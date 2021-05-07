Friday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd baseball rallies for walk-off win over Cadott

STANLEY — Thursday night the Stanley-Boyd baseball team came up on the short end of some seventh inning magic.
The Orioles had to deal with a rally again on Friday, but responded with a rally of their own to score a 10-9 walk-off win over Cadott at Oriole Park in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Cadott (1-4, 0-3) scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 9-8 lead before Stanley-Boyd (1-3, 1-2) battled back with a pair in the bottom half of the inning to snatch back a victory.
Trenton Whisnant, Carter Vait and Brett Kroeplin each had two hits for the Orioles with Whisnant and Kroeplin each doubling and combining for five runs batted in. Anthony Candela and Takashi Hasebe each scored twice in the win. Tyler Reynolds allowed six unearned runs in six innings of relief while striking out four to pick up the win on the mound.
Gavin Tegels was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in for the Hornets. Tristan Drier and Ryan Sonnentag each added two hits while Tyler Matherne and Nelson Wahl had two RBIs apiece.
Eau Claire Regis 9, McDonell 1
At Casper Park, the Ramblers scored the first nine runs of a Western Cloverbelt win over the Macks.
Tanner Opsal drove in McDonell's run in the seventh inning and Noah Hanson doubled and scored for the Macks (2-3, 1-2).
Cole Selvig earned the win for Eau Claire Regis, striking out 18 in a complete-game effort.
Softball
McDonell 10, Eau Claire Regis 7
At Eau Claire, the Macks trailed early but prevailed in a Western Cloverbelt contest with the Ramblers.
The top of the lineup had many of the hits for the Macks as Maggie Craker, Becca Baier and Morgan Wirtz each had two hits with Wirtz driving in four for McDonell. Craker doubled, tripled and scored four runs and Baier had two runs scored for the Macks.
Craker struck out 10 in 6.1 innings of relief in the circle for McDonell (3-2, 3-0).
Cadott 7, Stanley-Boyd 4
At Stanley, three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh helped the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt win over the Orioles.
Kendall Webster cracked two home runs off the bench for Cadott and drove in three. Lauryn Goettl, Calli Bremness and Makenna Barone each had three hits while Olivia Goodman, Elly Eiler, Laken Ryan and Webster had two hits apiece in the victory.
Makenna Barone struck out nine while going the distance for the win in the circle for the Hornets (3-3, 2-1).
Emily Brenner was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Sierra Close added two hits for the Orioles (2-3, 1-2).
Girls Soccer
La Crosse Aquinas 4, Regis/McDonell 1
At La Crosse, three goals in the second half lifted the Blugolds past the Saints.
Alison Haag scored on an assist from Annabelle Schroeder at 19:51 in the first half for the Saints to tie the game but three goals after the break were the difference.
Anna Allen made nine saves in net for Regis/McDonell (1-1).