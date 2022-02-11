Friday Prep Roundup: Osseo-Fairchild girls basketball wraps up Western Cloverbelt title with win over Bloomer

Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels were each first in their respective weight classes as the Cadott wrestling team won a Cloverbelt Conference team championship on Saturday in Cadott. Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer and Stanley-Boyd's Troy Trevino also earned individual titles.
Mason Monarski scored 39 points including a 9-for-18 effort from 3-point range to lead the Chi-Hi boys basketball team in a 92-84 nonconference win over D.C. Everest on Tuesday evening. Marcus Hall scored 57 points for D.C. Everest in the defeat.
The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team gave East Lakeland Conference leader Prairie Farm its first conference defeat of the season on Thursday, grinding out a 63-58 overtime victory. Emma Lechleitner led the Chieftains with 17 points
The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team used a big second half to push past Bloomer 60-41 on Friday evening to stay tied atop the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings with Fall Creek. Brady Potaczek was high scorer in the game for Stanley-Boyd with 21 points.
The Chi-Hi gymnastics team won its final tuneup before the Big Rivers Conference championships on Monday, defeating Rice Lake and Superior in a home triangular. Ava Krista was first all-around as she, Ella Spaeth and Lilly Schultz earned first-place finishes individually.
Brianna Buonincontro scored two goals while Addisyn Buesgen, Paige Steinmetz, Madelyn Hebert and Ashley Slupe each scored as well in the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team's 6-2 victory over St. Croix Valley on Tuesday evening.