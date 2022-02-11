 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday Prep Roundup

Friday Prep Roundup: Osseo-Fairchild girls basketball wraps up Western Cloverbelt title with win over Bloomer

Danielle Latz

Latz

OSSEO — The Osseo-Fairchild girls basketball team secured an outright Western Cloverbelt Conference title on Friday with a 58-47 win over Bloomer.

Danielle Latz scored 13 points to lead the Blackhawks (8-14, 3-10) while Paige Jacobs added nine points.

Mariah Steinke led all scores with 17 points for the Thunder (22-1, 13-1).

Girls Hockey

Bay Area 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2

At Ashwaubenon, the top-ranked Ice Bears earned a nonconference win over the Sabers.

Addisyn Buesgen and Emma-lyn Stephenson each scored goals for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie and Kasandra Herr made 14 saves.

Rachael Boeck scored twice for Bay Area.

