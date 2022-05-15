Friday Prep Roundup: McDonell baseball outlasts Thorp in nine innings

THORP — The McDonell and Thorp baseball teams went back and forth before the Macks prevailed, edging the Cardinals in nine innings 5-4 on Friday afternoon.

Carter Stelter was 2-for-3 with a run batted in and a double and Aidan Misfeldt had two hits including a double and two runs batted in for the Macks (5-9, 4-7). Aiden Rosemeyer and Gavin Boie were each 2-for-4 for the Cardinals (7-6, 6-5) with Rosemeyer driving in one and stealing one base and Boie plating two runs.

Tied at one entering the seventh, the Macks scored a pair of take the lead before the Cards responded with two runs of their own to force extra innings. The teams traded single runs in the eighth before McDonell scored once in the top of the ninth for the final margin of victory.

Brendan Bresina earned the win in relief, striking out five in three innings of relief.

Eau Claire Regis 5, Bloomer 4

At Eau Claire, the Ramblers held off the Blackhawks to stay unbeaten.

Connor Crane and Jack Strand each blasted home runs and had two RBIs apiece for the Blackhawks (14-2, 10-2), who scored two runs in the fourth and fifth innings after the Ramblers raced out to a 4-0 lead.

Alex Leis, Caden Weber and Patrick Callaghan each had two hits and a combined four doubles for the Ramblers (13-0, 10-0).

Stanley-Boyd 5, Osseo-Fairchild 4

At Stanley, the Orioles scored solo run tallies in the fifth and sixth inning to earn a come-from-behind victory.

Aiden Mahr led Stanley-Boyd (4-12, 3-9) with three hits and an RBI while Hayden Gustafson, Tyler Reynolds and JJ Heller had two hits apiece with Heller adding two stolen bases. Gustafson pitched 2.1 innings of relief to earn the win.

Spencer Osmonson was 2-for-4 with a double and run batted in for Osseo-Fairchild (7-8, 4-7).

Girls Soccer

D.C. Everest 5, Chi-Hi 1

At Schofield, the Cardinals fell to the Evergreens

Kadi Diallo earned her first career goal for the Cardinals (10-3-2).

Softball

McDonell 3, Thorp 2

At Thorp, the Macks edged the Cardinals.

Kait Ortmann and Izzy Hartman each had three-hit games for the Macks (11-6, 9-5) and Avery Bowe struck out a pair in six-and-a-third innings pitched to earn the win in the circle.

Trysta Leech struck out 10 batters in seven innings for Thorp (8-9, 7-7) and Ava Teclaw was 2-for-4 with a stolen base.

Bloomer 23, Eau Claire Regis 1 (5 inn.)

At Eau Claire, the Blackhawks wrapped up an unbeaten season in Western Cloverbelt play.

Calley Olson was 4-for-5 with four runs batted in and Laikyn Maidment finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one driven in for Bloomer (17-2, 14-0). Makenna Hilger drove in four runs while Karley Rada and Tori Jenneman each had three runs batted in. Olson struck out eight in three scoreless innings for the win in the circle.

Fall Creek 16, Cadott 6 (5 inn.)

At Fall Creek, the Crickets scored seven runs in the second inning of a win over the Hornets.

Lauryn Goettl had two hits and two RBIs and Rilei Weeks was 2-for-3 for the Hornets (8-7, 7-7). Sophie Johnson doubled, tripled and drove in three runs for Fall Creek (18-6, 11-3).

Osseo-Fairchild 11, Stanley-Boyd 2

At Stanley, the Orioles led 2-1 after one before the Thunder scored the final 10 runs of the game.

Emily Brenner homered and Tina Benson had two hits and two steals for the Orioles (1-15, 1-12). Halle Colby, Eleice Dahl and Taylor Gunderson had three hits apiece to lead the Thunder (6-9, 6-8).

Track and Field

Gilman's Tallier, Angell win two events at DeJung invite

At Cadott, Gracie Tallier and Bailey Angell each won two events for the Pirates at the William DeJung Invitational.

Tallier was first in the 100-meter dash in 13.14 seconds and the 200 in 27.12 while Angell swept the throw events by winning the discus (106-feet, 5-inches) and the shot put (35-6.5). Branden Ustianowski wsa second in the 300 hurdles for Gilman.

Dan Anderson (800, 2:01.78), Paul Pfeiffer (3,200, 10:50.39) and Destiny Baughman (triple jump, 34-7) were each victorious for McDonell. Baughman was also second in the long jump and Paige Smiskey was runner-up to Angell in the discus. The boys 800 relay team of Edgar Benedek, Calvin Betters, Vince Ho and Joe Janus and the boys 1,600 relay team of Ryan McCarthy, Calvin Rineck, Ben Siegenthaler and Anderson each took third.

