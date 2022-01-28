 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday Prep Roundup

Friday Prep Roundup: Hoel, Benson lead Stanley-Boyd girls basketball past Bloomer

Lily Hoel

Hoel

STANLEY — Lily Hoel and Tina Benson combined for 30 points as the Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team earned a 51-41 Western Cloverbelt victory over Bloomer on Friday evening.

Hoel scored a game-high 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Orioles (7-11, 4-6) while Tina Benson added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Abby Iverson had 14 points and six rebounds and Katlyn Jones added 10 points and three steals for the Blackhawks (6-10, 3-7).

Osseo-Fairchild 59, McDonell 50

Marley Hughes

Hughes

At McDonell, the Thunder took over sole possession of first place in the Western Cloverbelt with a win over the Macks.

Marley Hughes scored 14 points to lead the Macks (14-3, 9-2). Lauryn Deetz scored 13 poinst and Emily Cooper added eight points.

Brooke McCune had a game-high 19 points for the Thunder (18-1, 10-1).

Cadott 59, Thorp 35

Lauryn Goettl

Goettl

At Thorp, the Hornets held the Cardinals to eight points in the first half of a Western Cloverbelt victory.

Lauryn Goettl had a game-high 30 points for the Hornets (14-4, 7-4) and Laken Ryan added nine points.

Brianna Horn finished with 12 points for the Cardinals (1-15, 0-10).

Lake Holcombe 72, Winter 44

Brooke Lechleitner

B. Lechleitner

At Holcombe, the Chieftains rolled to an East Lakeland win.

Brooke Lechleitner led all scorers with 25 points for the Chieftains (10-5, 6-2). Justine Kane scored 20 points and Karly Kirkman scored nine points.

Kate Pasanen and Hailey Coss each had 14 points for the Warriors (6-7, 2-5).

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Superior 2

Joey Schemenauer

Schemenauer

At Superior, the Sabers doubled up the Spartans in a nonconference matchup.

Joey Schemenauer scored two goals for the Sabers (11-8) while Addisyn Buesgen and Rhyenne Fuerstenberg each added goals in the win. Emma-lyn Stephenson and Brianna Buonincontro had two assists apiece and Kasandra Herr made 22 saves in the win.

Autumn Cooper scored both goals for the Spartans (7-13).

Boys Basketball

Lake Holcombe 74, Winter 67

Dylan Bowen

Bowen

At Holcombe, the Chieftains improved on a 39-38 halftime lead to beat the Warriors for an East Lakeland win.

Dylan Bowen scored 32 points to lead the Chieftains (6-10, 6-4). Harley Schroeder scored 19 points and Brendan Anders added 14 points in the victory.

Albert Blair had 22 points for the Warriors (1-15, 1-9).

Wrestling

Chi-Hi 1-2 at Whitetail Shootout

At Menomonie, the Cardinals defeated Mondovi (46-24) and fell to Baldwin-Woodville (81-0) and Glenwood City (60-15) in dual action at the Whitetail Shootout.

David Hughes, Nolan Pesola and Iverson Beckwith each won two matches on the evening for the Cardinals.

