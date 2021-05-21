Friday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd baseball tops Eau Claire Regis

STANLEY — A five-run third inning helped the Stanley-Boyd baseball team top Eau Claire Regis 7-5 on Friday evening in a Western Cloverbelt matchup at Oriole Park.
Tyler Krizan was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in to lead the Orioles (3-7, 3-6). Brett Kroeplin, Carter Vait and Logan Burzynski were each 2-for-4 with Kroeplin and Burzynski having two doubles apiece.
Trenton Whisnant earned the win on the mound for the Orioles, tossing five innings while allowing three runs.
Chi-Hi 3, Wausau West 2
At Casper Park, the Cardinals (8-6) earned a nonconference win over the Warriors.
Fall Creek 14, Cadott 0 (5 inn.)
At Fall Creek, the Crickets picked up a Western Cloverbelt win over the Hornets.
Nelson Wahl was 2-for-2 with a double for Cadott (2-10, 1-8). Lucas Costley had three runs batted in and was the winning pitcher for the Crickets (10-3, 7-2).
Softball
Fall Creek 3, Cadott 0
At Fall Creek, the Crickets shut out the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Laken Ryan had a hit and a walk for Cadott (7-6, 5-3) and Makenna Barone struck out seven while allowing three unearned runs in six innings.
Sam Olson earned the win in the circle with seven strikeouts across seven innings and had two hits at the plate for Fall Creek (9-6, 5-3).
Stanley-Boyd 6, Eau Claire Regis 5
At Stanley, the Orioles edged the Ramblers in a Western Cloverbelt game.
Ashly Zastrow struck out three in seven innings to earn the win. Tiny Benson, Emme Felmlee and Kaden Drehmel each had two hits to lead the Orioles (3-10, 2-6).
Girls Soccer
Chi-Hi 2, Somerset 1
At Dorais Field, the Cardinals earned a nonconference win.
Haley Mason scored both goals for the Cardinals and Sami Perlberg had an assist in the win for Chi-Hi.