duluth East's Jackson DesCombaz with a time of 4:32.58 to lead a convoy of Cardinals at the front as Benjamin Cihasky was third and Ryan Beranek finished fourth.

The 1,600 relay team of Cihasky, Tiege Anderson, Wagner and Beranek won their race in 3:42.95.

Gabe Vargas finished second in the 55 while Ethan Faschingbauer tied for 10th. Nathan Meinen earned the runner-up position in the high jump and the 800 relay team of Vargas, Faschingbauer, Samuel Peterson and Landon Iverson was also second.

Vargas took third in the 220 with Jackson Bohland sixth and Peterson eighth. Jake Mason and Chase Kline were fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 3,200 while Landon Iverson and Iverson Beckwith tied for sixth in the pole vault with Jaden Uttecht tied for ninth.

Solomon Mason earned seventh place in the 200 hurdles and Thomas Clary was eighth in the shot put.

The Chi-Hi boys scored 98 points with Superior (116) taking the top spot.

Girls Soccer

Somerset 1, Chi-Hi 0

At Dorais Field, the Spartans blanked the Cardinals

Mallory Colle made one save for Chi-Hi (3-1).

