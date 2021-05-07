Friday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd baseball rallies for walk-off win over Cadott

STANLEY — Thursday night the Stanley-Boyd baseball team came up on the short end of some seventh inning magic.

The Orioles had to deal with a rally again on Friday, but responded with a rally of their own to score a 10-9 walk-off win over Cadott at Oriole Park in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.

Cadott (1-4, 0-3) scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 9-8 lead before Stanley-Boyd (1-3, 1-2) battled back with a pair in the bottom half of the inning to snatch back a victory.

Trenton Whisnant, Carter Vait and Brett Kroeplin each had two hits for the Orioles with Whisnant and Kroeplin each doubling and combining for five runs batted in. Anthony Candela and Takashi Hasebe each scored twice in the win. Tyler Reynolds allowed six unearned runs in six innings of relief while striking out four to pick up the win on the mound.

Gavin Tegels was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in for the Hornets. Tristan Drier and Ryan Sonnentag each added two hits while Tyler Matherne and Nelson Wahl had two RBIs apiece.

Eau Claire Regis 9, McDonell 1

At Casper Park, the Ramblers scored the first nine runs of a Western Cloverbelt win over the Macks.