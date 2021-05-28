Friday Prep Roundup: Early runs carry McDonell softball past Eau Claire Regis

The McDonell softball team scored 11 runs in the first three innings of a 14-3 victory over Eau Claire Regis in five innings on Friday in a Western Cloverbelt contest.
Josie Witkowski and Morgan Wirtz were each 2-for-3 with Witkowski driving in four runs and Wirtz plating one. Maggie Craker scored four runs and drove in two and Grace Goettl tripled and drove in two as the Macks (13-5, 10-0) scored five runs in the first and third innings.
Craker struck out eight batters in four innings in the circle to earn the victory.
Osseo-Fairchild 6, Thorp 5
At Thorp, one run in the top of the seventh was the difference in a Western Cloverbelt contest.
Trysta Leech was 2-for-3 with a run batted in for the Cardinals (8-8, 3-8). Kaytlyn Stunkel tripled while Brianna Horn and Abby Schultze each drove in a run for Thorp. Leech struck out seven in allowing three earned runs in seven innings in the circle.
Trinity Knudtson was 3-for-4 with a triple and four runs batted for the Thunder (8-6, 7-4).
Baseball
Thorp/Gilman 8, Osseo-Fairchild 2
At Thorp, Gavin Boie threw six-plus strong innings on the mound as Thorp/Gilman earned a Western Cloverbelt win.
Boie struck out five and scattered three hits, two walks and one earned run across 6.2 innings pitched for Thorp/Gilman (10-4, 8-3). He also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run batted in. Brayden Boie was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and one run batted in while Ashton Kroeplin was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three stolen bases.
Garrett Koxlien had two hits for Osseo-Fairchild (4-11, 2-9).