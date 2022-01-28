Friday Prep Roundup: Hoel, Benson lead Stanley-Boyd girls basketball past Bloomer

STANLEY — Lily Hoel and Tina Benson combined for 30 points as the Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team earned a 51-41 Western Cloverbelt victory over Bloomer on Friday evening.

Hoel scored a game-high 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Orioles (7-11, 4-6) while Tina Benson added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Abby Iverson had 14 points and six rebounds and Katlyn Jones added 10 points and three steals for the Blackhawks (6-10, 3-7).

Osseo-Fairchild 59, McDonell 50

At McDonell, the Thunder took over sole possession of first place in the Western Cloverbelt with a win over the Macks.

Marley Hughes scored 14 points to lead the Macks (14-3, 9-2). Lauryn Deetz scored 13 poinst and Emily Cooper added eight points.

Brooke McCune had a game-high 19 points for the Thunder (18-1, 10-1).

Cadott 59, Thorp 35

At Thorp, the Hornets held the Cardinals to eight points in the first half of a Western Cloverbelt victory.

Lauryn Goettl had a game-high 30 points for the Hornets (14-4, 7-4) and Laken Ryan added nine points.

Brianna Horn finished with 12 points for the Cardinals (1-15, 0-10).

Lake Holcombe 72, Winter 44

At Holcombe, the Chieftains rolled to an East Lakeland win.

Brooke Lechleitner led all scorers with 25 points for the Chieftains (10-5, 6-2). Justine Kane scored 20 points and Karly Kirkman scored nine points.

Kate Pasanen and Hailey Coss each had 14 points for the Warriors (6-7, 2-5).

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Superior 2

At Superior, the Sabers doubled up the Spartans in a nonconference matchup.

Joey Schemenauer scored two goals for the Sabers (11-8) while Addisyn Buesgen and Rhyenne Fuerstenberg each added goals in the win. Emma-lyn Stephenson and Brianna Buonincontro had two assists apiece and Kasandra Herr made 22 saves in the win.

Autumn Cooper scored both goals for the Spartans (7-13).

Boys Basketball

Lake Holcombe 74, Winter 67

At Holcombe, the Chieftains improved on a 39-38 halftime lead to beat the Warriors for an East Lakeland win.

Dylan Bowen scored 32 points to lead the Chieftains (6-10, 6-4). Harley Schroeder scored 19 points and Brendan Anders added 14 points in the victory.

Albert Blair had 22 points for the Warriors (1-15, 1-9).

Wrestling

Chi-Hi 1-2 at Whitetail Shootout

At Menomonie, the Cardinals defeated Mondovi (46-24) and fell to Baldwin-Woodville (81-0) and Glenwood City (60-15) in dual action at the Whitetail Shootout.

David Hughes, Nolan Pesola and Iverson Beckwith each won two matches on the evening for the Cardinals.

