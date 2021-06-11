Friday Prep Roundup: Pitching powers Chi-Hi softball doubleheader sweep over Holmen

The Chi-Hi softball team utilized a pair of strong pitching performances to take both games of a doubleheader against Holmen by scores of 3-0 and 8-4 on Friday afternoon at Casper Park.

Lakken McEathron tossed a complete game three-hit shutout in the opening game, striking out three in the victory.

Madyson Baker homered and drove in two, Madisyn Bauer doubled and drove in a run while Camryn Fjelstad and Sophie Robinson each had two hits for the Cardinals in the opening win.

Olivia Bero allowed four unearned runs in the sixth inning in the second game. Basia Olson had three hits including a double and run batted in, Olivia Sanbord was 2-for-4 with a double, stolen base and two runs batted in, Makenna Johnston had two hits of her own including a double and Paige Steinmetz drove in two for Chi-Hi (20-5).

Baseball

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chi-Hi 4-4, Holmen 1-0

At Holmen, the Cardinal baseball team also received strong pitching in a doubleheader sweep of the Vikings by scores of 4-1 and 4-0.