Friday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd baseball tops Eau Claire Regis

STANLEY — A five-run third inning helped the Stanley-Boyd baseball team top Eau Claire Regis 7-5 on Friday evening in a Western Cloverbelt matchup at Oriole Park.

Tyler Krizan was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in to lead the Orioles (3-7, 3-6). Brett Kroeplin, Carter Vait and Logan Burzynski were each 2-for-4 with Kroeplin and Burzynski having two doubles apiece.

Trenton Whisnant earned the win on the mound for the Orioles, tossing five innings while allowing three runs.

Chi-Hi 3, Wausau West 2

At Casper Park, the Cardinals (8-6) earned a nonconference win over the Warriors.

Fall Creek 14, Cadott 0 (5 inn.)

At Fall Creek, the Crickets picked up a Western Cloverbelt win over the Hornets.

Nelson Wahl was 2-for-2 with a double for Cadott (2-10, 1-8). Lucas Costley had three runs batted in and was the winning pitcher for the Crickets (10-3, 7-2).

Softball

Fall Creek 3, Cadott 0

At Fall Creek, the Crickets shut out the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.