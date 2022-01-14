Friday Prep Roundup: Four finish in double figures as Bloomer girls basketball routs Thorp

THORP — Katlyn Jones, Cierra Seibel, Danielle Latz and Abby Iverson each scored at least 11 points as the Bloomer girls basketball team earned a 59-22 Western Cloverbelt Conference win over Thorp on Friday.

Jones led the Blackhawks (6-5, 3-3) with a game-high 14 points while Seibel was close behind with 13 including two of the team's three 3-pointers. Latz scored 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds while Iverson scored 11 points in the win as Bloomer jumped out to a 30-10 halftime advantage.

Brianna Horn had nine points and five rebounds for the Cardinals (0-11, 0-6).

River Falls 40, Chi-Hi 37

At River Falls, the Wildcats edged the Cardinals in a Big Rivers battle.

Ava Reuter and Olivia Sanborn each scored seven points for the Cardinals (0-13, 0-6).

Jordan Torrez scored a game-high 15 points for the Wildcats (5-10, 2-5) as River Falls battled back from a 25-20 halftime deficit.

McDonell 54, Stanley-Boyd 48

At McDonell, the Packs had three scorers in double figures in a Western Cloverbelt win over the Orioles.

Emily Cooper led the charge with 16 points including a pair of 3-pointers for the Macks (10-2, 6-1). Marley Hughes scored 14 points and Lauryn Deetz had 11 points in the win.

Jessica Hazuga scored 14 points and Lily Hoel had 11 for the Orioles (3-10, 0-5).

Cadott 56, Eau Claire Regis 52

At Eau Claire, the Hornets picked up a Western Cloverbelt win against the Ramblers.

Elly Eiler and Eva Enestvedt each scored 17 points for the Hornets (11-2, 5-2) with Emma Kowalczyk adding 12 points.

Makenna Rohrscheib led all scorers with 19 points for the Ramblers (3-9, 1-5).

Flambeau 50, New Auburn 17

At New Auburn, the Falcons jumped out to a 23-6 halftime lead in an East Lakeland win against the Trojans.

Katie Reimer had six points for the Trojans (5-7, 2-5).

Kristen Lawton scored a game-high 20 points for the Falcons (10-2, 5-1).

Boys Basketball

River Falls 47, Chi-Hi 45

At Chi-Hi, the Wildcats rallied from a halftime deficit to top the Cardinals in a Big Rivers battle.

Mason Monarski led the way for the Cardinals (1-12, 1-5) with 16 points and nine rebounds while Jackson Tomczak added eight points.

Michael Schurman scored 15 points with seven rebounds as the Wildcats (12-1, 6-1) overcame a 26-18 halftime hole.

Flambeau 60, New Auburn 48

At New Auburn, the East Lakeland leading Falcons had to battle for a win over the Trojans.

Ethan Lotts had 19 points for the Trojans (7-4, 6-2) with Braden Johnson adding 10 and Triton Robey scoring nine.

Harley Opachan scored 16 points for the Falcons (11-0, 7-0).