Anders Michaelsen (1,600, 4:46.08), Alexa Post (long jump, 16-11.5) and the boys 3,200 relay team of Jaden Ryan, Michaelsen, Gavin Gehring and Lucas Anderson (8:45.40) led the way with victories for Bloomer. Alexa Post (100), Gehring (800), Alena Otto (3,200) and the boys 1,600 team of Matthew Holstad, Gehring, Ryan and Michaelsen each earned runner-up finishes. Danielle Latz (high jump) and Lillian Kuske (shot put) were third in their respective events while the girls 800 relay team of Jensyn Skaar, Cicely Kiecker, Kayden McElroy-Lynch and Latz and hte 400 team of Skaar, Kiecker, Faith Bowe and Lauren Ruff also were third.

Cameron Messenger was third in the 110 hurdles and triple jump to lead Cadott. Cortney Weggen (3,200) and Gavin Tegels (shot put) also had third-place efforts along with the girls 3,200 relay team of Mia Weggen, Lyla Weggen, Cortney Weggen and Mckenna Steinke and the 1,600 team of Emma Kowalczyk, Mia Weggen, Lyla Weggen and Jaycee Stephens.

Addison Mahr ran to victory for Stanley-Boyd in the 300 hurdles in 51.07 while Carson Hause won the high jump at 6-feet with Blake Mellor third and Cooper Nichols was best in the pole vault at 12-0 with teammate Zack Boes second. Leslie Derks (1,600) and Nichols (200, long jump) earned individual runner-up finishes while two girls relays were also second with the 3,200 team of Bethany Pilgrim, Adyson Gustafson, Janelle Schesel and Leslie Derks and the 1,600 team of Pilgrim, Gustafson, Mahr and Maralyn Boettcher. Nic Schmelzer (300 hurdles), Zachary Haas (3,200) were each third, as was the boys 3,200 relay team of Reece Trunkel, Candin Yeager, Cameron Kohls and Haas and the 400 team of Rudy Kletsch, Mellor, Jake LaGrander and Hause.

Thorp was led by two relays taking fourth place with the girls 800 team of Sophie Bibeau, Miranda Boelke, Raquel Olson and Daisy Bibeau and the girls 400 relay of Sophie Bibeau, Boelke, Pepper Rae Werner and Arielle Tovar.

Fall Creek swept the team championships by winning the boys title with 238 points and the girls crown with 177 points. The Stanley-Boyd boys were second (122.5), Bloomer fourth (70), McDonell fifth (60), Cadott sixth (41.5), Gilman 10th (13) and Thorp 11th (five). The Bloomer girls were third (87.5) with Stanley-Boyd fifth (67), Cadott sixth (53), Gilman seventh (51), McDonell eighth (49) and Thorp ninth (11).

Cornell/Lake Holcombe boys win team title at Hailey Reed Memorial

At New Auburn, the Knights boys team took home the top spot at the Hailey Reed Memorial.

Cornell/Lake Holcombe was first with 113.5 points, edging out Northwood/Solon Springs (112), Bruce (97.5) and New Auburn (88) at the top of the standings. The Osseo-Fairchild girls won the team title with 193 points with Cornell/Lake Holcombe second (101) and New Auburn third (74).

Marcella Boehm and Emma Lechleitner each won two events for the Knights. Boehm was first in the long jump at 13-9.75 and also won the 100 in 19.19 while Lechleitner was first in the 300 hurdles (52.00) and 200 (28.89). Avery Turany won the pole vault at 12-0 with Dylan Bowe third and Dawson Munson was first in the 110 hurdles in 20.78. Three Cornell/Lake Holcombe relays also took first with the girls 800 team of Brooke Sime, Boehm, Lauren Samardzich and Haily Duffy (1:57.92), the boys 800 team of Turany, Daniel Person, Bowe and Blake Anders (1:47.87) and the girls 400 relay of Sime, Boehm, Lechleitner and Duffy (55.95).

Anders was second in the long jump, triple jump and 400 while Munson was runner-up in the 300 hurdles and Samardzich was second in the 800. Carly Vavra (triple jump), Sime (100), Duffy (200) and Munson (200) were each third in their respective events.

The host Trojans won six events. Andrew Gotham swept the boys throw events by winning the discus in 106-02 and shot put in 40-11 with Caleb Gotham second in the discus and third in the shot put. Morgan Berg was first in the discus with a top toss of 81-08, Triton Robey won the long jump at 18-0, Lauren Allison finished first in the 1,600 (6:20.08) and the boys 400 relay team of Andrew Gotham, Caleb Gotham, Joseph Reimer and Robey won in 52.09.

Paulina Weyergraf was second in the long jump, 100 hurdles, 100 and 300 hurdles and was joined by teammates Robey (pole vault), Berg (shot put) and Easton Rust (3,200) with runner-up performances. Robey was third in the triple jump and Allison came home third in the 800.

