Friday Prep Roundup: McDonell softball tops Cadott in battle atop Western Cloverbelt

CADOTT — Three runs in the fifth inning were the difference for the McDonell softball team in a 10-7 Western Cloverbelt Conference victory over Cadott on Friday evening as the Macks remain alone atop the league standings.

Morgan Wirtz and Josie Witkowski each had three hits for the Macks (7-5, 7-0), who broke open a game tied at seven with three runs after the Hornets scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game.

Wirtz had three runs scored and three runs batted in with two doubles, Witkowski drove in three runs. Maggie Craker was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and struck out 10 in a complete-game effort in the circle for the victory. Kait Ortmann added two hits, two runs batted and a double.

Lauryn Goettl homered as a part of her 2-for-4 day with two runs scored and three RBIs for Cadott (6-4, 5-2). Meadow Barone was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in and a double while Makenna Barone had two hits and two runs scored.

Osseo-Fairchild 6, Stanley-Boyd 4

At Osseo, the Thunder bested the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.

Emily Brenner had two hits for the Orioles (2-8, 1-6), who scored twice in both the second and seventh innings.