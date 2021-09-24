Friday Prep Roundup: Saint Croix Falls prevails over Bloomer in shootout

BLOOMER — Yards and point were plentiful on Friday evening as the Saint Croix Falls football team defeated Bloomer in a shootout 47-36 on Friday evening.

Jack Strand finished 15 of 27 for 219 passing yards and two touchdown passes to Connor Crane with the senior tight end hauling in seven passes for 119 yards. Marcus Harelstad had 92 rushing yards and two touchdown runs on 16 carries and Bowen Rothbauer added 59 rushing yards and a score and Jay Ryder finished with 42 rushing yards on seven carries for Bloomer (3-3, 3-1).

Dayo Oye had a big night on the ground for the Saints (3-3, 3-1) with 294 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries.

Bloomer and Saint Croix Falls combined for 890 yards of total offense with the Saints holding a 455-435 yardage advantage. The two teams scored a combined 37 points in the first quarter with five total touchdowns, four of the scores coming in the first five minutes and 24 seconds of the contest.

The Blackhawks host Northwestern next Friday.

Rice Lake 8, Chi-Hi 7

At Rice Lake, the Warriors stayed unbeaten in Big Rivers play by the slimmest of margins against the Cardinals.

Rice Lake took an 8-0 lead in the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Cole Fenske before the Cardinals returned the favor with a score of their own from one yard out by Chi-Hi quarterback Brayden Warwick. A running back pass from Elliott Nolin to Christian Lindow on Rice Lake's two-point conversion attempt was the difference.

Beyond those two second quarter scores it was a defensive showdown between the Cards and Warriors. Rice Lake stopped a late Chi-Hi drive with an interception and ran down almost the rest of the clock before the Cards had one final throw that fell incomplete.

Judah Dunham led the Cardinals (4-2, 2-2) with 39 yards rushing on six attempts while catching four passes for 51 yards. Lindow had a game-high 76 yards on 17 carries for the Warriors (5-1, 4-0).

Chi-Hi hosts Eau Claire Memorial next Friday.

Elmwood/Plum City 20, Cadott 0

At Elmwood, the Wolves (3-3, 3-1) blanked the Hornets (3-3, 2-2) in a Dunn-St. Croix battle.

Cadott returns home to face Glenwood City next Friday.

Stanley-Boyd 46, Osseo-Fairchild 6

At Osseo, the Orioles (4-2, 2-2) rolled to a Cloverbelt win over the Thunder (0-6, 0-4).

Stanley-Boyd plays at Neillsville/Granton next Friday.

Phillips 54, New Auburn 48

At Phillips, the Loggers (4-1, 2-0) earned a one-score victory over the Trojans (1-3, 0-2) in a Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man matchup.

New Auburn welcomes McDonell next Friday.

Gilman 52, Bruce 8

At Bruce, the unbeaten Pirates stayed that way with a Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man win over the Red Raiders.

Gilman hosts Phillips next Friday.

