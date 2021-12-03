Friday Prep Roundup: McDonell girls basketball fights back from nine-point halftime deficit to top Stanley-Boyd in Western Cloverbelt opener

STANLEY — The McDonell girls basketball team dug out of a nine-point hole on Friday evening, battling back from a 31-22 halftime deficit to stay unbeaten with a 58-52 win over Stanley-Boyd in a Western Cloverbelt opener for both teams.

Lauryn Deetz led the Macks (3-0, 1-0) with 19 points and was joined in double figures by 13 points for Marley Hughes with Destiny Baughman and Emily Cooper each scoring eight points in the win.

Lily Hoel scored 18 points for Stanley-Boyd (0-5, 0-1) and Leslie Derks added 14 points.

Bloomer 68, Thorp 17

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks opened the Western Cloverbelt era for the program with a rout of the Cardinals.

Danielle Latz led all scorers with 19 points and was one of three Blackhawks (2-2, 1-0) to score at least 12 points. Abby Iverson added 14 points and five rebounds and Brooklyn Sarauer had 12 points in the victory as Bloomer raced out to a 38-7 lead at the break.

Ava Teclaw scored eight points for Thorp (0-1, 0-1).

Eau Claire Regis 49, Cadott 44

At Cadott, the Hornets trimmed a 26-12 halftime deficit to two possessions before falling in a Western Cloverbelt battle with the Ramblers.

Lauryn Goettl led all scorers with 20 points for Cadott (3-1, 0-1) with 16 coming in the second half as the Hornets made their charge.

Ashley Chilson scored 14 points, including 12 in the first half, for the Ramblers (1-4, 1-0).

Prairie Farm 64, New Auburn 16

At New Auburn, the Panthers earned an East Lakeland win over the Trojans.

Autumn Palmer and Morgan Berg had seven points apiece for New Auburn (2-2, 0-1).

Marnie Kahl had a game-high 26 points for Prairie Farm (3-1, 1-0).

Boys Basketball

Eau Claire North 52, Chi-Hi 38

At Eau Claire, the Huskies grabbed a Big Rivers win over the Cardinals.

Jackson Gugel led Chi-Hi (0-3, 0-1) with 13 points and Keion Twyman joined him in double figures with 10 points.

Henry Wilkinson scored 14 points for the Huskies (1-1, 1-0).

Flambeau 62, Cornell 23

At Cornell, the Falcons flew past the Chiefs in an East Lakeland opener.

Dylan Bowe scored nine points and Blake Anders finished with eight points for Cornell (0-3, 0-1).

Harley Opachan led all scorers with 21 points for the Falcons (1-0, 1-0).

New Auburn 55, Prairie Farm 45

At New Auburn, the Trojans pulled away for an East Lakeland victory.

Matt Elmhorst scored 20 points and Ethan Lotts added 12 points to lead the Trojans (2-1, 1-0).

Tyler Rassbach finished with 14 points for the Panthers (0-2, 0-1).

Lake Holcombe 80, Birchwood 46

At Birchwood, Colton Minnick and Dylan Bowen combined for 49 points as the Chieftains won an East Lakeland battle.

Minnick scored a game-high 26 points for the Chieftains (1-1, 1-0) and Bowen added 23 including three 3-pointers. Harley Schroeder added 15 points in the win.

Noah Lobitz scored 18 points for Birchwood (0-2, 0-1).

