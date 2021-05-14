Friday Prep Roundup: McDonell softball tops Cadott in battle atop Western Cloverbelt

CADOTT — Three runs in the fifth inning were the difference for the McDonell softball team in a 10-7 Western Cloverbelt Conference victory over Cadott on Friday evening as the Macks remain alone atop the league standings.
Morgan Wirtz and Josie Witkowski each had three hits for the Macks (7-5, 7-0), who broke open a game tied at seven with three runs after the Hornets scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game.
Wirtz had three runs scored and three runs batted in with two doubles, Witkowski drove in three runs. Maggie Craker was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and struck out 10 in a complete-game effort in the circle for the victory. Kait Ortmann added two hits, two runs batted and a double.
Lauryn Goettl homered as a part of her 2-for-4 day with two runs scored and three RBIs for Cadott (6-4, 5-2). Meadow Barone was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in and a double while Makenna Barone had two hits and two runs scored.
Osseo-Fairchild 6, Stanley-Boyd 4
At Osseo, the Thunder bested the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Emily Brenner had two hits for the Orioles (2-8, 1-6), who scored twice in both the second and seventh innings.
Brooke McCune struck out nine in a complete-game win for the Thunder (4-4, 4-3).
Thorp 9, Fall Creek 2
At Thorp, a big day at the plate from Abby Schultze led the Cardinals in a Western Cloverbelt win.
Schultze was 3-for-3 with a home run, triple, three runs scored and three RBIs for the Cardinals (6-5, 2-5). Alexa Hanson, Izzy Haas and Megan Drost each had two hits and Kaytlyn Stunkel doubled and scored twice in the win.
Trysta Leech struck out 10 as she pitched all seven innings of the victory over the Crickets (7-6, 4-3).
Baseball
McDonell 13, Cadott 4
At Cadott, a seven-run seventh inning broke it open for the Macks in a Western Cloverbelt triumph over the Hornets.
Tanner Opsal had three of McDonell's 12 hits with two doubles, two runs scored and two runs batted in. Aidan Misfeldt, Noah Hanson and Carter Stelter each had two hits and Joe Davis drove in three for the Macks (4-4, 3-3).
Eddie Mittermeyer scattered six hits and one walk across seven innings with six strikeouts as the winning pitcher.
Tristan Drier scored twice and drove one run in and Nelson Wahl doubled with an RBI for the Hornets (1-7, 0-6).
Stanley-Boyd 8, Osseo-Fairchild 4
At Osseo, the Orioles scored seven of their eight runs in the first three innings of a Western Cloverbelt win.
Trenton Whisnant struck out two in four innings on the mound for the win while walking twice and going 1-for-2 at the plate for Stanley-Boyd (2-5, 2-4). Carter Vait and Logan Burzynski each stole three bases and Tyler Reynolds drove in a run.
Brice Shimon and Garrett Koxlien were each 2-for-3 for the Thunder (3-5, 2-4).
Thorp/Gilman 3, Fall Creek 1
At Thorp, three early runs stood up in a Western Cloverbelt victory over the Crickets.
Brayden Boie finished 2-for-3 with a home run and three runs batted in for Thorp/Gilman (5-3, 4-2). Aiden Rosemeyer was 3-for-3 with a double and earned the win on the mound with six strong innings, striking out six.
Logan Gilles was 2-for-3 with a double for Fall Creek (7-3, 4-2).