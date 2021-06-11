Friday Prep Roundup: Pitching powers Chi-Hi softball doubleheader sweep over Holmen

The Chi-Hi softball team utilized a pair of strong pitching performances to take both games of a doubleheader against Holmen by scores of 3-0 and 8-4 on Friday afternoon at Casper Park.
Lakken McEathron tossed a complete game three-hit shutout in the opening game, striking out three in the victory.
Madyson Baker homered and drove in two, Madisyn Bauer doubled and drove in a run while Camryn Fjelstad and Sophie Robinson each had two hits for the Cardinals in the opening win.
Olivia Bero allowed four unearned runs in the sixth inning in the second game. Basia Olson had three hits including a double and run batted in, Olivia Sanbord was 2-for-4 with a double, stolen base and two runs batted in, Makenna Johnston had two hits of her own including a double and Paige Steinmetz drove in two for Chi-Hi (20-5).
Baseball
Chi-Hi 4-4, Holmen 1-0
At Holmen, the Cardinal baseball team also received strong pitching in a doubleheader sweep of the Vikings by scores of 4-1 and 4-0.
Michael Maurer and Grady Fredrick teamed up for seven stellar innings in game one as Maurer struck out three in allowing one earned run in five innings before Fredrick tossed two scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts.
Caleb Gardow was 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs batted in at the plate for the Cardinals with Ben Steinmetz adding one run batted in.
Four pitchers combined for seven scoreless innings in game two with Easton Bobb, Will Jacobson, Brady Johnson and Gardow teaming up for 11 strikeouts while allowing one walk and four hits to complete the sweep.
Bobb helped the cause at the plate with two runs batted in while Gavin Goodman and Trevor Bowe each scored twice for the Cardinals (13-10).