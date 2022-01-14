Friday Prep Roundup: Four finish in double figures as Bloomer girls basketball routs Thorp

THORP — Katlyn Jones, Cierra Seibel, Danielle Latz and Abby Iverson each scored at least 11 points as the Bloomer girls basketball team earned a 59-22 Western Cloverbelt Conference win over Thorp on Friday.
Jones led the Blackhawks (6-5, 3-3) with a game-high 14 points while Seibel was close behind with 13 including two of the team's three 3-pointers. Latz scored 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds while Iverson scored 11 points in the win as Bloomer jumped out to a 30-10 halftime advantage.
Brianna Horn had nine points and five rebounds for the Cardinals (0-11, 0-6).
River Falls 40, Chi-Hi 37
At River Falls, the Wildcats edged the Cardinals in a Big Rivers battle.
Ava Reuter and Olivia Sanborn each scored seven points for the Cardinals (0-13, 0-6).
Jordan Torrez scored a game-high 15 points for the Wildcats (5-10, 2-5) as River Falls battled back from a 25-20 halftime deficit.
McDonell junior Canan Huss has made an impact in his first season with the boys basketball team, averaging 16 points per game including a game-winning 3-pointer in Friday's overtime win at Eau Claire Regis.
The Cadott wrestling team defended its home turf on Saturday in crowning five individual champions as a part of a tournament title at the program's home invitational. Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels each won their respective weight class titles.
The McDonell girls basketball team stayed on the heels of unbeaten Osseo-Fairchild in the Western Cloverbelt title race by earning a 51-36 win over Cadott in a battle of second-place teams Tuesday evening at McDonell. Lauryn Deetz led all scorers with 23 points for the Macks
The Fall Creek boys basketball team took over first place in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings on Thursday evening by earning a 69-57 win over Stanley-Boyd. The Crickets led by as many as 28, but had to hold off a spirited rally by the Orioles.